Kanye West & Kim were talking about divorce well before his current manic episode

It was nice to wake up this morning and not be greeted by dozens of tweets-and-deletes from Kanye West. Maybe after Kim Kardashian issued that statement about his bipolar disorder, Kanye finally calmed down a little bit. Or maybe the people around him at the Wyoming Dome are doing a better job of getting Kanye some help. According to People Magazine, Kanye’s “close childhood friends from Chicago, Don “Don C” Crawley and John Monopoly flew in to Cody, Wyoming, joining West’s manager Bu Thiam who has been by his side.” Those dudes are “very concerned about his mental health and taking action. They are working to get him the help he needs. He’s been seen by a doctor. He was assessed, and the assessment on Monday determined that he did not need immediate hospitalization and that he was in a stable mental state at the time.” I mean… for someone with a bipolar disorder, this manic episode was nothing new. It’s just that it was all happening in public.

As for Kanye’s future with his wife Kim Kardashian, there’s still a stead drumbeat of stories about an impending divorce. I called this months ago – in April, May and June, there were TONS of stories about Kim and Kanye’s relationship struggles in lockdown, and they were pretty much taking a trial separation. That too is a pattern with Kanye – when Kim needs a full partner in marriage and parenting, Kanye isn’t there. Now sources tell People that yes, they were talking about divorce before this manic episode:

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West had been discussing a split some time prior to the rapper’s latest string of controversial statements and Twitter sprees, multiple sources tell PEOPLE. Late Tuesday night, West, 43, claimed on Twitter that he had been considering divorcing Kardashian, 39, since November 2018. Now, one insider confirms to PEOPLE that the “divorce had been in the process for several weeks.” A second source with knowledge of the situation says, “There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over.” The source says discussions of divorce have been “a long time coming.” The stars, who have been married since 2014 and share four kids, “were even attempting to figure out the most amicable and loving co-parenting situation,” the source adds. “But now Kanye has, well, he has gone down a different path. Both in terms of deciding to announce his presidential bid, and also in terms of how he is choosing to express himself and the things he is choosing to say.” “They have work to do, as parents and as spouses who want to end this phase of their relationship,” the source continues. “Kanye knows all of this, and everything that is happening right now is just like a horrible sideshow to what the real issues are. First and foremost, he has some needs that have to be met, urgently,” the source adds. “Then they need to move forward in terms of structuring a split that can be amicable and healthy for both of them and most of all for their four children.” According to the source, the two “were already nearing the end of their marriage” prior to West’s recent actions. “There have been multiple attempts to talk to him about the situation, but right now nothing is proving successful,” the source says. The source adds that Kardashian’s priority is her children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 14 months. “The Kardashian women stand by their men, that’s true,” the source says. “But Kim is also a mother and a fierce protector of what she holds dear: her children first and foremost, but also her image and her reputation and what she’s worked for. She is not going to standby and act like what Kanye is saying and doing doesn’t matter or doesn’t have a lasting impact.” “They are done,” the source adds. “And it’s time for some real work to be done to get everyone healthy and moving forward with their lives.”

I’ve been reminded so much this week about the 2016 Paris armed robbery, how Kim thought she was going to die and how traumatized she was. There have been shades of that moment this week – in 2016, Kim got dragged and blamed for being a victim of a crime, and Kanye simply was not there to support her (his breakdown soon followed her trauma, and she had to be HIS support when she was still dealing with her trauma). This month, we’ve seen Kim has been the long-suffering pillar of strength to a man with a mental illness. Once again, she’s getting dragged for it and blamed for it, and once again, she could use an equal partner and no one is there.