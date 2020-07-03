US Attorney Strauss: We’d welcome Prince Andrew ‘coming in to talk with us’

I’m splitting up the Ghislaine Maxwell stuff because A) there’s so much and B) I wanted Mummy’s Favorite Son Prince Andrew to get a post all to himself. For months now, Prince Andrew has reportedly whined to staff and lawyers that Ghislaine Maxwell needs to be found, because she would be able to explain all of the Jeffrey Epstein stuff. While he was whining, Jeffrey Berman, the then-US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, was going deep into all of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and the crimes of Epstein’s associates. It was Berman who was hellbent on the FBI or DOJ conducting a real interview with Prince Andrew, much to Andrew’s dismay. Andrew wanted to merely give Berman a written statement, and Andrew suggested that the US Attorney for the SDNY was some kind of gauche clout-chaser. Andrew demanded an “olive branch” from the SDNY. What he got was… Donald Trump firing Berman. Interesting, right?

When Berman was fired, I was depressed because I thought this could be a major blow to the investigation into Epstein’s associates. Looking back on it in the wake of Maxwell’s arrest, I think Berman was fired (at least partly) because his investigation into Maxwell was going so well, and they knew where she was and that were close to locking things down. Thankfully, when Audrey Strauss (the temporary US-A) took over, she just picked up where Berman left off and one of Strauss’s first acts was to oversee the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell. All things considered, this is TERRIBLE news for Prince Andrew, because if the FBI and DOJ felt bold enough to arrest Maxwell, that means that Maxwell’s “protected” status is over and she might sing like a canary.

So I thought all of that was going to be the amazing story of how Prince Andrew was getting all sweaty as he watched everything unfold across the pond. But then Audrey Strauss answered a question about Andrew during her press conference on Thursday!!

Following the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell in New Hampshire this morning, one question is top of mind: how will this affect her friend Prince Andrew? Audrey Strauss, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, spoke of the royal during today’s press conference officially announcing the charges against Maxwell. “I’m not going to comment on anyone’s status in this investigation but I will say that we would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us, we would like to have the benefit of his statement,” she said. “I have no further comment beyond what I just said, which is that our doors remain open, as we previously said, and we would welcome him coming in and giving us an opportunity to hear his statement.”

[From Town & Country]

Again, Strauss put the emphasis on “coming in to talk with us.” They will not accept some written statement where Andrew claims he doesn’t know anything about human trafficking or rape, gentleman’s honor!

Royal commentator Phil Dampier ran to Newsweek to talk about how awful Maxwell’s arrest was for Andrew. Dampier is usually talking sh-t about Meghan, and I forgot that some of these commentators can actually talk sh-t about other royals too. Dampier said: “This is a bombshell for Prince Andrew and the whole royal family. He will obviously be worried about what Ghislaine is going to say and do. His lawyers will fear that she could attempt to do some kind of plea bargain and implicate not just Andrew but other influential figures.” LOL. When the “establishment” royal commentator accidentally says the truth. I bet the Queen is sh-tting bricks in Windsor Castle and Andrew is sweating bullets at the Royal Lodge. I would also guess that Andrew will beg mummy for another church-ride on Sunday. Bet.

Here’s Audrey Strauss answering the Andrew question:

"We would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk to us. We would like to have the benefit of his statement." Acting U.S. Attorney Strauss wouldn't comment further on the Duke of York's potential involvement in the investigation into Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/2mVlEDjzW9 — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) July 2, 2020

Embed from Getty Images