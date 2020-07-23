“Florida Man Ted Yoho says vague words of non-apology to AOC” links

Rep. Ted Yoho gave a non-apology to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a day after he called her a “f–king bitch” and “disgusting.” [Towleroad]
AOC responds:
.@AOC calls out Rep. Yoho: "I could not allow my nieces, I could not allow the little girls I go home to, I could not allow victims of verbal abuse and worse to see that, to see that excuse and to see our Congress accept it as legitimate and accept it as an apology." pic.twitter.com/lmhBtXRbJZ
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 23, 2020
.@AOC: "I will not allow people to change and create hatred in our hearts. And so what I believe is that having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man." pic.twitter.com/raSJYkqN9K
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 23, 2020
You go AOC. That is not an apology and you should not accept it. But you know his sexist white male coworkers are “yeah she’s a bitch for not accepting it” Or more accurately they’re pretty much discussing her sexually because they can’t see women as anything else.
Doesn’t matter if they have a wife or daughters – dumbest excuse – a lot of sexist awful men are married with kids. That doesn’t make them any better human beings. It just makes me feel sorry for the daughters.
Ugh right? One has zero to do with the other. My FIL is one of the biggest misogynists that I know and he has a wife, who is completely submissive because duh, and a daughter who is virtually the same as her mother but thankfully didn’t marry a man like her father.
Republican playbook page one of one: only barely admit fault, and only if caught. Wash rinse repeat.
I LOVE THOSE SHOES! WANT THOSE SHOES. A MILLION TIMES YES! Could I afford them? Not in this lifetime
Okay, I have calmed down. Hedy Lamarr. Wow. Timeless. Classic. Gorgeous.
Yet another old, rich white guy spewing a non-apology for insulting a woman. AOC is right to not accept his spurious non-apology and he’s going to rue the day he crossed her because as she says “bitches get stuff done”.
We’ve been discussing misogyny over on the Kanye threads: this Yahoo sounds like the dictionary definition of it. And, while the arch enabler is in the White House, and while Bloody Stupid Johnson is in No.10 Downing Street, we’re not even going to be able to begin to have a conversation about feminism, equality (and the root of all evils, social class).
In other news – I submitted my novel to literary agents today! Please please pray that it is accepted – I’ve spent the last three years of my life researching and writing this book, and have metaphorically poured my heart and soul into it.
AOC’s response was awesome. The part where she said men couldn’t hide behind their wives and daughters, and she was someone’s daughter, and she had to stand up there and fire back at him because her mother was watching, and she had to show her mother that she had raised a woman who did not tolerate abuse from men….I got chills. (paraphrasing it of course.)