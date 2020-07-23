“Florida Man Ted Yoho says vague words of non-apology to AOC” links

Rep. Ted Yoho gave a non-apology to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a day after he called her a “f–king bitch” and “disgusting.” [Towleroad]

AOC responds:

.@AOC calls out Rep. Yoho: "I could not allow my nieces, I could not allow the little girls I go home to, I could not allow victims of verbal abuse and worse to see that, to see that excuse and to see our Congress accept it as legitimate and accept it as an apology." pic.twitter.com/lmhBtXRbJZ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 23, 2020

.@AOC: "I will not allow people to change and create hatred in our hearts. And so what I believe is that having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man." pic.twitter.com/raSJYkqN9K — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 23, 2020

