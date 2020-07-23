Princess Beatrice’s choice to alter the Queen’s old dress was a last-minute thing

Well, People Magazine got an exclusive on Princess Beatrice’s wedding, but the exclusive doesn’t include additional photos. I didn’t expect that, honestly – I saw some theories that Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi would sell some additional photos to People Mag or Hello, but I think that with the palace stage-managing everything, that’s not going to happen. I could be wrong! What we are getting: lots of exclusives about how Beatrice is super-tight with her petty grandmother. Plus, a confirmation of something we believed as soon as we saw the photos: that Beatrice’s choice to wear the Queen’s old dress was a last minute decision. We knew that as soon as we saw how poorly the dress was altered:
Queen Elizabeth bestowed the ultimate “something borrowed” upon her granddaughter Princess Beatrice on her wedding day: a hand-me-down dress crafted by the Queen’s own wedding-gown designer, Norman Hartnell. But wearing her grandmother’s dress wasn’t always the plan for Beatrice’s big day, which came together in just two weeks when the U.K. government announced that the wedding ban due to lockdown measures would be lifted on July 4. After a last-minute change of heart about her dress, Beatrice “made a request [to borrow one from the Queen], and that was kindly granted—and it looked amazing!” a friend of the bride and groom tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It was touching for both of them.”
Beatrice’s bridal look was made all the more special by the fact that she also wore the same tiara the Queen wore at her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip.
“Beatrice talks about her grandmother often, and it’s clear there’s a strong bond there—the dress and the tiara could not have been more perfect,” says another friend.
The couple, along with Beatrice’s mother, the Duchess of York Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, and the groom’s mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, planned the revamped day in record time. “They swung into action and brought it all together in two weeks, which is quite extraordinary,” says the friend of the couple. Adds the friend: “Beatrice was so excited about it all, and I think they just jumped at the chance when the ban was removed. They were both desperate for it to happen. They wanted everything to be very classic and elegant; small but refined. It felt romantic and lovely.”
As they settle into newlywed life, the couple will continue to reside in London, where Beatrice works for Boston-based tech company Afiniti, which has offices around the globe. They are also planning a honeymoon at a later date. “They’re terribly happy. They’re besotted with each other,” says a source close to the family.
In case anyone is doing the math on when the wedding was thrown together, here’s the timeline: on July 2nd, Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. On July 3rd, the acting US Attorney for the Southern District gave a press conference about Maxwell’s arrest and she said she would welcome Prince Andrew “coming in to talk with us,” pretty much confirming that Andrew is still a person of interest (as opposed to a witness) in the ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, rape, blackmail and human trafficking operation. On July 4th, the UK said people can start having socially distanced, small weddings. So… yeah. We thought that Beatrice’s wedding was organized as a distraction to her father’s many issues. We were right.
I also believe there’s a conspiracy with the borrowed wedding gown too! I think that was some kind of play by Fergie and Andrew to further ingratiate Beatrice and the Queen. It sounds like this whole wedding was taken away from Beatrice and used by her parents and Edo’s mother.
very pretty though. the flowers are stunning too. good luck to them.
A distraction from her Andrew’s “troubles” but also, I suspect, Bea and Edo coming to grips with the fact that *nothing* regarding her disgraced father was ever going to get better for them — there is no future in sight where this has blown over, Andrew has been restored to royal duties, it would be remotely acceptable to include him in wedding photos, a splashy wedding would be possible, etc.
This is how I feel as well. But I still do think the dress was gorgeous on her. With all of the Instagram filters on the shots, I do wish we could see some normal light photos!
I do think they made the best of a bad situation. So many of us were sure Edo would bail without the full-on royal wedding experience, it was nice to see them lean into their small family wedding and just be happy to be married.
Not Beatrice’s fault. She looked wonderful and it seemed a fabulous wedding.
This is why I was rolling my eyes at the “Her wedding is true royalty”. People seem to be forgetting that she had an original date of May which she had to cancel. She was reportedly seen walking into this Italian designer’s shop a few times. This definitely was NOT planned from the beginning.
And if her wedding is “true royalty” was the Future Future King and Queen Consort’s wedding not “true royalty” then? Or what do you call her own sister’s wedding then?
But all things considered, they made the best out of the current situation and it’s worked out well.
Don’t worry, taxpayers will continue to shell out for other royal celebrations lol.
AND, I think Daily Mail? had a story about her wedding dress. the original dress. Not this one. LOL.
It’s a beautiful wedding setting no doubt and I think she looks good. But at the same time I have no trouble believing this is pandering to the Queen or in layman’s terms sucking up. Wearing the same tiara that she used for her wedding and then deconstructing her granny’s dress, that’s two elements of her outfit “paying tribute” unless Petty Betty really offered that tiara herself. You can still love someone and try to suck up for your own benefit. We all know the Yorks will be at a major disadvantage when she’s gone. Beatrice would be thinking of the inheritance her future kids would need.
Nonetheless wish her a happy marriage.
I think QEII would have had no problem saying ‘no’ to Bea’s request for that tiara had she not wanted her to wear it. Same for the dress.
I wonder if the Queen asked her what dress she wanted to borrow, if the Queen said “you can borrow this dress and only this dress” or what. Also, does the Queen just keep at Windsor all her dresses from over the years? Maybe this one was considered significant because of the designer?
Knowing it was a last minute change (which many of us suspected all along) – it seems even more a calculated move to emphasize Beatrice’s role as a blood princess and to show once again how the Queen will protect the Yorks. The tiara alone would have made that statement, so using that dress really does take it up a notch.
Fergie is probably so mad she couldn’t even be in a publicly released picture, lol.
I think HM just told her to speak to Angela Kelly
For most brides, this would have been a dream wedding: a gorgeous vintage dress with sentiment attachment, a magnificent tiara, a really pretty old church on the grounds of a castle, spectacular flowers, a small enough guest list that you get time to spend with everyone.
It really is my favorite royal wedding of all time. It’s absolutely what I wanted, though I was a 22 year old baby and easily swayed when I got married!
Any chance she’s saving her first dress choice for a bigger ceremony down the line? It’d be totally unnecessary, but the her parents are notoriously out of touch.
She’s a ‘blood’ princess and Andrew is a stickler for status. I don’t find it unbelievable that she would have a bigger party in the future. That’s why I find the fawning response that it was romantic, intimate and prudent, laughable. Just wait fawning taxpayers, you’ll get to continue paying for this family’s celebrations for a long time. And those racist critics of HM will turn around and say it is tradition and royal for Beatrice to celebrate.
Eugenie seems like the more emotionally tough sister. Beatrice seems like a hothouse flower raised to think other people will always take care of her. Her parents are awful, Edo seems sketchy. I hope everything works out well but really I hope Beatrice finds some independence. It really does seem like her wedding was used as a prop to curry favor with the Queen.
I said when the photos dropped that the dress was an appeal to the Queen. Anyways it was obvious that it was a last minute wedding, they’re very wealthy, they can afford to put together a last minute wedding.
This wedding is set to distract from Andrew’s mess. A federal judge rules today if Gigi Maxwell’s civil suit details are unsealed. Coincidence?
It was a beautiful wedding, if it came together in 2 weeks. The dress was beautiful. The flowers were amazing. The tiara worked well with everything. This just proved there’s no need for all that pomp when a royal wedding can come off as well as this one did. Regardless of the reasons behind the timing, Bea & Edo got their day. They got married. The rest doesn’t matter because the British press aren’t going to talk about Andrew & Ghislaine Maxwell. They would rather throw Harry & Meghan under various buses than be investigative journalists tackling the connections between Andy & Epstein/Maxwell.
“Bea talks about her grandmother often.”
I bet she finds a way to work her into every conversation.