Anna Camp says she got coronavirus the one time she didn’t wear a mask

Like Jennifer Aniston, Anna Camp is advocating for people to wear masks to help flatten the curve on COVID-19. And, like Jen, Anna is taking a more graphic approach in her argument. Unfortunately, Anna’s experience is firsthand as she contracted the virus about two months ago. Anna thinks the one time she didn’t wear a mask she caught the virus. On Tuesday, Anna posted the photo above, in the cute panda mask, to her Instagram. But it’s her caption that I hope everyone reads and takes to heart. She describes her “mild” case of COVID. People who think they can handle it are not prepared for what they are in for.

Hi friends… I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms. I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it. I believe it may have been because of that one time. People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever. I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do❤️

When people say that COVID is like a bad flu, they think of the seasonal viruses that come around every year and make us sick for few days. I’ve had the flu, as in influenza, it was the worst physical experience I have ever had – and it only lasted for five days. So likening COVID to a longer version of the flu only scares me more. But Anna pretty clearly lists all the reasons to avoid this thing like, well, the plague (there is a reason that is a turn of phrase). I can attest to the fatigue, a friend of a friend who recovered from COVID about three months ago (she did not require a hospital stay) still cannot go a full day without napping from exhaustion. But listen to what Anna is still going through: fever, nausea to the point of vomiting, dizziness – and it’s been almost two months? Plus, as she said, she has no idea how long she will be impacted, what if some of those symptoms last years? I like that she emphasized that on top of the physical torture, there’s a psychological torment of what still awaits you. Remember, we’re still learning about this thing.

I very much appreciate Anna posting this and going into such detail. I almost wish she used a photo at her lowest to further emphasize her point, but I probably would have gone with the cute panda mask photo for social media as well. The fact is, nobody owes us these first-hand accounts, they are doing us a favor. Hopefully we will all heed their warnings and make it long enough to see a vaccine.