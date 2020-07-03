“Happy Independence Day weekend, Brie Larson is a YouTuber now” links
  • July 03, 2020

  • By Kaiser
Brie Larson has decided to become a YouTuber. She is such a cute & earnest nerd, I can’t help it, I love her. [Pajiba]
The photo of Michael Phelps looking at a plate of brownies like he just saw the face of God is amazing and funny. [Just Jared]
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott finally mandates mask-wearing in the state. [Towleroad]
Rest in peace, Hugh Downs. [Dlisted]
The one-year anniversary of Lil Nas X coming out. [LaineyGossip]
Angelina Jolie went to the Mission Impossible II premiere?? [Go Fug Yourself]
The white savior trope, explained. [OMG Blog]
Rich people in the Hamptons are hiring private security. [Jezebel]
Photos from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. [Buzzfeed]

We hope everyone has a safe & happy Fourth of July! Stay inside and wear a mask if you do go out.

  1. Lightpurple says:
    July 3, 2020 at 9:05 am

    Happy Independence Day!

