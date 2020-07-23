Kim Kardashian: A mentally ill person’s family is ‘powerless’ unless the person wants help

I’ve shared my thoughts about this Kim Kardashian-Kanye West situation enough times, I hope I don’t have to recap the whole damn thing. Kanye West, an unmedicated bipolar man, has been in the middle of a raging manic episode and, as it so often does, the whole thing is playing out publicly. The new wrinkle is that Kanye is tweeting and saying some sh-t about his wife, his children and his mother-in-law. This is all happening against the backdrop of the pandemic, where Kanye and Kim’s marriage was already strained and they’ve been living separately for much of the past three or four months. Kanye tweet-and-deleted something Tuesday night about how he’s wanted to divorce Kim for two years, and he insinuated that she cheated on him with Meek Mill. Kim likely has been visiting divorce lawyers, but she also took a moment to make a public statement about Kanye’s mental illness:
“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”
“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”
“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”
“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true. We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well-being and for your understanding.”
I’ve called Kanye an unreliable narrator of his own mental illness before, and I stand by it, but this just shows that Kim actually has done some reading and studying up on Kanye’s disorder. She has absolutely looked into what can be done legally – and what she specifically could do as his wife – when Kanye is in a manic state and refusing to be medicated, hospitalized or to simply accept help in any way. And she’s found that she can’t do very much, especially now that Kanye is attacking her and her family online and showing a deep distrust.
I find her entire statement classy (truly) and authentic – if this is what we’re seeing publicly, think about how difficult this has been to deal with privately. What is happening with Kanye is not Kim’s fault, even though everyone wants to drag her. You can dislike Kim and that’s fine – she’s not my favorite person, but I think she’s dealing with a difficult situation as best she can, and I respect what she says here and how she’s conducting herself in this particular instance. I think she genuinely wants Kanye to make healthier choices for himself and their children. It’s that simple. I also think Kim is truly trying to protect Kanye, and that she DGAF if people are dragging her.
“Sources” also went to People Magazine and said that Kim is “trying very hard to be graceful right now, but she’s finding it hard to do. She feels disrespected and that this is a slap in the face to her and her entire family. She understands his bipolar disorder, but that doesn’t mean that she wants to be publicly embarrassed like this. She’s crushed.” Again, it would not surprise me at all if they’re well on their way to being divorced by the end of the year.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
I thought her statement was good. it is annoying how they keep bringing up his mom passing like he’s the only person who has lost parents, although I understand they were close and it was traumatic to him. I also have yet to see any real evidence of him being a genius? anyway, I have no doubt that this is very hard for her, and I hope that she can figure out how to divorce him while also protecting the kids from his manic states.
It’s a great statement. Very classy. But, they’re also going to TMZ and People under the guise of “sources” and telling us how they really feel. Things like “their businesses are separate so she won’t be affected.”
In Kanye’s song Wouldn’t Leave, he talks about how when he had his “slavery was a choice” moment, she rang him screaming that he’s messing up their business. Cause that’s really all they care about at the end of it. 2 things can be true. Kanye needs help, no doubt. But the Kardashians don’t care about him.
They got what they needed from him. Relevance when their star was plummeting to earth after the 70 day wedding. Now they have no use for him.
He’s definitely a musical genius, but maybe that’s a matter of taste?
Right? Even the statement seems to be more about clearing her name
I have always thought that the whole lot of them are ridiculous. I do have to admit that I am gradually seeing some merit in her, I have even been known to very gently defend her in the pub.
Kim and the entire clan are just scared he divorces her. I don’t buy any of their act.
I’m with you. I don’t buy any of it either.
I’m far from a Kim fan, but I feel sorry for her in this situation. My sister had borderline personality disorder and it was really hard to navigate as a family. It’s also hard because you can love someone but know that you don’t want them in your life, and I feel like that’s the point that Kim is at right now. It seems like she is handling this the best she can, especially since it is playing out so publicly.
I said this on twitter but I really liked her point about “giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole” but not extending that grace to the individuals suffering from mental health issues. We see this all the time. People support “mental health” but then mock Kanye.
Yep, this was a perfect statement by Kim.
His manic outbursts have NOTHING to do with her.
Hoping KK can protect their children.
Being mentally ill is no one’s fault, but the patient is responsible to get themselves treated if treatment is possible. The issue is complicated by the fact that treatment is often difficult or debilitating, and by the fact that people who are seriously mentally ill often don’t know that they need help.
Still, Kanye seems to have long periods 9f lucidity, and owes it to himself and his children to get treatment and plan for periods when he’s in a manic state.
Kanye’s mental health issues and refusal to deal with them are not Kim’s fault.
Kanye’s mental health issues and refusal to deal with them are also not Donda West’s fault. The woman has been dead for 13 years; he demonstrated inappropriate behavior before that. People, including Kim, need to stop using that woman to justify the behavior of a 42 year old man.
The four innocent children in this get my sympathy. They did not ask for this life but will have to deal with these problems as long as he is alive. If there is a genetic component involved, there is the possibility that, at least one of them, will have the same illness. No wealth or nice house can shield them from any of this. Their mother knew this but chose to have them any way.
And the fact that he’s mentally ill does not excuse the things he has said and done to others.
It’s a good statement. I doubt she wrote it herself, that family put together cannot string a meaningful sentence.
I actually don’t see them getting divorced over this. I think they’re both in it for the long haul. Maybe I’m just being soft.
People magazine has “sources” saying they’re done. They’re just looking for a way to move forward
Being mentally ill provides context for his behavior but it does not excuse it!!
Even more wheh his behavior becomes a threat to others. He wants to be president and be on charge not only of weapons of mass destruction, but of millions of peoples lives while taking decisions based on his thoughts when he refuses to medicate! If it was just Kanye doing his music, saying shit and staying in his own house, it would be a different problem. Now he is everybody elses problem, since he is propagating hate speach in public.
She’s had control over so many aspects of her life and this is just a mess. I know he’s not well but where does she go from here? Do you wait for the episode to pass? Does it go away? What about the way he feels about her mother? What about him saying she’s a white supremacist and thinking she cheated on him? The comments about North?
How do you move forward?
It must be painful. It doesn’t help that she calls him a genius though. The problem I have with Kanye is not his illness but the fact that he’s also a grandiose assh*le. The combination is awful and the thing that upsets people is the fact that he has a platform and can actually do some damage. I guess it is what it is but Kim did choose to have 4 children with him, that was her choice.
Yeah, the grandiosity is a huge red flag. You see it in trump too. I’ve seen it in real life, and I’ve learned. It’s one of my biggest red flags. Run.
It’s hard for me to feel bad for Kanye when he has endless resources to help control his disorder & keep it in check, ultimately under his terms. When there are so many people that wish they had that kind of help & he just blatantly spits in their face..his poor children, that is all
Right. We can’t afford to pay my therapist right now and without my husband’s insurance, we couldn’t afford my meds either. I’ve effectively lost my business due to Covid but I’m grateful we will have his income and drug insurance. Kanye has all the money in the world…not that it can “fix him” but he has access to the best help out there and people still excuse his behaviour because his mother died years ago and he’s allegedly a genius? Stop that. It further stigmatizes us plebs that struggle to access and afford basic care.
I’ve found myself warming to Kim over the past few days, probably because I have several relatives with bipolar disorder and I know how rough it can be, especially when they refuse to get help. Her statement was very compassionate and respectful (when she could have just as easily clapped back at all the shit he said about her and her family), and to me, it shows that whatever her faults, she does actually love her husband, And that’s going to make the impending divorce all the more painful. But she has to think of her kids. She has good reason to question his stability, and besides that, it could be somewhat traumatizing for the kids to see their father in his current condition. Just a sad situation all around,
I feel like the statement said nothing and I’m sure someone else wrote it. I don’t feel sorry for Kim as she chose to marry this douchelord personality, but I sure as hell feel sorry for their babies.
BL: What would it take for you to think that this statement is real? It doesn’t matter who wrote it, it’s a true statement. It is probably exactly how Kim and her family feel. What would it take for you to feel sorry for these people? If you read the same statement about someone else that you did not have disdain for, would you THEN finally believe it??
The Kardashian clan may be actors but this is not an act. It is a very classy, articulate and complete statement. It’s true. If some of you here that have dissed Kim in this sitiation had a spouse who was behaving like this, you’d be upset that they were “messing up their business” as well ! I don’t understand it when people can’t accept that even questionable people have real/normal people difficulties.
I too think they may well be done. There’s a point where you just can’t take it anymore and all you want to do is get away and set strong boundaries. It has gotten to the point where the children are very aware of what’s going on in the family dynamic and they need a healthier environment.
Oh come on. They don’t even live together. She was totally team free thinking until he started to spill tea. It’s nothing but an act.
I’ve been there. So I feel for her. Because you just keep hoping that Nice Person will come back and it will all be fine. Which only works if they stay on their meds – and then, even if they only have the right balance of meds. When someone on that spectrum is into you, it’s like you’re the the most amazing person they have ever met… they are sooooo into you. Then when it goes to shite, it’s impossible not to want that energy back. To hope.
My friends told me to leave. I stuck with the relationship. When I got married I meant it.
He is lucky to have (have had?) her. I can’t shade her for this.