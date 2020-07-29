Kim Kardashian was crying because she’s ‘exhausted’ & ‘feels very hurt by Kanye’

Kim Kardashian traveled to Wyoming on Monday to finally see her husband in person. It feels like the worst of Kanye West’s manic episode is over, but I don’t doubt that the “work” on his album plus his family stress is still very triggering for his bipolar syndrome. As we discussed, this episode felt different from a distance – it was the first time Kanye really attacked Kim and her family, and we soon learned that Kim was over it and she is ready to divorce him. Which isn’t to say that she doesn’t care about him – she reportedly begged him to see her and accept medical help he kept on refusing. So now it sounds like her arrival in Wyoming was likely Kim’s attempt to force the issue. And that’s why things got so emotional, and why she was seen crying in the car with him.
In photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday evening, the pair was seen in an intense conversation upon Kim’s arrival in Cody, Wyoming — and the reality star appeared teary-eyed as she spoke with her husband face-to-face for the first time in weeks. A source tells PEOPLE that “as soon as Kim got to the ranch, she and Kanye came out together in his car.”
“Kim is hysterically crying,” the source says, adding that “Kim hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks. She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted,” the source says. “She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her. It’s all a bad situation,” the source adds. “She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore.”
A source tells PEOPLE that Kim is making a point to protect their kids — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2½, and sons Saint, 4½, and Psalm, 14 months — from their father’s public outbursts. “She is shielding the kids. All of her family is. They’ve circled around the kids and are insulating them from all of this,” says the source. “And everyone else has decided to create an atmosphere of normalcy around them. They don’t need to see such a public meltdown,” the source adds.
There was some conversation about what images and storylines are being “managed” by the Kardashians, because people are really stupid enough to think that the Kardashian-Jenners WANT Kanye out there, making an ass out of himself and pretending to run for president and crying about abortion. I don’t doubt that Kim was partly crying for herself, for the fact that her marriage is not just some glossy Insta-inspo, that she has to deal with some real sh-t. But I also have compassion for her, because I can only imagine how hard it is to have dealt with Kanye’s episodes over the years, and I can only imagine how frustrating it is to have a husband who is incapable of being a full partner in their marriage or a partner in raising their kids. From the looks of the K-J’s social media, Kourtney seems to be the one looking after the Kardashian-West kids at the moment. I think that will ultimately be the reason why Kim leaves – because she’ll feel she has to make a choice between putting her energy into her kids versus putting her energy into her husband.
Kim flew back to LA yesterday evening – she must have just been in Wyoming for about 24 hours, long enough to check in on Kanye and try to convince him to get more help, only to have him refuse.
EXCLUSIVE: Distraught Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears as she meets with Kanye West for marriage crisis talks https://t.co/bAQq6BSGMw pic.twitter.com/nz8WPyGjTe
Boohoo cry me a river. She knew what she was getting into when she married Kanye and had kids with him. To her and her fame-whoring family, his clout overshadowed everything else. You reap what you sow
If a person is not a mental health professional, bearing witness to a full-blown bi-polar episode, they have NO IDEA what they are getting themselves into.
That’s like blaming a domestic violence victim for not knowing what they’re getting into.
What a disgusting and insensitive comment.
I honestly feel for Kim. I used to live with my sister and BIL and his episodes resembled Kanye’s behaviour so much, that it’s eerie. You cannot reason with someone in this state as their paranoia is rampant. It’s monumentally exhausting, especially where kids are involved.
But… why were these conversations held where the paparazzi could see them? Was it a photo op (srsly, they do nothing without an agenda). I mean, this is on a ranch, not some street in Beverly Hills
I think It’s possible to have compassion for Kim and still question the Kardashian machinery. I really doubt the paps are casually hanging outside wendy’s in wyoming, I absolutely believe the klan is building a narrative around Kim’s divorce where she comes out as a very sympathetic character and I also think this is very hard for Kim and the kids.
This is definitely a photo op for many reasons. The army of assistants they have to get Wendy’s for them. The fact that they almost always travel in blacked out SUV’s yet the paparazzi knew both where they would be and were in position to catch her crying directly into the camera. And most importantly that this was on TMZ who Kim has had a relationship with since when she was feeding them stories about Paris Hilton way back win.
Kim has been criticized across the internet for being uncaring. It’s not unbelievable that she would do some media stunts to show she isn’t. And frankly she might be thinking strategically for a future custody fight.
This. All this. This is the point I was trying to make with my sister. I feel for her because the stress on the family and kids is unimaginable. But don’t forget the klan machinery and I wouldn’t be surprised if she is recording convos for later use with the lawyers or the media. We learnEd from Taylor Swift Kim keeps receipts.
Kim has all of my sympathy. She has to be exhausted emotionally. And she will be for like a year after she leaves him. Dealing with manic people, getting in there to try to help or manage them, is exhausting.
This is a guy who split during her difficult first pregnancy to work in another country.
Who, instead of supporting her after her legitimately traumatic experience being robbed at gunpoint, had his own breakdown and made her trauma all about him and how terrible the experience was for HIM!
Get him a conservator and get out!
He is not capable of a loving partnership- some of which is due to his bipolar and refusal to treat it.
Some of it is that he’s just a jackass.
Poor Kim, really. A woman should not be blamed for her husband’s troubles. Don’t get me wrong…I have a sheer dislike for PMK and all things Pinocchio butt related, but this is beyond a reality show, Kim is powerless to help ‘Ye and yet she carries all the blame wtf ?…she will leave only for the children’s sake.
While I am reading about Kanye ramping up trying to get on the election ballot, which is clearly NOT a Kardashian move, I have more and more sympathy for KIm.
I really hope Kim decides to be radio silent for a while, stop with the sources, the tips to paparazzi and just be there for her kids and family. She’s been too famous too long, people who think this whole episode is staged won’t be convinced by People or Us or TMZ.
I know her job requires she share her life for entertainment including from anonymous sources in tabloids and celebrity publications, but this incident with Kanye like the aftermath of the Paris robbery. But instead of pulling away like she did after that traumatic event, she’s exploiting herself. I fear her continued engagement with the public will be destructive to her own healing process.
But then again, Buzzfeed just published an article sympathetic to Kanye.
Oh and to the people saying that Kim should not have had kids with a person with bipolar disorder: that is so ableist.
I agree. I hope she does a private divorce. But between Kris and Kanye this is going to be very public.
boo-fkn-hoo. The pic in the car with him, her crying, captured by paps should tell us all what the goal is. The Klan need to back off and let his real friends try to help. Over the years Kim has co-signed so much of his craziness for money that’s it’s impossible to believe she’s got his best interests at heart.