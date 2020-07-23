Donald Trump brags about getting ‘extra credit’ on his dementia cognitive test

I… don’t even know what to say about this. Donald Trump has returned to one of his favorite subjects, which is that he passed his dementia cognitive test. It was “really hard” and the questions were “really difficult” but he was a big boy and he passed, with extra credit. I wish I was joking about any or all of this but I am not. I actually thought this clip was something from last week, or just part of the Chris Wallace interview which I had not seen. It is not. This is from a new interview with Fox News (where else?). Behold, Trump talking about the cognitive test he took very recently (that’s what he told Wallace)

I’ll admit it, I started laughing when he said “extra points.” This dumb motherf–ker. I’m laughing to keep from crying! We’re so screwed. Even if by some miracle we do end up electing Joe Biden in November, we’re still stuck with this violent white supremacist misogynist dumbass until January!

Daniel Dale with the transcript, OH MY GOD. “They say ‘Nobody gets in order.’ It’s actually not that easy.” “Because I’m cognitively there.” It’s not funny but g–damn it I’m laughing.