I’ve been so grateful that Taylor Swift hasn’t chimed in this month on Kanye West. She could have said some sh-t, and I think there would have been many people who would have applauded her if she said some sh-t, but she didn’t. And so I’ll applaud her maturity there. It’s also interesting to see how Taylor hasn’t been making a ton of news during the lockdown/pandemic. She’s used her platform to talk about Black Lives Matter and good for her, but there hasn’t been any gossip. I wondered if she was using this time to work – and it turns out, she was doing exactly that. She’s pulling a Beyonce and dropping a surprise album at midnight tonight. The album is called folklore.

She says she wrote and recorded this album in isolation, but she had help from Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff, William Bowery and Aaron Dessner. She talks about how before this year, she would have “overthought” when and how to release an album, but now none of that matters (she doesn’t say that specifically, but that’s the vibe). I buy that she was just being creative in isolation and she was like “f–k it, I’ll release this with little fanfare.” Good for her.

In addition to the full album coming out tonight, she’ll also release the first video for the single “cardigan.” I can already tell that Taylor is going to war with capitalization. Also: I usually dislike the “first singles” Taylor releases. I wonder if “cardigan” will be trash but the rest of the album will be worlds better.

22 Responses to “Taylor Swift will release her new album ‘folklore’ tonight at midnight”

  1. Steff says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:22 am

    For the first time ever I’m looking forward to a Taylor Swift album.

  2. Darla says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:39 am

    I”ll be buying it. As for the other issue, my personal view has always been she was done wrong (though I don’t debate it here, because, well, it’s pointless and I’ve learned to ignore the over-the-top replies), and in my experience when your enemies are destroying themselves it’s best to keep quiet and if you have to smile (and I’m petty enough that I do), you smile quietly to yourself.

  3. KJ says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:39 am

    This looks as white as a Kinfolk issue. Also — did she and Joe break up? Song titles and general vibe is also SAD.

  4. Lisa says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:40 am

    Hopefully it is good. I haven’t really enjoyed her last few albums.

  5. S808 says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:45 am

    why would she chime in on the Kanye situation? Even she has to know their fued is played out and people are tired of hearing about it.

  6. Case says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:45 am

    I’m really looking forward to this! This news made my morning and possibly all of 2020 lol (there hasn’t been much joy or excitement this year, has there?). The album she’s describing, with Bon Iver/The National vibes, is my dream Taylor album. Excited for something whimsical and dreamy from her. I think she’ll do it well.

  7. Sheamus says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Maybe I’m just grumpy because I haven’t had my coffee yet, but 8???? different versions?? In what universe does anyone need to release 8 versions with different covers and photos 🙄 I guess she needs to beef up those album sales numbers.

  8. thaisajs says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:52 am

    I’ve been listening to the new Chicks album all week and it’s been the only thing keeping me going. I’m 100 percent here for the new Taylor album and even if it’s garbage, I appreciate her releasing something and if even in a little way trying to make people feel better right now.

  9. Lucy says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Never in a million years did I think I’d ever find a link between TS and the word “folklore”, lol (which in Argentina is typically known as the name of a native music genre). I admit I’m intrigued by this!! By the general aesthetic I wonder if she’s gone back to her roots a little bit…?

  10. poppy says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:53 am

    I’m loving the hauntingly ethereal aesthetic and can’t wait to listen to the full album. But also sad there won’t be a Cruel Summer music video

  11. Sigmund says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:54 am

    The aesthetic looks cool, interested to hear the album.

  12. ce says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:55 am

    My husband’s first reaction when I told him she has an album coming out tonight was ‘is this because Kanye has an album coming out tomorrow?’ AND I OOPP

  13. yinyang says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Taylor swift has natural curly blond hair with a little bit of frizz, after 15 we never ever seen it agian. It’s a wonder all these celebrities love doing the no makeup reveal, but we hardly ever see their natural hair reveal. Why do hairstyles have to be flatironed, cut, coloured and straighened to fit white mans ideal, and even the styles themselves are very young and cutetsy, not really a woman who’s 30…

  14. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Hope it’ll do a lot better than whatever excrescence Kanye’s going to drop when he takes time out from slut-shaming, and traumatising his daughter. Also hope it’s nothing like the last album (which I thought absolutely blowed, apart from Cruel Summer’s chorus, sorry) and really listenable.
    I’m actually absurdly excited about this.

