The six-count indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell includes abuse & exploitation

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested at approximately 8:30 am EST in Bradford, New Hampshire on Thursday. For years, we’ve heard that Maxwell has been able to move around quietly, and some people believed she was living almost entirely overseas under the protection of the powerful men she catered to when she was beside Jeffrey Epstein all of those years. But no, she wasn’t overseas. She bought herself a 156-acre estate in New Hampshire through a “carefully anonymized LLC,” meaning through an anonymous shell company. The FBI contacted the local law enforcement, and the local LEOs were on the ground with the FBI agents for Maxwell’s takedown. Law enforcement “rang the bell at the end of the long driveway at 8:30 a.m., and it was answered by a housekeeper, sources said.” Maxwell “ran into a bedroom when told the authorities were there for her, but she eventually came out on her own and immediately asked for her lawyer.” As for what she was officially charged with…

The six-count indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell states that she took part “in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein.” From 1994 to at least 1997, “Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18,” the 18-page indictment alleges. The victims were allegedly as young as 14. Maxwell is accused of enticing “minor victims to travel to Epstein’s residences in different states, which Maxwell knew and intended would result in their grooming for and subjection to sexual abuse.” The indictment also alleges that in 2016, Maxwell “provided false and perjurious statements, under oath, regarding, among other subjects, her role in facilitating the abuse of minor victims by Jeffrey Epstein.” Their victims were groomed and abused at multiple locations, including Epstein’s mansions in Manhattan and Palm Beach, his New Mexico ranch, and Maxwell’s London residence, according to the documents. The indictment refers to three survivors, including Minor Victim-1 who was 14 when she met Maxwell. The socialite allegedly groomed the victim from 1994 to 1997 and involved her “in group sexualized massages of Epstein.” Epstein and Maxwell transported the girl to residences in New York and Florida, prosecutors say. The couple abused Minor Victim-2 in New Mexico in 1996. (This accusation mirrors the story of Annie Farmer, who was flown to Epstein’s ranch alone.) A third victim was “groomed and befriended” by Maxwell in London between 1994 and 1995, according to prosecutors. Maxwell and Epstein would take the teenagers to the movies and on shopping trips, and some outings “would involve Maxwell or Epstein spending time alone with a minor victim,” the indictment states. “Having developed a rapport with a victim, Maxwell would try to normalize sexual abuse” by “discussing sexual topics, undressing in front of the victim, being present when a minor victim was undressed, and/or being present for sex acts involving the minor victim and Epstein,” it adds. Maxwell “helped put the victims at ease because an adult woman was present,” prosecutors say.

The Daily Beast also included statements from some of the victims and their lawyers – some of Epstein and Maxwell’s victims already have existing civil cases against Maxwell and the Epstein estate. The criminal case will come before the civil action though, but I would guess that the victims know that and accept it. Most of them are simply happy that this child molesting human trafficker has finally been arrested.

If you subscribe to the NY Times, they’ve put the PDF of Ghislaine’s indictment online – go here to read.

One last thing… is this true?

