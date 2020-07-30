Kim Kardashian ‘feels trapped’ with Kanye West: ‘She doesn’t know what to do’

Kim Kardashian spent 24 hours in Wyoming this week and apparently, a lot happened during that time. Kim was seen crying in the car with Kanye (as he looked mid-rant), and I think it probably says something about Kanye’s current state that she left so quickly. Kim feels “exhausted” by Kanye’s current manic episode and “very hurt” by the things he’s said and done. A source told Page Six this week: “Kim has known about Kanye’s bipolar disorder all along, and she has worked hard privately to support him and protect him and their kids. But this is the worst episode he has ever had. She fears he may have to hit rock bottom before he finally wakes up and realizes what he has done.” Is this the worst episode? I think it’s the worst in terms of the Kardashian-West marriage, but his episode in 2018, when he was glassy-eyed and ranting in the Oval Office, was a lot worse. Anyway, sources (“sources”) have been pouring their guts out to People Magazine:

When Kim Kardashian West flew to Cody, Wyoming, on Monday to see her husband Kanye West, it wasn’t exactly a happy reunion. “This is a very sad time for her,” says a source of the reality star, who has been struggling to navigate her marriage amidst West’s recent public outbursts. “She’s really upset.” “Kim feels trapped,” the source says. “She loves Kanye and she thinks of him as the love of her life. But she doesn’t know what to do.” Indeed, multiple sources say that the six-year union between West, 43, and Kardashian, 39, was under strain even before the recent incidents. Since, things have come close to a breaking point. “Kim was thinking that they need to be apart,” says the source of Kardashian, who returned home to Los Angeles on Tuesday. “She knows that it’s not healthy for her to be around him now, and it’s honestly not healthy for the kids. He needs to get his stuff together before he can be any sort of partner or father.” Still, no matter what, “Kim wants the best for Kanye,” an insider says. “And she will always want what’s best for him.”

I’ve been defending Kim a lot because I really, genuinely feel for her, just as I have a lot of empathy for all of the families who deal day-to-day, week-to-week with mental illness and bipolar disorder. But Kim is not “trapped.” She is in a bad place, for sure, and I don’t doubt that she’s stressed and upset and emotionally drained. But she’s not trapped – she has outlets to vent, she has tons of support from her family, she has an endless amount of resources at her disposal and on and on. Saying that she’s “trapped” does a disservice to the families out there struggling with similar mental illness issues who don’t have Kim’s access or resources or support.

People Magazine also did a lengthy piece – also using “sources” – about Kim discouraging Kanye from running for president. This was also during her whirlwind trip to Wyoming. She apparently told him to “focus on his mental health instead” of fake-running for president “but he won’t listen.” Kim “wants him to get his priorities straight” and sources say Kanye “hasn’t seen the kids for weeks.”