“Lea Seydoux’s Louis Vuitton pants were somewhat tragique” links
  • May 23, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lea Seydoux’s Louis Vuitton ensemble in Cannes was, how you say, tragique. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Lindsay Lohan responds to Paris Hilton’s diss. [OMG Blog]
Lainey’s back today & her mom is okay, yay! [LaineyGossip]
Lil Nas X bought Billy Ray Cyrus a Maserati, OMG. [Dlisted]
What will Don Trump Jr’s book title be? [Pajiba]
Did YouTube star David Dobrik really marry his friend’s mom? [Starcasm]
More photos of Michael Fassbender & James McAvoy. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Mario Batali has been charged with assault. [Jezebel]
Jamie Foxx messed up a line on live TV. [Seriously OMG]

Premiere 'Roubaix, une lumière', Cannes Film Festival 2019

8 Responses to ““Lea Seydoux’s Louis Vuitton pants were somewhat tragique” links”

  1. Patty says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    On her, it kind of works. I do love the color of those pants and her hair and lipstick.

    Reply
  2. KarenG says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    I like the outfit. The trousers could have a better fit but I like the colors and concept.

    Reply
  3. lily says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Why are women still wearing LV? Their designs are tragic, almost costumes. Too bad Leah is attached under contract to LV. She is a young attractive woman in a red carpte like cannes where she can bright and instead she looks terrible.

    Reply
  4. Amaryis says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Oof, even on a woman with a perfect body those pants ain’t cute.
    I think a flowing, wide-legged sailor style trousers would’ve looked better

    Reply
  5. Anett says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    What happened to her face? Jeez.

    Reply
    • Starkiller says:
      May 23, 2019 at 1:24 pm

      Her face looks the same as it always has? And I like her pants, better than yet another boring, spangled, fishtail ballgown, anyway.

      Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    May 23, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    I may not necessarily like the looks but I am HERE for pants all over the Cannes red carpet. Flats over heels next ladies! Flats!!!

    Glad to here about Lainey’s mother. I’ve been there, it’s draining and scary as hell.

    Reply
  7. KidV says:
    May 23, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    Isn’t that what’s referred to as “boner pants”?

    I like her top, though.

    Reply

