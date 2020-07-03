Kensington Palace couldn’t deny the ‘true’ smears against Duchess Meghan

As part of the Duchess of Sussex’s lawsuit against the Daily Mail, the Mail’s lawyers have been nitpicking every single argument Meghan’s lawyers have made. There seem to be a lot of pre-trial shenanigans, and this week we got another one when Meghan’s lawyer responded to another motion from the DM. Meg’s lawyer explained why Meghan’s friends felt it necessary to go to People Magazine in early 2019 for that cover story which hit back on a lot of the smear campaign being waged against her. Meg’s lawyer said in a court filing/response: “As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself.”

Those of us who were paying attention to the smears at the time completely understood: there was almost complete radio silence in defense of Meghan from all of the palaces. Which is even more notable in retrospect, as we’ve seen the lengths Kensington Palace has gone to in their effort to defend the Duchess of Cambridge from an unflattering Tatler cover story that THEY authorized. KP was truly sending legal threats and calling up Richard Kay at the Daily Mail because Norfolk rich bitches said Kate is thin and dull. But KP couldn’t be bothered to actually push back against ANY of the crazy narratives about Meghan? Apparently not. And here’s KP’s explanation for why they couldn’t.

Meghan Markle felt ‘unprotected’ by the Royal ‘institution’ because it could not defend her against stories in the press that angered her but were true, sources have claimed. In papers filed in the High Court this week, Meghan’s lawyers said press coverage of her while she was pregnant damaged her mental health. The documents also say she was ‘unprotected by the institution and prohibited from defending herself’. A source confirmed to The Times that this referred to the team of press officers and wider office staff at the Palace. Officials will often refuse to comment to journalists when an on-the-record reply would confirm a story or damage the royal family member involved. That paper reported one case that had angered the Duchess involved the resignation of her PA Melissa Toubati, who quit in 2018 amid rumours she had been reduced to tears by Meghan’s demands. The Kensington Palace press team had difficulty in denying the stories, because they were true, The Times said. ‘The stories were a drop in the ocean compared to what was going on,’ another source said.

[From The Daily Mail]

So Kensington Palace wouldn’t push back or officially deny any of the negative stories about Meghan because… those stories were true. First of all, that’s another lie! Kensington Palace pushes back against true stories all the time, look no further than the Tatler debacle and Kensington Palace running to People Magazine to authorize a do-over. All because Tatler told the truth, that Kate is dull and lazy and her family is tacky. Look no further than the entire Rose Hanbury debacle, which was happening at the very same time as the smear campaign against Meghan! Another true story, which Kensington Palace did the most to “manage” through the communications office and the legal team.

But really, most of the stories about Meghan during the height of the smear campaign were simple incidents or events which were overblown BY Kensington Palace and by the media. If Meghan ate avocado toast, it was a story about war and famine. If she said something to Kate, Kate would burst into tears because “mean Meg.” And on and on.