Kim Kardashian is visiting Kanye in Wyoming & she was seen crying

Kanye West spent a few weeks in what felt (from the outside looking in) like a manic episode. Last week, his behavior took a new turn though – he began criticizing his wife Kim Kardashian, which had never happened before. It felt like something was up. We soon heard from Kardashian “sources” in articles in TMZ and People Magazine. The basic gist, according to Kardashian sources, is that Kanye and Kim have been in a bad place for months and that they’ve talked about divorce seriously, and Kanye’s manic episode was possibly a reflection of that.
Then over the weekend, Kanye’s mind began to settle. He apologized to his wife on Twitter. Sources told People that he “seems much more relaxed and chilled out for the past couple of days” and that he “regrets about sharing such private details” about Kim and “he definitely understands that he upset Kim. He feels very bad about it. It’s obvious that he still loves Kim.” Sources also spoke to E! News to say that Kanye has apologized publicly and privately and Kim has accepted his apologies but that she’s “still very hesitant about the future.”
So, little surprise that Kanye finally agreed to an in-person visit from Kim. She flew from LA to Wyoming (where he’s been for the most part for months) yesterday. They were seen in a run to a local Wendy’s and in the first photos, they seem to be in their separate worlds, looking at their phones. Then TMZ published an update photo where Kim is visibly upset and looks like she’s crying as she and Kanye talk/argue. From what I gather, Kim is not there to serve him with divorce papers or anything – she’s there to try to get him some help yet again. My guess is that he’s still refusing help.
I’m not a Kardashian or Kanye fan, but I actually find all of these intrusive photos of him/them during this really gross. Just leave them alone to figure out his mental health/their marriage.
I believe it was a planned photo op.by Kim and possibly Ye went along with it since that’s been the usual drill for years now. Again, I don’t think he’s capable of making wise decisions at this point in his life. He needs to be far far away from her and her family. See his kids supervised by someone not in the kardashian kamp.
Kanye is a full and willing participant. Stop treating him like a baby.
Oh please! They called TMZ themselves.
Lmfao you can’t possibly be this naive. They have 57372858483828 assistants who can get their damn Wendy’s for them while they hash it out in their million acre creepy Wyoming compound, not in full view of photographers.
This has Kris written all over it.
I’m fully aware that they call the paps constantly and manufacture drama for her family’s show. However, his mental problems are real. Seeing photos of him entering a hospital or Kim crying in the car (even if they themselves called TMZ) are still gross.
They call the paps. Everything the Kardashians do is for for exposure and attention. I find them quite sickening.
Agreed. My first thought was, “this feels icky.”
This sh*t was a staged photo op just like everything this family does. The K Klan exploits everything going on in their lives. That’s what happens when your a famew*^re!!!!!
Even if it was staged, it still feels intrusive. Leave them alone, even if they want the attention.
I’ve watched her show before and she seems to cry when she argues. Perhaps she’s crying because he is “ruining their brand”. I doubt she’s crying because Kanye doesn’t want to “seek help”. He had docs come by the ranch and they stated he was ok. Maybe they want him “locked up” so he can’t tweet secrets anymore? Anyways, who knows what the truth is. The Kardashians will obviously spin everything in their favor as per usual. I’m just shocked she’s willing to get in a car with him, windows up, when he’s been around A LOT of people lately. Did they forget there is still a pandemic going on? Did this entire family get tested for anti-bodies and now they think they are safe to live freely or something? Ignorance at it’s finest.
This comment is truly …. astounding. My god, please take a break and go find your compassion.
@Lo I completely agree with your comment. I’ve been coming to this website since it began, and usually don’t comment (not exactly the most clever writer), I just have fun reading the comments. But what I’ve seen lately in the comments when it comes to this story… I mean, everyone is allowed their opinion about the Kardashians, but sheesh some of the stuff said is just plain mean and borderline inhumane.
They definitely look like they’re in the middle of an argument. What it’s about, I don’t know.
There are doctors who claim Trump is in great health. Now what?
It’s not a moment we should see, and there is only so much we can project onto this image of a distressed woman. All that we can gather is that she seems very upset and using context clues it’s probably about his behavior while he is manic. I doubt however him ‘ruining her brand’ is what’s sending her into tears.
Very sad. I also heard the show will not show anything about Kanye’s breakdown. Hopefully he will agree to get help.
…So why are there paparazzi pictures of this?
TMZ said yesterday that Kanye actually called the paps to come to his ranch. Oh and we all know Kim also loves to call the paps. None of this sh*t seems genuine. They want it all out there…they want us talking about them.
Of course. They couldn’t have this scene indoors, no one would see it and see Kim crying.
Imagine what it’s like having a conversation with Kanye. The thought alone brings tears to my own eyes
Oh lord. I can’t imagine
I also air all my dirty laundry in a car where paparazzi can take photos instead of inside my private ranch.
Hey, me too.
I feel so bad for Kim in this situation. I feel for Kanye, but I fault him for not taking his medication. I have bipolar 1 and have had manic episodes, and I know it’s heartbreaking for everyone involved. I hope when some time has passed, Kanye can reflect on this episode and realize that sometimes severe mood swings aren’t entirely preventable, but following a strict medication regimen can help a great deal.
I believe Kim is doing all that she can and I won’t fault her one bit if they get divorced. Some people might think she’s selfish or giving up on him, etc., but he’s not taking care of himself so I doubt he can take care of his children right now.
It troubles me slightly because it makes me wonder if she would have married him if she’s known he was bipolar. Seeing how things have turned out, I couldn’t fault her if she’d said “no.” But I also feel that there are many bipolar people who take their health seriously, but public episodes like this cast us in an unfair light (though I’m well-aware of the added impact of his fame and ego.)
I love the fact that Kim is in full glam even during a crisis. This was obviously for the TMZ cameras. Like they can’t get some assistant to go get them Wendys?
I dont think she is in full glam at all. Looks like very minimal- eyebrows and mascara. I wear more to work every day.
@ChillyWilly… I agree with you. Fake, fake, and more fake!!! The paps are called and ready to snap the minute they get the call from the Klan!!!
How convenient they had a fight in a car in the front seat for all the paparazzi to see, with Kim in full face. What a damn joke these people are, and anyone who has sympathy for them.
They showed Lamar when he was in the hospital with tubes ,so these people really dont have a limit.
What’s going on between them just seems like peanuts to what Harry and especially Meghan have had and continue to navigate. Because unlike Harry and Meghan, Kim and Kanye are in complete control of the dirty details they share with the public. And unlike Harry and Meghan, Kim’s institution/family protects her.
First it was the information from anonymous ‘sources’, and now these convenient pictures (have we ever had candid shots of Kanye in Wyoming?)… This is so exploitative of herself, of Kanye and in some ways her children. This situation is becoming gross.
I find gossiping about this particular story to be intrusive and unkind at this point. I know she’s a reality star and her life is her brand, but this is a family clearly in crisis. The father of her four children is struggling mentally and without his agreement, there’s little she can do to help him. It’s just a sad story and I hope he gets the help he needs.
I get the cynicism, but y’all are way harsh. No one was accusing Jennifer Garner of staging paps while in a drive through with Ben Affleck when he looked worse for the wear. Let’s show a little compassion maybe?
No one should have any compassion for any of these vultures (the k Klan) or virulent misogynists (Kanye).
Heck no. No compassion here. They asked for everything they get. Nobody told them to put their lives in public view. When you do that, you’re up for public scrutiny.
I would have more compassion if Kanye isn’t trying to mess with the elections. His only goal is to siphon votes from Biden so Trump can win again — He’s been tweeting about how he can win against Biden via write-ins. His orange buddy Trump gave him ppe loans despite bragging about being billionaires and he’s repaying the favor by dividing the vote. Vile awful people. Period.
#TeamKids
There is some value in showing what dealing with mental health issues is like even for families where money is no object. There are no easy answers, it is difficult/almost impossible for family to step in. It is a sad, sad situation.
I get it’s a set up and all and I really never need to see a Kardashian again in my life but I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.
I don’t believe they would show it for the right reasons. They would likely show it to boost their ratings.