Taylor Swift will release her new album ‘folklore’ tonight at midnight

I’ve been so grateful that Taylor Swift hasn’t chimed in this month on Kanye West. She could have said some sh-t, and I think there would have been many people who would have applauded her if she said some sh-t, but she didn’t. And so I’ll applaud her maturity there. It’s also interesting to see how Taylor hasn’t been making a ton of news during the lockdown/pandemic. She’s used her platform to talk about Black Lives Matter and good for her, but there hasn’t been any gossip. I wondered if she was using this time to work – and it turns out, she was doing exactly that. She’s pulling a Beyonce and dropping a surprise album at midnight tonight. The album is called folklore.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

She says she wrote and recorded this album in isolation, but she had help from Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff, William Bowery and Aaron Dessner. She talks about how before this year, she would have “overthought” when and how to release an album, but now none of that matters (she doesn’t say that specifically, but that’s the vibe). I buy that she was just being creative in isolation and she was like “f–k it, I’ll release this with little fanfare.” Good for her.

In addition to the full album coming out tonight, she’ll also release the first video for the single “cardigan.” I can already tell that Taylor is going to war with capitalization. Also: I usually dislike the “first singles” Taylor releases. I wonder if “cardigan” will be trash but the rest of the album will be worlds better.

The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team – Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne pic.twitter.com/2hNXnzFbwY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week😄 Each has unique covers & photos https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/tG34e0MpgJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020