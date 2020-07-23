“Florida Man Ted Yoho says vague words of non-apology to AOC” links
  • July 23, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rep. Ted Yoho gave a non-apology to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a day after he called her a “f–king bitch” and “disgusting.” [Towleroad]
I honestly didn’t know that some of these celebrities were good friends. Matt Bomer & Lee Pace? Joshua Jackson & Scott Foley? [Pajiba]
Draya Michele said some terrible things about Megan Thee Stallion and Meghan dragged her for it on Twitter. [JustJared]
Should we binge all three seasons of Search Party? [LaineyGossip]
Would you wear these chunky-heeled Christian Louboutins? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Jamie Lynn Spears defends Britney Spears’ mental health. [Dlisted]
Hedy Lamarr was so chic and summery! [GFY]
Dr. Fauci is pretty tired of having to deal with all of this. [Jezebel]

AOC responds:

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to ““Florida Man Ted Yoho says vague words of non-apology to AOC” links”

  1. goofpuff says:
    July 23, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    You go AOC. That is not an apology and you should not accept it. But you know his sexist white male coworkers are “yeah she’s a bitch for not accepting it” Or more accurately they’re pretty much discussing her sexually because they can’t see women as anything else.

    Doesn’t matter if they have a wife or daughters – dumbest excuse – a lot of sexist awful men are married with kids. That doesn’t make them any better human beings. It just makes me feel sorry for the daughters.

    Reply
    • Mel M says:
      July 23, 2020 at 12:58 pm

      Ugh right? One has zero to do with the other. My FIL is one of the biggest misogynists that I know and he has a wife, who is completely submissive because duh, and a daughter who is virtually the same as her mother but thankfully didn’t marry a man like her father.

      Reply
  2. TeeBee says:
    July 23, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Republican playbook page one of one: only barely admit fault, and only if caught. Wash rinse repeat.

    I LOVE THOSE SHOES! WANT THOSE SHOES. A MILLION TIMES YES! Could I afford them? Not in this lifetime :(

    Okay, I have calmed down. Hedy Lamarr. Wow. Timeless. Classic. Gorgeous.

    Reply
  3. Jaded says:
    July 23, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    Yet another old, rich white guy spewing a non-apology for insulting a woman. AOC is right to not accept his spurious non-apology and he’s going to rue the day he crossed her because as she says “bitches get stuff done”.

    Reply
  4. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    July 23, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    We’ve been discussing misogyny over on the Kanye threads: this Yahoo sounds like the dictionary definition of it. And, while the arch enabler is in the White House, and while Bloody Stupid Johnson is in No.10 Downing Street, we’re not even going to be able to begin to have a conversation about feminism, equality (and the root of all evils, social class).

    In other news – I submitted my novel to literary agents today! Please please pray that it is accepted – I’ve spent the last three years of my life researching and writing this book, and have metaphorically poured my heart and soul into it.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    July 23, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    AOC’s response was awesome. The part where she said men couldn’t hide behind their wives and daughters, and she was someone’s daughter, and she had to stand up there and fire back at him because her mother was watching, and she had to show her mother that she had raised a woman who did not tolerate abuse from men….I got chills. (paraphrasing it of course.)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment