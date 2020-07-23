Kim Kardashian: A mentally ill person’s family is ‘powerless’ unless the person wants help

I’ve shared my thoughts about this Kim Kardashian-Kanye West situation enough times, I hope I don’t have to recap the whole damn thing. Kanye West, an unmedicated bipolar man, has been in the middle of a raging manic episode and, as it so often does, the whole thing is playing out publicly. The new wrinkle is that Kanye is tweeting and saying some sh-t about his wife, his children and his mother-in-law. This is all happening against the backdrop of the pandemic, where Kanye and Kim’s marriage was already strained and they’ve been living separately for much of the past three or four months. Kanye tweet-and-deleted something Tuesday night about how he’s wanted to divorce Kim for two years, and he insinuated that she cheated on him with Meek Mill. Kim likely has been visiting divorce lawyers, but she also took a moment to make a public statement about Kanye’s mental illness:

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.” “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.” “I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.” “Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true. We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well-being and for your understanding.”

I’ve called Kanye an unreliable narrator of his own mental illness before, and I stand by it, but this just shows that Kim actually has done some reading and studying up on Kanye’s disorder. She has absolutely looked into what can be done legally – and what she specifically could do as his wife – when Kanye is in a manic state and refusing to be medicated, hospitalized or to simply accept help in any way. And she’s found that she can’t do very much, especially now that Kanye is attacking her and her family online and showing a deep distrust.

I find her entire statement classy (truly) and authentic – if this is what we’re seeing publicly, think about how difficult this has been to deal with privately. What is happening with Kanye is not Kim’s fault, even though everyone wants to drag her. You can dislike Kim and that’s fine – she’s not my favorite person, but I think she’s dealing with a difficult situation as best she can, and I respect what she says here and how she’s conducting herself in this particular instance. I think she genuinely wants Kanye to make healthier choices for himself and their children. It’s that simple. I also think Kim is truly trying to protect Kanye, and that she DGAF if people are dragging her.

“Sources” also went to People Magazine and said that Kim is “trying very hard to be graceful right now, but she’s finding it hard to do. She feels disrespected and that this is a slap in the face to her and her entire family. She understands his bipolar disorder, but that doesn’t mean that she wants to be publicly embarrassed like this. She’s crushed.” Again, it would not surprise me at all if they’re well on their way to being divorced by the end of the year.