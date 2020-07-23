Dickie Arbiter: The rift between Prince Harry & William is ‘not healthy in any family’

Ever since the Sussexit was announced in January, it truly feels like all of the British media has wordlessly and relentlessly pursued a new agenda: Bring Harry Home. That’s it. They bullied and smeared the Duchess of Sussex for two years, hoping that they could chase her off and that she alone would grow sick of their abuse and simply leave. They overplayed their campaign and underestimated how Harry would feel about seeing the woman he loves abused in that way. So when Harry left with Meghan, that’s when the new agenda started, where they’re trying to bully and cajole Harry into “coming back” to them. By the way, they also want him to abandon his wife and child. That’s their goal. They’re barely hiding it. One of the arguments they’re making is that Harry needs to “come back” for his brother, that Harry just needs to admit that he was wrong (to want to live in a non-toxic family) and apologize to Future King William. That’s the storyline now. And even Dickie Arbiter is pushing it:

Not so fast! Prince Harry and Prince William will remain at odds as long as they are on opposite sides of the pond, according to former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter. “I hope they settle their rift because there shouldn’t be bad blood amongst brothers, particularly those two brothers who went through such trauma together [with the] death of their mother, [Princess Diana],” Arbiter explained on Us Weekly’s Royally Us. “They’ve been through a lot, and they’ve carried each other, and they’ve supported each other. And to have a rift is not healthy in any family. So I hope they are getting back together again.” However, the On Duty With the Queen author suggested William, 38, and Harry, 35, need to reconvene if they truly want to work things out. “Harry being in Los Angeles and William and Catherine being in the United Kingdom, [there’s] a great big ocean, a lot of land between, and it’s not going to be broached until such time they actually get together [and Harry comes] back to the U.K.,” he noted. “That’s the million-dollar question. … So if they’re talking on the phone, well, that’s a step in the right direction, but it would be nice if they could actually meet up.”

[From Us Weekly]

“And to have a rift is not healthy in any family.” I just… why is this the talking point? The Windsors have been dysfunctional as hell for decades. One could argue that King George VI created a healthy family life for Elizabeth and Margaret, but QEII and Philip have just created decades of dysfunction and toxicity among their children and grandchildren. And again, Harry did the HEALTHY thing. He stepped back. He moved. He knew his mental health would continue to be a struggle in the UK. As for this: “it’s not going to be broached until such time they actually get together [and Harry comes] back to the U.K.” – if William wants to reconcile with his brother, then he has the means to do so. It would not have to involve Harry (and Harry alone) dragging himself back to the UK just so William can pull his pecker out of the rosebushes long enough to speak to him.