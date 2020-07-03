Kensington Palace couldn’t deny the ‘true’ smears against Duchess Meghan

As part of the Duchess of Sussex’s lawsuit against the Daily Mail, the Mail’s lawyers have been nitpicking every single argument Meghan’s lawyers have made. There seem to be a lot of pre-trial shenanigans, and this week we got another one when Meghan’s lawyer responded to another motion from the DM. Meg’s lawyer explained why Meghan’s friends felt it necessary to go to People Magazine in early 2019 for that cover story which hit back on a lot of the smear campaign being waged against her. Meg’s lawyer said in a court filing/response: “As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself.”
Those of us who were paying attention to the smears at the time completely understood: there was almost complete radio silence in defense of Meghan from all of the palaces. Which is even more notable in retrospect, as we’ve seen the lengths Kensington Palace has gone to in their effort to defend the Duchess of Cambridge from an unflattering Tatler cover story that THEY authorized. KP was truly sending legal threats and calling up Richard Kay at the Daily Mail because Norfolk rich bitches said Kate is thin and dull. But KP couldn’t be bothered to actually push back against ANY of the crazy narratives about Meghan? Apparently not. And here’s KP’s explanation for why they couldn’t.
Meghan Markle felt ‘unprotected’ by the Royal ‘institution’ because it could not defend her against stories in the press that angered her but were true, sources have claimed. In papers filed in the High Court this week, Meghan’s lawyers said press coverage of her while she was pregnant damaged her mental health. The documents also say she was ‘unprotected by the institution and prohibited from defending herself’.
A source confirmed to The Times that this referred to the team of press officers and wider office staff at the Palace. Officials will often refuse to comment to journalists when an on-the-record reply would confirm a story or damage the royal family member involved.
That paper reported one case that had angered the Duchess involved the resignation of her PA Melissa Toubati, who quit in 2018 amid rumours she had been reduced to tears by Meghan’s demands.
The Kensington Palace press team had difficulty in denying the stories, because they were true, The Times said.
‘The stories were a drop in the ocean compared to what was going on,’ another source said.
So Kensington Palace wouldn’t push back or officially deny any of the negative stories about Meghan because… those stories were true. First of all, that’s another lie! Kensington Palace pushes back against true stories all the time, look no further than the Tatler debacle and Kensington Palace running to People Magazine to authorize a do-over. All because Tatler told the truth, that Kate is dull and lazy and her family is tacky. Look no further than the entire Rose Hanbury debacle, which was happening at the very same time as the smear campaign against Meghan! Another true story, which Kensington Palace did the most to “manage” through the communications office and the legal team.
But really, most of the stories about Meghan during the height of the smear campaign were simple incidents or events which were overblown BY Kensington Palace and by the media. If Meghan ate avocado toast, it was a story about war and famine. If she said something to Kate, Kate would burst into tears because “mean Meg.” And on and on.
My Lord, I love that green coat she is wearing in one of the pics.
Meghan and Harry should be thanking their lucky stars they are in the US and not with the BRF. I bet they are placing wagers as to how Petty Lizzy will conduct damage control for her favorite.
But when one truly looks at it: the protection of a pedophile and of a lazy mean girl but not one comfort to Meghan – even while pregnant- it truly is maddening.
I find it funny that after 34 years of being a lovely person, Meg just up and turned into a monster. Just like that. Didn’t Andrew Morton spend months in LA advertising that he was writing a book about her, and no one came forward with anything salacious (apart from the Markle, but as we can see, family can be the most harmful to us)… Her biggest crime is being a hard worker? The fact that this is the hill KP want to die on? Wow!
Not even that. Byline revealed that The Sun hired a PI to dig info on Meghan and even they found nothing (if they did, it would have been all over the front pages of the tabloids already)
I hope something comes of this. Apparently, the PI has turned whistle blower.
There were lots of mistruths KP could have covered but reporting in the Times comes from the Murdoch group and they have plenty of skin in this flaying
The bogus renovations of Frogmore.
The bogus push for her rejection of other accommodation
The straight out of Compton stories
The leaving her mother out of her baby shower
The cookery book was home to a Jihadi cell
The idea that all her staff found her pushy and difficult and multiple staff resigned from her employ
The endless lies told about her, over and over day after day
Had KP come down hard on them they would have potentially reined it in
They are awful people, awful
THIS ^^^^^^^^
I honestly hate these people. They are nothing but abominable, lowest of the low trash in fancy clothes and stolen jewels.
The gaslighting is unbelievable. That family and the British media will have a sane person crazy.
The Narcissist’s Prayer:
That didn’t happen.
And if it did, it wasn’t that bad.
And if it was, that’s not a big deal.
And if it is, that’s not my fault.
And if it was, I didn’t mean it.
And if I did…
You deserved it.
Wow I can’t believe they’re going with this even with an ongoing global protests against racism. Goes to show how tone deaf these clowns are. Im now praying this gets picked up by American and global media who regurgitate tabloids lies. It’ll further put the palace in hot water and prove their contempt and hatred for Meghan.
These people are so stupid they cant see past their own thoughts and to think that this empire/institution once governed huge colonies in Americas,Africa and Asia from their palace! I pray I live to see them brought down. After Andrew’s friend got arrested, its only time before she sings and implicates him to save herself. Princess Anne hot away with a fine after her felony charge when her dogs attacked a boy, I think Andrew will get time this time
Just so glad they left that hornet’s nest.
Andrew is a predator. That is true and the Palace has rushed to protect him every step of the way.
Kate wears extensions and that is true and the Palace denied it within hours of it being published.
From the serious to the banal, the Palace does refute true stories.
And here they are commenting again but stayed quiet about Archie being compared to a chimp.
KP is full of $hit. As usual.
This is the lowest of the low.
It makes me really sad. I guess I wanted to think that she was like ‘ok the press are horrible but I know it’s not true and I have Harry etc’ but to hear that her friends were that worried about her – it’s so horrible.
Wow, these people are shameless!
Nice angle KP. I hope Charles is smart enough to realize that, if there was any chance at reconciliation between the brothers, it is now gone.
KP is basically confirming they were the ones leaking it because it was the truth as they seem it.
Of course it was all true and they cannot deny it. It is true they leaked stuf…it is true Meghan scared them with her work ethic…it is true they did not want her anywhere near the jewels to the point Harry had to say what Meghan wants, Meghan gets, and is true they leaked even this one and spin it to show him as completely under her influence.
To them biracial women are nothing. Meghan should have been grateful for being chosen as scapegoat for William, because she was not worth it. To them, black women are always wrong. Black woman makes white women cry! Black women bad! Black women likes nice clothes….Black woman is smarter than white women who work for her. Black woman bad.
here, I fixed for KP- THIS is the truth.
Ugggh.
Well, I know it’s not much in the way of consolation for Meghan, but given what I’ve seen of KP’s underwhelming and shambolic press strategies over the last year, having them leap to your defense might not be the best thing.
Let’s not forget how hard KP pushed back against the story that Harry and Meghan left due to William’s “bullying attitude “. I recall hearing one royal commentator stating that the royals only deny stories when they’re true.
The royals only deny stories when they’re true! Exactly. The royals only deny stories when they’re true, and they cannot denies the smears and lies they have put out to the tabloids themselves. This is why there were no denials.
I love that top photo. You can tell who has beautiful, kind thoughts and who has bitter, jealous ones.
“ You can tell who has beautiful, kind thoughts and who has bitter, jealous ones”
Can we stop with these kinds of comments – not just here but on all threads where we delve into women’s looks. There are PLENTY of stunning, beautiful people who are absolute garbage humans. There are plenty of ugly people in the world who are absolute gems to have in your life. I’m so sick of this line of thinking in order to raise someone up because it’s not at all a “rule” of how things work. Yes, Meghan looks and seems to actually be lovely. But let’s stop pushing the narrative that people’s looks directly relate to what kind of person they are.
I agree with Florence. The expressions on their faces have nothing to do with conforming to oppressive beauty standards — this is about their choices in how they interact with others, which tell us a lot about them. Kate has a pinched, petulant expression and Meghan has a happy, open look. Of course it’s easy to screen grab at an unflattering moment but (in general) Kate does act repressed and standoffish to me.
I think that memorial service, Meghan’s final appointment for the royals, really showed this, as we all saw Meghan smile and be gracious and Kate ignore her and turn a cold shoulder.
Not looks, facial expressions. Both of those women are at an age when they have the faces they deserve, and it’s not about features but about expression.
Yikes. Talk about totally misinterpreting a comment. It was quite obvious what Florence meant and attractiveness wasn’t it.
What the Royal Fam doesn’t seem to realize…they’re absolutely confirming everything publicly for Harry and Meghan. They’re completely doubling down and confirming the gaslighting and BS. In a public forum. And they will still be shocked when they don’t come back.
It sucks. But it’s also freeing. Because you can then point to it. To yourself, when you need reminders because sometimes you miss them or at least that sense of family. And to others who are good people, yet don’t quite understand this dynamic but will at least agree this is all messed up and want the best for you.
Sure some people will always interpret all of this uncharitably toward them for various reasons. But when you decide you are done, those peoples thoughts no longer matter to you anymore either.
This just seems like a shitty excuse. Some things could have been EASILY checked to see if they were true or not. Such as the reasons of staff leaving and what exactly was done in the Frogmore renovations because tabloids were saying things like “she had a yoga studio built!”
But no, they didn’t say anything because having an evil duchess against the good duchess benefited the Cambridges
When will they learn to just stfu? They were doing really well not saying a thing in defense of Meghan. Racists are always defending something but the actual issue at hand. So tone-deaf.
Ghislane Maxwell has been arrested. Prince Andrew is going to be justifiably dragged again with her arrest, as there’s a mounting pressure for him to speak to the FBI. This talk about Meghan’s claim that she’s unsupported by the Royal Family is just a case of wagging the dog. Andrew’s questionable alliance with Maxwell and Epstein is the more damaging issue here. Maxwell’s arrest brings the spotlight back on Andrew. The British media finds Meghan’s claim a diversion from a more impactful and damaging issue which is Andrew’s unlawful sexual predatory behavior.
And as usual the Royal Family, to protect Andrew, has Meghan as its scapegoat with the British media the willing executioner. So there’s really truth to her claim that she was unsupported by the Royal Family. Up to this very day they don’t support her because, deep inside of them, they never recognized her as one of them. Good she left them. And with PHarry to boot. Take that !
This timing is actually pretty great for the queen – between stories about the lawsuit and Scobie’s upcoming book, there will be lots to hopefully distract people from Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest and subsequent renewal of interest in Andrew.
That is WHY the royals released this pack of lies – to distract from the Maxwell arrest.
Meghan said this in official documents for a court case. I’m sure she has proof of this. I think I’m going to believe her over the racist staff at KP who apparently “looked down on her”
Some of the stories when she was pregnant& still at KP involved her father claiming he had been cut off and had no support around the wedding. We know that’s not true now. Also the Markles has been allowed to run riot on making all sorts of claims which they would contradict themselves on. I imagine that would be very frustrating not to be able to comment on.
Difficult Duchess stories were largely based on staff turnover which could easily have been refuted& explained (to extent of confidentiality). There was the PA who reports said quit because of diva Meghan when Meghan’s court filings said the PA didn’t quit which I took to mean was fired or had a contract that wasn’t renewed. There was the Queen’s old assistant who had resigned whilst working for the Queen but agreed to stay on and help Meghan for six months but ended up staying almost a year after reports that she was quitting because of Meghan. There was another assistant who is still working for Travalyst who articles suggested had left because of Meghan. Meghan’s PS left for a new job in I think her home country, a police protection officer had left force altogether. The Cambridges have had a number of staff leave recently from KP& their foundation& there’s no suggestive reporting on this.
There was the article linking the cookbook to terrorism that KP surely could have commented on being such a sensitive topic& could have pointed out that Charles, William, Harry and senior politicians had visited.
Most importantly you can’t say Meghan was protected by the office when they were the same ones leaking stories & nasty nicknames to the press. And seemingly without any consequences to employment status.
Wasn’t that PA hired just to help organize the wedding? Of course she was short term. She didn’t get hired permanently after as she might have wanted. She ended up bitching about it on SM, tweeting anti-Meghan sh!t, and destroyed her own career. Last I read she’s working as a night nanny.
Well it wasn’t true that Meg had cut off her father (which is why this whole case is going) and yet KP was silent. And it wasn’t just that KP leaked stories about Meghan, it is that they did it with the nastiest slant possible KNOWING the deep harm it would do. And then they did things like that budget flight stunt with the Cambridges. So cruel and tacky.
This statement just tells me that Will and Kate are behind the majority of the smear campaign. I agree with others. They wanted her to miscarry. What disgusting people.
Thomas Markle said the royal family owe him. He did what KP told him to do. I have no doubt they told him to fake a heart attack so the wedding would be called off/ postponed. When that didn’t work he was part of the smear campaign to push Meghan out. He was quite when they were dating and when they first got engaged. But was a loose cannon all of a sudden when they got married. The texts between Harry, Meghan and Thomas said that this didn’t seem like him or read like him.
Here come the imaginary “palace sources”… in defense of the Daily Fail and the Murdoch propaganda machine.
I can think of many that wasn’t true or if true,was blown up or had nothing to do with her.The Harry and Meghan bans neighbours from talking to them was a spoof that tabloids picked up and blamed on Meghan. The one about the staff parking again had nothing to do with them but who was blamed for it? Meghan.The high turnover of staff which is something that happens a lot with the royals was blamed on Meghan.Nevermind that a lot of the staff like Heather or Samantha Cohen who ‘left’ were still seen with them until this year.
Even the story about not wanting her pictures taken was her RPOs directive
You’d swear they’d only be happy if Harry had married K, too; who is clearly the only person for the job of being the only woman in the palace.
Petty. Racists. Boring. Lazy.
You’re supposed to be queen one day, start acting like you have some self-esteem.
So this means Charlotte is lucky to be alive because Meghan really did try and off her with that poisonous flower girl bouquet?
Never forget after the flowers did not do the job, Evil Meghan tried to kill the children by making them walk in their bare legs…
Then, she literally tried to throw them under the bus by leaving the firm…
Just like Kate tried to off Lady Louise and Charles’s step-granddaughter with the same poisonous flower girl bouquet. Just like Pip tried to off Charlotte with the same poisonous flower girl bouquet.
This confirms what was being said at the time – that the KP press team was working against them and would only answer to W&K (and Carole).
The tea is slowly being dripped into the public domain – the truth that it was the Cambridges that were behind the whole drama and Sussexit will be made public.
This leak from KP confirms Sussex vs. Cambridge. Now KP comm may have to testify in Meghan’s lawsuit and if there are stall tactics that’s worse. Tin foil tiara – the Feds picked up Gigi Maxwell. What’s to stop the prosecution to pay a visit to LA to talk to two royals about Andrew’s mess and what the institution would do to protect a royal person of interest when said person won’t talk? Tread carefully Windsors.
So KP can deny that waity Katie didn’t get Botox, when it was clear by her sudden lack of wrinkles and the malnourished hue to her skin was gone that she had gotten a “refresher”. KP can also deny that she had hair extensions and let’s not even get into that Tatler situation but Meghan was meant to sit and get kicked while she was down? Kate and Bill Middleton were ready to sue because tatler shaded the Middleton and made billy goat look weak but the Sussex were meant to have stories go unchecked?
KP need to hold this L because even though they said that William never bullied Meghan which no one actually believes, I find it interesting that Kate was never mentioned, I guess if this really gets out of hand she is going to be the one to take the fall. Also KP never lifted a finger to help Meghan, they let abuse run rampant in there instagram comments but let someone comment Rose and there blocked.
So according to the British tabloids “palace sources” couldn’t deny the stories because they were true. What Bu!!shit. Stories (both true and false) get denied all the time. These are just more shots fired at H&M showing the pettiness and anger of the KP staff and British Media. Let them keep digging a hole for themselves. Those with intelligence and eyes can clearly see what happened…it’s only the haters that buy their crap.
Maybe the PA left in tears bc she was fired after they found out she was leaking to the press about them??
But wasn’t there a PA who did leave but came to the smart set launch (so was obviously still on good terms with M)?
Anyway, of course lots of these stories are true. That’s how they get away with writing them. It’s all about the spin. Meghan DOES love avocado toast. So of course that got spun into she is causing drought and famine.
She used certain flowers for her wedding. That’s true. It’s not true that she almost killed Princess Charlotte.
For the most part these papers were very careful – they took a fact and then just went over the edge with the headline and tone and commentary. The context always always always got distorted.
And yeah, ditto others who’ve pointed out that the palace does push back against true stories all the time, so they absolutely could have pushed back here.
As I wrote above, one PA was only a temp to organize the wedding. If she thought that would turn to a full-time gig she was wrong. She made anti-Meghan comments on SM, destroyed her career, and now works as a night nanny.
It’s what she deserves.
They deny Kate’s use of botox and hair pieces so, no, KP, you always deny true stories and seldom deny any untrue ones.
Lol…sure. For something that’s “just a rumor”, William (and Kate to an extent) sure did a lot of scrambling to suppress any mention of his name in connection to Rose Hanbury. He sure did a lot for Rose herself, from having his staff helping/protecting her to setting up a photo shoot with her just happening to be present at church (one in which he/Kate and Rose weren’t looking or speaking to each other even once). Oops, this was in response to a comment that now appears to be deleted.
KP and the royal family are disgusting. It must have been a nightmare to live there for Meghan. I feel so sorry for her.