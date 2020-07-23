Princess Beatrice’s choice to alter the Queen’s old dress was a last-minute thing

Well, People Magazine got an exclusive on Princess Beatrice’s wedding, but the exclusive doesn’t include additional photos. I didn’t expect that, honestly – I saw some theories that Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi would sell some additional photos to People Mag or Hello, but I think that with the palace stage-managing everything, that’s not going to happen. I could be wrong! What we are getting: lots of exclusives about how Beatrice is super-tight with her petty grandmother. Plus, a confirmation of something we believed as soon as we saw the photos: that Beatrice’s choice to wear the Queen’s old dress was a last minute decision. We knew that as soon as we saw how poorly the dress was altered:

Queen Elizabeth bestowed the ultimate “something borrowed” upon her granddaughter Princess Beatrice on her wedding day: a hand-me-down dress crafted by the Queen’s own wedding-gown designer, Norman Hartnell. But wearing her grandmother’s dress wasn’t always the plan for Beatrice’s big day, which came together in just two weeks when the U.K. government announced that the wedding ban due to lockdown measures would be lifted on July 4. After a last-minute change of heart about her dress, Beatrice “made a request [to borrow one from the Queen], and that was kindly granted—and it looked amazing!” a friend of the bride and groom tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It was touching for both of them.” Beatrice’s bridal look was made all the more special by the fact that she also wore the same tiara the Queen wore at her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. “Beatrice talks about her grandmother often, and it’s clear there’s a strong bond there—the dress and the tiara could not have been more perfect,” says another friend. The couple, along with Beatrice’s mother, the Duchess of York Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, and the groom’s mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, planned the revamped day in record time. “They swung into action and brought it all together in two weeks, which is quite extraordinary,” says the friend of the couple. Adds the friend: “Beatrice was so excited about it all, and I think they just jumped at the chance when the ban was removed. They were both desperate for it to happen. They wanted everything to be very classic and elegant; small but refined. It felt romantic and lovely.” As they settle into newlywed life, the couple will continue to reside in London, where Beatrice works for Boston-based tech company Afiniti, which has offices around the globe. They are also planning a honeymoon at a later date. “They’re terribly happy. They’re besotted with each other,” says a source close to the family.

[From People]

In case anyone is doing the math on when the wedding was thrown together, here’s the timeline: on July 2nd, Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. On July 3rd, the acting US Attorney for the Southern District gave a press conference about Maxwell’s arrest and she said she would welcome Prince Andrew “coming in to talk with us,” pretty much confirming that Andrew is still a person of interest (as opposed to a witness) in the ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, rape, blackmail and human trafficking operation. On July 4th, the UK said people can start having socially distanced, small weddings. So… yeah. We thought that Beatrice’s wedding was organized as a distraction to her father’s many issues. We were right.

I also believe there’s a conspiracy with the borrowed wedding gown too! I think that was some kind of play by Fergie and Andrew to further ingratiate Beatrice and the Queen. It sounds like this whole wedding was taken away from Beatrice and used by her parents and Edo’s mother.