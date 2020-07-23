Dickie Arbiter: The rift between Prince Harry & William is ‘not healthy in any family’

Ever since the Sussexit was announced in January, it truly feels like all of the British media has wordlessly and relentlessly pursued a new agenda: Bring Harry Home. That’s it. They bullied and smeared the Duchess of Sussex for two years, hoping that they could chase her off and that she alone would grow sick of their abuse and simply leave. They overplayed their campaign and underestimated how Harry would feel about seeing the woman he loves abused in that way. So when Harry left with Meghan, that’s when the new agenda started, where they’re trying to bully and cajole Harry into “coming back” to them. By the way, they also want him to abandon his wife and child. That’s their goal. They’re barely hiding it. One of the arguments they’re making is that Harry needs to “come back” for his brother, that Harry just needs to admit that he was wrong (to want to live in a non-toxic family) and apologize to Future King William. That’s the storyline now. And even Dickie Arbiter is pushing it:
Not so fast! Prince Harry and Prince William will remain at odds as long as they are on opposite sides of the pond, according to former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter.
“I hope they settle their rift because there shouldn’t be bad blood amongst brothers, particularly those two brothers who went through such trauma together [with the] death of their mother, [Princess Diana],” Arbiter explained on Us Weekly’s Royally Us. “They’ve been through a lot, and they’ve carried each other, and they’ve supported each other. And to have a rift is not healthy in any family. So I hope they are getting back together again.”
However, the On Duty With the Queen author suggested William, 38, and Harry, 35, need to reconvene if they truly want to work things out. “Harry being in Los Angeles and William and Catherine being in the United Kingdom, [there’s] a great big ocean, a lot of land between, and it’s not going to be broached until such time they actually get together [and Harry comes] back to the U.K.,” he noted. “That’s the million-dollar question. … So if they’re talking on the phone, well, that’s a step in the right direction, but it would be nice if they could actually meet up.”
“And to have a rift is not healthy in any family.” I just… why is this the talking point? The Windsors have been dysfunctional as hell for decades. One could argue that King George VI created a healthy family life for Elizabeth and Margaret, but QEII and Philip have just created decades of dysfunction and toxicity among their children and grandchildren. And again, Harry did the HEALTHY thing. He stepped back. He moved. He knew his mental health would continue to be a struggle in the UK. As for this: “it’s not going to be broached until such time they actually get together [and Harry comes] back to the U.K.” – if William wants to reconcile with his brother, then he has the means to do so. It would not have to involve Harry (and Harry alone) dragging himself back to the UK just so William can pull his pecker out of the rosebushes long enough to speak to him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Harry being in Los Angeles and William and Catherine being in the UK. No mention of Harry’s wife? No wonder he effing left. He has his own family – he is not their permanent third wheel.
THIS!!
Kate is his brother’s wife not significant other. Weird.
That’s the first thing I noticed. Are they saying his rift is with both of them (which would be the first time someone’s admitted that Kate’s as involved in this mess as everyone else) or do they just desperately want him to abandon his family and be a forever 3rd wheel?
Yeah, that omission stuck out like a glitter covered sore thumb, surrounded with flashing neon lights, didn’t it? And if there needs to be rapprochement, why can’t William and Ofwilliam hop on one of their private jets and take their happy asses to LA? Why must Harry – AND HIS WIFE, MEGHAN – have to make the first overtures? I am so over these people like Dickie Arbiter and his not-so-subtle-shade-throwing daughter, Victoria, flaunting their white privilege by decreeing that Harry must do thus and so, and grovel before his traitorous brother and his Stepford wife. Every day, I am more thankful that the Sussexes peaced out and left that snake pit.
Yeah that was obvious. If there is a rift between the brothers so be it, but you either include both wives or none. Besides we all saw Kate’s behaviour at the commonwealth service. She’s just as bad as William in this.
Harry being in Los Angeles and William and Catherine being in the United Kingdom, [there’s] a great big ocean, a lot of land between, and it’s not going to be broached until such time they actually get together [and Harry comes] back to the U.K.,”
Oh yeah,so Harry and Harry alone must come back to U.K because Atlantic Ocean is what is keeping him apart from William AND Catherine.
Ugh. These guys really want a royal threesome!
RRs and royal fans alike are so obsessed with this freakin threesome it’s CREEPY. They don’t want Harry to be his own person, they want him to be some barnacle attached to the Cambridges.
Some rhapsodize about how “well” Kate and Harry got along. Forgetting that Kate is married to William and Harry is the third wheel. Did they really expect Harry not to get married?
Kate stans are obsessed with the idea of a relationship between Kate and Harry. Forgetting that Harry never spent time with her before the wedding, barely spent time with any of them after. They want all of Harry’s love, attention, gentlemanly behavior, and protectiveness directed at Kate instead of at his own wife. Because they know Kate doesn’t get those things from William.
They definitely want her to get the better brother while also getting to be the future Queen. They can’t stand the idea that she can’t have the best of both worlds and blame Meghan for “brainwashing” him against Kate.
Never mind the fact that when asked questions about Kate, he always gave a vague answer saying he rarely sees her. They hung out for official events and that’s it.
Sometimes having a rift like this can be the healthiest thing in a family, at least for the person who was being manipulated and abused.
you notice there is never any discussion of the royals going to California – and I don’t think that’s just because of the pandemic.
I’m honestly not sure at this point if the rift between Harry and William can be fixed, but if it can be, I don’t see it happening any time soon.
‘If you knew what I know, you’d do what I’m doing’ – Prince Harry
I don’t think this relationship can be fixed, nor should Harry be required to try just to make William look/feel better. Harry spent most of his life used and abused by the BRF, including by his own brother. Whatever William did or said about Meghan and Archie, that was irrevocable in Harry’s mind.
Absolutely. It may not be good for the RF as they have lost their punching bag, but it is 100% healthy for Harry and his family. The fact that they still refuse to even acknowledge Harry’s wife and child proves it
It’s like telling an abused wife to go back to her abusive husband. Yeah, not gonna happen. William doesn’t care about a reconciliation with Harry, he’s just disappointed not to have the inside gossip on them that he can sell off to the media to make himself look good. I hope Harry and Meghan are living a happy life away from the gossips and backstabbing at court.
He’s incandescent with rage that Harry and Meghan escaped to the US, instead of William being allowed to banish them to ‘Africa’.
If they want Harry back, why is the condition for HIM to apologize? I don’t think they even want Harry back. They want his charisma and influence back. They want to be able to sell off his private life for protection. If they cared about Harry the person, none of this would’ve happened.
Harry’s been carrying that family on his back for years now, just like his mother before him. It’s gonna be bad once The National Grandma passes. They know they need Harry and Meghan to keep that sinking ship afloat.
To which I reply,
O, Dick, your obsession with Harry, his wife, and child is not healthy.
I, for one, and so tired of this narrative that just because you’re brothers/family, that means you need to make an extra effort to make a toxic situation “work”. it’s nonsense and honestly, it’s this mindset that keeps people miserable and taking abuse for the majority of their lives. I really believe that in addition to all the biases that the UK media and the RF have with regards to Harry marrying a strong, beautiful, articulate woman of color in her own right… they are equally offended that Harry has chosen to remove himself from their toxic web. Toxic people double down on their relentless abuse tactics when someone decides they deserve better because, just that act alone, tells the truth about who they are and what they’ve been doing. this is societal gaslighting that’s been going on for ages: “because it’s your family, you need to try extra hard to navigate the abuse cycle” and it’s just nonsense. the more they double down, the farther removed Harry needs to get. they are a cesspool of abuse and toxicity and he has shown who he is by removing himself from it. stay strong Harry! you’re doing good things!
This! I hate the whole “it’s family” to make people feel guilty into getting along. If I don’t chose you as a friend why would I spend time with you just because we are related? It is horribly unhealthy. People need to understand not everyone will get along in this world, some people are just toxic, and nobody should feel forced to just because of family. ugh.
Remember folks, it’s Dickie Arbiter. Perhaps if William could stop being a jealous, competitive and childish dickhead, things would be different. Meanwhile, have a seat, Dickie. You have no access and you’re always wrong, so do stop talking.
William misses his brother because he doesn’t have anyone to bully anymore. The same thing with the British media; they miss the Sussexes because they don’t have “reliable” stories from palace sources to use and bully them no end. So good riddance.
I thought Will, Kate, and the rest of the family was flourishing since the “drama” left. Settle on a narrative already.
Every statement is about Harry and Harry alone, but it’s William and Catherine who need him. For their image, Dickie. For their image. GMAFB. Harry is a grown man, who made an adult decision to move his family away from the racist, toxic hot mess that is the UK. He and Meghan are happy and healthy, which is probably why we get these endless stories. Harry isn’t an emotional wreck. He isn’t bald like his brother. He seems genuinely content with his family in the States. Suck it, Dickie!
Dickie’s narrative is sickie.
In the last picture of the PWT, he really looks like Edward, Duke of Kent.