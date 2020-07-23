Kanye West & Kim were talking about divorce well before his current manic episode

It was nice to wake up this morning and not be greeted by dozens of tweets-and-deletes from Kanye West. Maybe after Kim Kardashian issued that statement about his bipolar disorder, Kanye finally calmed down a little bit. Or maybe the people around him at the Wyoming Dome are doing a better job of getting Kanye some help. According to People Magazine, Kanye’s “close childhood friends from Chicago, Don “Don C” Crawley and John Monopoly flew in to Cody, Wyoming, joining West’s manager Bu Thiam who has been by his side.” Those dudes are “very concerned about his mental health and taking action. They are working to get him the help he needs. He’s been seen by a doctor. He was assessed, and the assessment on Monday determined that he did not need immediate hospitalization and that he was in a stable mental state at the time.” I mean… for someone with a bipolar disorder, this manic episode was nothing new. It’s just that it was all happening in public.
As for Kanye’s future with his wife Kim Kardashian, there’s still a stead drumbeat of stories about an impending divorce. I called this months ago – in April, May and June, there were TONS of stories about Kim and Kanye’s relationship struggles in lockdown, and they were pretty much taking a trial separation. That too is a pattern with Kanye – when Kim needs a full partner in marriage and parenting, Kanye isn’t there. Now sources tell People that yes, they were talking about divorce before this manic episode:
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West had been discussing a split some time prior to the rapper’s latest string of controversial statements and Twitter sprees, multiple sources tell PEOPLE. Late Tuesday night, West, 43, claimed on Twitter that he had been considering divorcing Kardashian, 39, since November 2018. Now, one insider confirms to PEOPLE that the “divorce had been in the process for several weeks.”
A second source with knowledge of the situation says, “There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over.” The source says discussions of divorce have been “a long time coming.” The stars, who have been married since 2014 and share four kids, “were even attempting to figure out the most amicable and loving co-parenting situation,” the source adds. “But now Kanye has, well, he has gone down a different path. Both in terms of deciding to announce his presidential bid, and also in terms of how he is choosing to express himself and the things he is choosing to say.”
“They have work to do, as parents and as spouses who want to end this phase of their relationship,” the source continues. “Kanye knows all of this, and everything that is happening right now is just like a horrible sideshow to what the real issues are. First and foremost, he has some needs that have to be met, urgently,” the source adds. “Then they need to move forward in terms of structuring a split that can be amicable and healthy for both of them and most of all for their four children.”
According to the source, the two “were already nearing the end of their marriage” prior to West’s recent actions. “There have been multiple attempts to talk to him about the situation, but right now nothing is proving successful,” the source says.
The source adds that Kardashian’s priority is her children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 14 months. “The Kardashian women stand by their men, that’s true,” the source says. “But Kim is also a mother and a fierce protector of what she holds dear: her children first and foremost, but also her image and her reputation and what she’s worked for. She is not going to standby and act like what Kanye is saying and doing doesn’t matter or doesn’t have a lasting impact.”
“They are done,” the source adds. “And it’s time for some real work to be done to get everyone healthy and moving forward with their lives.”
I’ve been reminded so much this week about the 2016 Paris armed robbery, how Kim thought she was going to die and how traumatized she was. There have been shades of that moment this week – in 2016, Kim got dragged and blamed for being a victim of a crime, and Kanye simply was not there to support her (his breakdown soon followed her trauma, and she had to be HIS support when she was still dealing with her trauma). This month, we’ve seen Kim has been the long-suffering pillar of strength to a man with a mental illness. Once again, she’s getting dragged for it and blamed for it, and once again, she could use an equal partner and no one is there.
He’ Very publicly having a major manic episode but he seemed stable? Are we sure his friends and manager aren’t hindering him from getting the help he needs?
My sister is severely bipolar and unfortunately, when she is having an episode, for the most part she doesn’t ‘seem’ crazy. Like, she says horrible, unfair, hurtful things to us – it’s like a form of gaslighting, but to someone outside the situation, she doesn’t necessarily look unwell. That’s one of the horrors of the condition.
I’ve been reading about his acquaintances going to see him. This actually may be helpful. Sometimes when my husband has been in a manic episode, I’m too close to it. If his friends are here dealing with it, they can even somewhat disagree with him and he handles it much better than me doing it. I don’t know why but if a family member seems to be against him, he can’t deal with it. I also think someone not related disagrees, it doesn’t seem like as much of a betrayal. They have an easier time changing his focus and the subject.
She is not my favourite person, but this “blame the woman” it’s awful.
It’s awful. She’s been a good wife to Kanye, by all accounts he got everything he asked for and wanted. And now she’s again being dragged down for his mess. I am glad the K-Klan is tightly knit and I am happy her family is probably assembling around her to support her and the kids.
I think for her own mental health and that of the kids that a divorce maybe the best thing for her. It’s sad and upsetting how she keeps getting blamed for his mental illness. I’m so concerned for those kids.
We are worried about her children. Now think about all the kids who’s parents aren’t rich. Who’s parent can’t even afford a lawyer so a drug addicted, mentally ill (untreated), or otherwise dangerous parent gets access to or even custody of a child. It happens every day. Her kids will be far better off than any other children in this situation.
What I can say from personal observations is that sometimes a person having a manic episode can mask their symptoms for short periods, mostly to protect themselves. I’m not saying everyone can, but it is possible that when people come to visit him, he plays the part long enough to make his friends question whether or not there’s a problem. Especially for someone who has been hospitalized and wants to avoid it at all costs. It’s not really manipulation, it’s self-preservation. And I also think that people with mental health issues know the questions they will be asked and know how to answer, for example, “do you ever think of hurting yourself?”, “of course not. I love my life.” Plus the added stress of knowing the divorce is coming, even if that’s what he wants, will definitely kick off another episode. That’s my opinion.
^^Bingo. Absolutely. They behave well with judges, law enforcement, probation officers, drug testers, at AA meetings etc. With people that they think matter more than you do – the person they live with that loves them the most! Self preservation: that’s really what they care about. Staying the same, having freedom ,making their own choices, not being controlled by anyone. Those are things they rant on and on about every single day.
Speaking from personal experience. I was diagnosed 11 years ago.
“They behave well with judges, law enforcement, probation officers, drug testers, at AA meetings etc. With people that they think matter more than you do – the person they live with that loves them the most!”
For me, this is the most difficult thing about being bipolar: hurting the people I love. Even when your loved ones know that you’re mentally ill and that every horrible thing you say and do is caused by the manic episode, it hurts their feelings in an irrevocable way. And when the manic episode is over, you are overwhelmed by guilt and such a massive guilt is so very difficult to deal with when you’re already sinking into a deep, paralyzing depression. It takes the entire family a lot of time and patience to heal after this experience, and I’m very grateful that my husband has decided to stay with me even after everything me (my illness) put us through.
But I wanted to comment on how the people you love don’t matter when you’re manic. This is true, at least according to my experience. (I can’t talk for anyone else.) It is very difficult to explain but let me try. Try to imagine that there is a part in your mind that “handles” feelings you have for your loved ones, your partner and kids, your mom and dad, siblings, friends etc. Next, try to imagine how that part of your mind is simply cut out. It is not there anymore. Where it used to be, there is now only an empty space.
Normally, when you see your kids when they come home from school, you feel love, you want to hug them, you want to ask them how they are, you want to make sure they’re okay. During a manic episode, those feelings are not there. (Again, just speaking for myself here.) They don’t “activate themselves”. For me, my loved ones were meaningless. They didn’t matter. Until one of them tried to stop me from doing something I wanted to do (move to another continent without my family, because why not). Then they became annoying people, who I tried to avoid as much as I could because they didn’t understand anything. In the end, I wanted them to just disappear. They did not matter.
This sounds sad and hopeless, but my husband always says that this explanation about the part of my mind not being there at all helped him to understand. It made him feel a lot better knowing that I didn’t have some kind of internal struggle over what I should and shouldn’t do. Because that means I never made a conscious choice to hurt him. Instead, this illness changed my mind in a way that prevented me from having the feelings I usually have. Now he says that the only thing that would really hurt him would be me choosing to not take my meds. I haven’t done that so far and I hope to god I never will.
Mira, thank you for sharing – that sounds absolutely terrifying.
Mira, I made my comment above somewhat on the same issue. You nailed it.
Yes I have seen the same. My family member stays employed at her waitress job (where she has to interact with people all day) well into if not entirely through her manic episodes.
Thank you Kaiser for defending Kim in this situation. Not every situation, but THIS situation. It is not unreasonable for Kim to hope and expect that Kanye step up and be a real parent. I doubt that he has ever done that. Maybe here and there but not on an on going frequent basis. I don’t doubt that the kids love him and sometimes have a good experience of him but at this point it’s better that they divorce and Kanye have visitation and that someone be present when he is with the children. Kim may not really want a husband and I think that is true but I do believe that she really wants Kanye to be a good and involved parent which I doubt he is.
Kim’s entire adult history has been money & fame at all costs. Kanye has had mental health issues his entire adult life. She profits off of him at every turn and grins all the while. Zero sympathy for the kardashian vultures. They’re laughing all the way to the bank, excited for their next season theme. ,,
I have to agree. They are currently filming for the next season. You really think we won’t see this all on the show? Of course we will, but it will be heavily edited to fit the Kardashian narrative. Also, Kanye WAS there for Kim after the robbery. He flew all the way to Paris to be with her and fly back to LA with her.
Same. The men and women in that family have shown who they are time and time again. Look at what Rob has been trying to do to Blac Chyna. The only people who have my sympathy are all the children involved in this circus who have to grow up amidst this nonsense.
I really dislike these kinds of comments; I completely respect your opinion of the Kardahians, because monetizing everything they touch is their business. But I don’t think for a second that Kim Kardashian is in this situation snickering and laughing all the way to the bank. You don’t stick it out with someone who has mental health issues and acts out this way (saying a lot of hurtful things) publicly because you want to make more money; you stick it out because you love the person and want them, and have hope that, they will get better even when it’s obvious they won’t. So yes, everyone is worried about the kids, and rightly so; and yes, she’s making money as we speak. But saying that she’s making money out of this, and excited until next season of KUWTK, is completely cancelling her feelings and disregarding the emotional toll this has probably taken on her and her family. A little empathy goes a long way. Just because she’s Kim Kardashian doesn’t mean she isn’t hurting like the rest of families who have someone with a mental disorder that refuse treatment and lash out, even if she lives in a big mansion and is worth millions of dollars.
It’s for the best. She’ll do perfectly fine without him, and they’ll always have an association via their children (the association/status/cute kids seemed to be the only reason she put up with him). As for him, I imagine things get much worse before they get better.
Wait, so back in 2018 they were discussing divorce (after just having another kid) and they still went forward and had the last one? Come on….I feel for Kim here but if his issues were that deep what the hell were either of them thinking going through the process of having another gestational carrier? It’s not like it’s an accidental pregnancy. I feel for the kids so much more, the disclosure of the timing in this….doesn’t look great.
“The Kardashian women stand by their men, that’s true,” the source says about the family that has around six divorces on its resume.
Got no problem with anybody getting about of a bad marriage/relatonship, but let’s not hold Kim, who is staring down the barrel of divorce No. 3, up as some paragon of marital virtue.
Right, none of the K women have stable relationships with their baby daddies. And while I have never been a Kanye fan (I don’t find him talented or attractive). But this is some karma for Kimmy, as she treated her last husband horribly in order to get back at Reggie Bush and made a spectacle of herself, not in a good way. You reap what you sow.
Kim Kardashian has been turned into a comedy figure, a pantomine villain about whom it’s easy to have strong feelings. Everything is exaggerated: her looks, her ass, her house, her cars, her ego. She’s capitalised very well on it. Rather than being broken by her initial exposure to, er, fame, she’s built an empire around her body and appearance, and the character she plays on her reality TV show. She’s not taken seriously as a prospective lawyer because of her past (which can be seen as inevitable, albeit unfair) and she’s being dragged through the dirt by a man who, if his lyrics and public outbursts are anything to go by, really does not like women. He, like most narcissists, sees others only as they are useful to him.
I really don’t believe that Kim deserves any of the opprobrium she’s getting. Yes, she can be sharp, brash, calculating and ruthless. In a man that’s celebrated and turned into films like ‘Wall Street’. We women are still stuck in the nurturing/caregiver mould, and it stinks. It seems she tried to get Kanye medical help and he lambasted her on Twitter, slandering his child in the process. If she stays away she’s accused of being uncaring. She can’t win, and this must be crippling for her mental health. It’s traumatic. She’s managed, however, to display dignity, kindness and support. I don’t care if that’s just good PR. She doesn’t deserve to be attacked and slut-shamed by a man who pledged to honour her.
How worried has she been? She endorsed him for president. What a reckless and short-sighted thing to do.
Did it occur to you that the reason she did that (and she didn’t actually endorse anything) to keep the lines of communication open with him?? To make sure that behind the scenes she was keeping a connection open with someone who in all likelihood was isolating during his episode.
Kim is a “long suffering pillar of strength”? You’ve got to be f@cking kidding me. She does not have a clue what f@cking suffering is.