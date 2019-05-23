Prince William apparently has a nickname for Princess Charlotte: ‘Mignonette’

The Duchess of Cambridge co-designed a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show, haven’t you heard? The hype machine went into overdrive to promote it, and Kate got some of the best “reviews” of her duchess life for the garden. She was clearly proud of it, and she and William clearly wanted the garden to get maximum attention. Which is why they brought their three children to the garden before it opened, and they allowed several videos and photos of the kids in the garden to go online. It was the first time we heard the kids interacting with each other and their parents in any kind of real “event.” We heard Charlotte shout “oh la la” when she saw the small creek, and we also heard her yell a curt “NO!” to her dad’s query about helping George. Charlotte, it seems, is the family dynamo.
It also looks like Princess Charlotte might be her dad’s little doll – in one of the videos Kensington Palace posted, royal fans picked up on a moment where it seemed like William called Charlotte by a special nickname – “Mignonette” – and she answered to it. It’s a French word for sweet, small, delicate or cute. Here’s the video:
How many marks out of 🔟for the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, Prince George? pic.twitter.com/rJ44lUrHzd
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2019
I’ve watched this a few times and at first I was like “no, he’s not saying that, he’s saying something else.” But after a few more viewings, I do think he’s calling her Mignonette, and clearly she responds to the name. We also know that Kate calls Charlotte “Lottie.” And Prince George calls himself ARCHIE. I wonder what Lou’s nickname is?
Isn’t Princess Mia of Genovia name Amelia Mignonette? )
Ohh Princess’s diaries, those were the days..
Maybe it’s “Minionette”?…sometimes i call my kids “my minions”. I guess the female form would be minionette 😋
Mine are Offspring and Squishy from Finding Nemo. They are 22 and 27 and still in my phone under those names and sign cards (to me) that way.
I sincerely doubt George refers to himself as Archie. That was one story from a bystander who doesn’t know the kid at all.
I like Mignonette…so sweet. I don’t hate Lottie but I think it’s a nickname that sounds better with an English accent.
It’s a a show. Fake news. Sorry, this did not pull at my heart strings. Just like everyone looks happy and content and living their best life on Facebook.
All of sudden we are now getting videos of how they interact with their kids. And Wills asking his heir what he thinks of Mums work. Give me a break.
And how long is this garden show going to milked for?????
I need a bowl of Frosted Flakes to sweeten me up this morning.
I do think a large part of the reason they released the videos of the kids interacting with William was to quell some of the rumors.
As BayTampaBay would say, “rose who??”
Damage control. Is the name of the game. And while I’m sure he loves his kids, because he isn’t void of human emotion, this is all
Playing out too well to show us what a great family man he is.
@seraphina – yup. Sometimes with gossip (and I know I say this a lot) but people forget that several things can be true at once. William can love his kids and they can love him, and this video can STILL be part of damage control.
This wasn’t a public event where cameras were following the kids, it was a video made by KP and then released. For some reason that distinction matters to me lol.
The kids are totally cute and get them good PR – it’s a win-win for the Cambridges, show off the cuties, get attention for the garden, and put on a happy family face to help calm the rumours. Seraphina tells no lies.
You sure do need something to sweeten you. I’m not sure three small kids playing in a garden is deserving of all this snark.
It’s a gossip site. That’s what gossip is also about: snark
The comments were directed at Wills not the kids.
It was unnecessary and mean, and I think you were hoping more people would jump on the snark-express with you. I won’t. Yes, it’s a work function and they are hoping for good press, but that’s the same for any royal. Let’s stop acting like William and Kate are Satan.
@Dot, Cathy Cambridge is absolutely not Satan. I have as much or maybe even more empathy for her as anyone on this blog.
My jury is still out on Bill Cambridge, if he did cheat on his wife then I have no respect for him taking a chance of putting his kids through what both his parents put him through. If Bill is not cheating then I still have other issues regarding his demeanor. At every official event he always comes off as if he does not want to be there and would rather be in hell. He may not feel this way and if he is just giving off a bad vibe then her needs to get with the program and up his game. Attending and presiding at Official Royal functions is his only job for which he is paid very handsomely.
I thought it was the most natural we’ve ever seen them. Are you suggesting the children are are not being their natural selves and are putting on a ‘show’?
Yeah it’s absolutely outrageous that the man could ever love his own children. He’s so devoid of any emotions and any humanity that he probably just calls them by the number order in which they were born.
I mean, come on. EVERY royal puts on a show for the public. It doesn’t mean that they don’t also love their children.
I never said he didn’t love his children. All I wrote was that is all show.
Erinn, FORREALLLL!
Give me a break, this does not seem show at all. It looks pretty natural and it seems like both Will & Kate are very engaging with their kids. Kids don’t fake that
But if it’s all show, you’re implying that none of it is genuine. I’m not doubting a lot of what Will does is to improve his image. But I also don’t believe that everything is pure show.
I think that they are likely becoming less private for a number of reasons. Yes, damage control / PR purposes is one of them. Another I think is that 2/3 kids are at an age where they’re a lot busier and easier to keep under control. They’re starting to understand how to behave in public more and more, and I think they have fun bringing them places. Another reason could be the influence of Meghan – they’re seeing the positive reaction (from the regular folks – racists not included) from how she’s been handling her own PR and they’re loosening up because of it.
But I do believe that the majority of what they say about and do with their children IS genuine. Sure, they trot out the family photos as distraction and promotion just like any other royal or celebrity for that matter. But I do think they have a pretty healthy family unit for the most part.
And thinking about the childhood that William had – and his WAS slightly different than Harry’s as the oldest child and heir – he’s trying. He was leaned on more heavily by his mother, and understood more what was going on with the destruction of the marriage. He’s an incredibly flawed person, but I do think he genuinely does care about his children and wants them to have a different experience than he had growing up.
I don’t know. I just think it’s silly to chalk everything up to show. I think you have parents who deeply love their children, and while they are making conscious choices on what to share – I don’t think it’s like they’re making things up either.
LOL this is the man who went on a vacation with his ex-girlfriend when Kate took Baby George for HIS first vacation
all he ever does is bitch and moan about parenthood
I’m sure he cares but I wouldn’t call him a doting parent by any means
Do you think the kids are acting too or just the parents? What is the real dynamic if this is just a show? Seems like pretty standard family at the park to me.
Personally I dont understand the Cambridges.
Years of being private but now they are posting full on videos and pictures of their kids.
It’s not about acting. They are a family. William and Kate love their children. The children seem happy no question.
Here is the thing:
It is highly suspect that a couple who for years was uber private and controlling over access to their children is suddenly featuring them in videos for mass public consumption. We are seeing quite a lot of the Cambridge children lately in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s popularity and the Rose Hanbury story and I (and Seraphina) don’t think it’s a coincidence but public relations period.
@Mego – exactly!
Some people forgot to eat their Cheerios this morning and it wasn’t Seraphina. lol.
Wow, incredibly sweet video, what a treat! 😀😀
After the sugar rush has died down, I can’t help asking myself what this is in aid of? Will + Kate can barely allow casual pics of themselves or kids without suing and now all of a sudden, we get this?
Whatever the reason is, it’s clearly war.
I would love to believe in the fairy tale and genuinely hope their marriage is healthy, that William doesn’t cheat, and they stay together because of their children. I am not wishing them ill. Yet I don’t trust them because of their long history of laziness, trying to be normal and promising great things through pr pieces that never materialize. Also William’s reaction to the Rose Hanbury story was over the top enough to make many suspect there was truth to the rumours. So this is my take.
There is no denying it’s quite a 180 from their attitude and behaviour, say pre Meghan and Archie. Their kids are very sweet and pr gold and suddenly we see much reticence putting them in front of a camera now. My inner cynic says they can milk it for a few years in addition to using rr’s to prop up their image. That way they can phone in a good chunk of their work without having to move from mostly photo op engagements. Although now that the Queen is getting more frail William will find it increasingly difficult to slag off work. I said it and am unapologetically salty about these two and their obvious games.
#rosewho? #childrenofbrokenbritainwho?
Try a less crusty cereal
Love it when people cross the line of what they would say to a persons face and use the excuse it’s a gossip site.
Yeah that makes it ok to be less
It’s just gossip so I can be a bioch
I mean, people can yell at you all they want but you have a good point. It’s not like you were mocking the kids either; it’s just very odd (to put it lightly) that William is doing the same PR display with his kids that he claimed to hate when his parents did it with him and his brother.
She does have a good point, and I’m kind of laughing at all the comments implying otherwise. She didn’t say William didn’t love his kids. She said this video is all show, which of course it is, and because of that, she’s not oohing and aahing over it like other people.
To those who say: all he ever does is bitch and moan about parenthood.
I have a 9 month old baby – all I do is moan or make jokes about motherhood and sleep deprivation – but I love my child!
I don’t think Seraphina is saying the Cambridges and the kids are acting or accusing Will of not loving his kids. I think the point is: we have a family, who have guarded their families privacy, all of a sudden is willing to film themselves in a private moment and air it on the internet. They’ve gone on and gone about how normal they are. as a poster upthread said, two things can be true at the same time: The video is cute and they’re using the cute video with PR motivations. I’m sure the Sussexes will do that too.
Those kids are really freaking cute. I actually think this was a clever way for the Cambridges to let the public see how the kids interact and play without showing them in their own backyard or anything. Good cross between public and private, if that makes sense.
That said, hopefully the overwhelming coverage of this garden encourages Kate to keep working so we can hear about other stuff she is doing, lol.
It should hopefully also keep them ahead in numbers on instagram……those pesky Sussexes keep threatening to overtake them and we can’t have that! 😁
No. Just No.
Well I think it’s cute. I don’t envy them having to parent three kids in front of the cameras. My 4 year old would be running around screeching “booty booty” in front of everyone, which is the latest thing he picked up at school and we are trying to ignore.
I do appreciate the fact that their kids are a little bit bratty, too.
Omg, my son says that too!
My 5yo nephew says poopy constantly. I bought him a poop emoji headband and he puts it on and sings “I’m a poopoo head”. His mom doesn’t love it but I think it is hilarious.
Awww, I remember the “trying to ignore” phase when my niece was little and would come home with ALL KINDS of strange catchphrases. LOL. Little ones are delightful, but so much work.
Thank you Millennial! I would have died a little if my child had to photographed and filmed publically at that age. She is 8 now -and great, if I’m allowed to say so- but at 2-3-4 she was…. A Handful…
I really don’t get the snark. The kids are adorable, and the parents are behaving like a family. Is it for show? Well, yes. After all they are promoting this design for the CFS.
Are W&K hard workers? Hell no. There is always justified complain about how little effort they put out. Are they doing here what they are supposed to do? Well, yes…
It’s pretentious af, but that’s the royals for you!
I’d like to hear more about the designers and workers and gardeners behind the garden, since it’s getting so much press attention. Putting a Chelsea garden together is a LOT of work and there was a whole team on it.
I’d love to hear about the designers and gardeners as well, but when asked about the garden, Kate only gave credit to William and her kids, which I found pretty rude of her.
Really? What did William and the kids do?? (Aside from behave during the photo op, which is of course crucial).
I somehow missed her actually speaking about the garden, but that’s disappointing. I have a friend who has sculpted for show gardens before and a huge amount of work goes in from a lot of people for every garden. Especially for Chelsea.
The pr is strong with this one. The Cambridges are trying to outdo the Sussexes. Harry and Meghan’s charity CAMFED won a gold medal for its garden at Chelsea and Meghan and Archie each are honored to have a flower in their names this year. Kate shared a flower with William.
I’d just like to jump on and say the CAMFED garden sounds fantastic and they didn’t even need Harry on their publicity material, whether they were made to remove his image or not. It’s irrigated by solar power and underground reservoirs and this is their blurb:
“This is a garden that captures the spirit of Africa with its vibrant colours and exotic flavours.
A representation of female-led, climate-smart agriculture in sub-Saharan Africa, it features edible crops, so vital in helping children to thrive. Iron-enriched beans, papaya and banana trees, sweet potatoes and grain crops grow in a landscape of red soil and rocks. At its heart is a rural Zimbabwean classroom, constructed faithfully in rendered concrete blockwork, concrete roof tiles and floors.
It draws attention to the urgent need to empower and educate young women in some of the world’s poorest communities most affected by climate change. Women produce much of Africa’s food, but struggle to access land, finance or training. When you support the Campaign for Female Education – CAMFED – girls in rural Africa can stay in education, develop thriving agricultural businesses, create jobs, and deliver prosperity.”
Do you keep a notebook filled with ways M&H outdo the Cambridges?
The kids are adorable, it’s just hilarious how quickly the press line about fiercely protecting their children’s privacy disappears. We saw Archie’s feet on Instagram and the press accused his parents of fame-whoring hypocrites about protecting their privacy.
Right? William has always been adamant about keeping the kids out of the spotlight as much as possible and didn’t want them to have the type of exposure he had at their age. And yet just in the past two months we’ve gotten a ton of pictures of them playing with their cousins and a video of them cavorting in the garden. The latter instance in particular is exactly the kind of thing he’s been so bullish about avoiding, until now.
those are some darling babies. charlotte has boss energy
Lordy folks are angry. I think it was cute.
I really like this video. Charlotte is THAT kid in her family, you can tell lol
She certainly is the star in that family. Hope she continues to be spirited as she gets older. My daughter is very beautiful and spirited too – she just shines.
Grammatically in French the term “mignonnette” does not mean cute or pretty in French. But designated five things.
- Small crushed gravel, of very precise granulometry.
- Usual name common to the reseda, the saxifrage despair-of-the-painter, the carnation mignardise and other small flowers.
- Coarsely ground pepper.
- Miniature bottle containing a sample of alcohol.
- Small bobbin lace, narrow, thin and light, barely decorated.
The term correct would be “mignonne”
I don’t speak brilliant French but I thought it sounded more like Mignoné – am muddled!!
I’ve seen others say he says “Have you been on this yet?”.
I still think the George/Archie story is strange and more sinister than we will ever know. The coincidence is just too much for me.
Sinister in what way?
Like Harry probably made it clear to the Cambridges that Archie was a name he liked and was looking at using for a son. Then somehow a story about George calling himself Archie makes it to The Sun of all places. The same paper who broke the Frogmore Cottage story. It’s just too much of a coincidence. The Sun does have some sources at KP and I think H&M are trying to get away from that.
I don’t get where the conflict is here. These videos are obviously PR. They have a garden and more outdoor play initiative to promote. And that’s what they’re doing. It’s PR plain and simple. I can see how it seems strange that there’s so much content from the kids where there’s been little outside the occasional wedding or Trooping, etc. but they definitely seem to have chosen to bring out the big guns out for this publicity blitz/push. The most likely reason is the garden, but people are free to speculate on other ‘reasons’. There’s nothing wrong with pointing it out. Besides celebrities all over do this everyday and it’s usually for PR, not necessarily just after a scandal, but also to promote a book, movie, company, etc. The Royals doing it isn’t surprising.
I wonder what nickname he calls Rose? Rosette, Rosa, rosarita…?
The Cambridge kids are adorable. It’s nice to see them playing.
It does seem as though the hype around Kate’s garden was a bit much. See what a great and marvelous job Kate did on her project. And see how Normal Bill is supporting her. I’m going to throw some shade here, cause it reminds me of Meghan’s cookbook project and how Harry was singled out for supporting her. I guess Kate’s garden was her cookbook moment.
He is the future heir to the throne but he does not speak a foreign language, still he calls his daughter in French. How posh!
Those kids are adorable! But I don’t think he called her that, it was just another dumb post on the Daily Fail…which, for as much as we call it trash on this site, Kaiser seems to just be pulling posts directly from there more and more? I know they get the clicks but damn I don’t like my Meghan safe space just regurgitating and perpetuating their dumb stories and giving them more life. I mean this post is just about W&K and the kids nickname, but it was still a dumb DF post that was pretty quickly debunked by other Brit outlets yesterday and he was just saying something like have you seen the swing yet. So 🙄