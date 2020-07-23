Donald Trump brags about getting ‘extra credit’ on his dementia cognitive test

I… don’t even know what to say about this. Donald Trump has returned to one of his favorite subjects, which is that he passed his dementia cognitive test. It was “really hard” and the questions were “really difficult” but he was a big boy and he passed, with extra credit. I wish I was joking about any or all of this but I am not. I actually thought this clip was something from last week, or just part of the Chris Wallace interview which I had not seen. It is not. This is from a new interview with Fox News (where else?). Behold, Trump talking about the cognitive test he took very recently (that’s what he told Wallace)
"Person, woman, man, camera, TV" – Trump 2020 pic.twitter.com/MqmcwPWNv1
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 23, 2020
I’ll admit it, I started laughing when he said “extra points.” This dumb motherf–ker. I’m laughing to keep from crying! We’re so screwed. Even if by some miracle we do end up electing Joe Biden in November, we’re still stuck with this violent white supremacist misogynist dumbass until January!
Daniel Dale with the transcript, OH MY GOD. “They say ‘Nobody gets in order.’ It’s actually not that easy.” “Because I’m cognitively there.” It’s not funny but g–damn it I’m laughing.
A transcript. pic.twitter.com/IXExX8fKc8
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 23, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
He is so proud of himself. Like a little boy who learned how to go potty all by himself
Apt description.
This is narcissism.
It’s funny on one level because of things like this which are obviously silly (a President wanting praise for passing a dementia test) but really scary when you realize that the need for outside approval and to appear to always win drives everything they do with no connection to rational thought.
This is why he has no empathy. There is no room for consideration of the needs and feelings of others because his need for approval and to win is all consuming. No accountability, no remorse, no empathy. Ever.
I’m sure it is easy when you snort some Adderall just before the test.
The only thing I’m clinging to is that this monster and his supporters seem to finally be convincing a lot of people that this country needs to change drastically.
I’m giving you a desperate hug across the internet, because that is the only hope we can all cling to. And I’m clinging to it.
This test was TWO years ago. They usually give it, or part of it, every visit. How has he done on subsequent visits. My great aunt, who is is over 90 and HAS dementia, does fairly well on it, particularly the current event and math questions. Remembering the five words and what day/month are her problems. She gets the year right. It doesn’t take 30 minutes, more like 5. And she’s very confident with her answers.
Meanwhile, Nagini is enjoying a vacation in Colorado at our expense and Trump’s brown shirts gassed the mayor of Portland and Trump is siding with Matt Gaetz and Rand Paul in a “girls have cooties” power play against Liz Cheney.
He’s always begging for approval from the ghost of his father.
Huh.
I have the same reaction. I know it’s not funny and we’re all probably going to die, but damn did I laugh. This buffoon. this is what white America thinks is our finest.