Cute masks for kids, pet grooming gloves and a rose quartz roller set



I got the Maybelline Matte Ink lipstick in Ringleader and the Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Crayon, which is also awesome, in Keep it Fun. I bought mine at CVS and both are $2 cheaper on Amazon than what I paid. You can use them together and they last all day or use the crayon under normal lipstick to make it last longer. They don’t dry out your lips at all! They have a really nice light smell and you can add gloss over your lips without affecting the color. I also got the TruSkin Clear Skin tea tree oil serum. I ordered it for my teen son but I’ve been using it and it works overnight to reduce small pimples and eruption areas. I was surprised how well it worked! Here are some more things Hecate and I own or are looking at.

A high quality rose quartz roller set for an affordable price



From CB: We’ve talked about these rose quartz rollers before. A lot of people swear by them for reducing undereye bags, toning the face, smoothing fine wrinkles, and helping apply serums and creams. This natural rose quartz and gua sha (facial massage) tools set by Deciniee is just $17. (If you’re unfamiliar with gua sha this video demonstrates it for the face starting around minute 9.) This has 4.6 stars, over 1,400 ratings and a C on Fakespot, making the adjusted rating still over 4 stars. Women write that this set is packaged beautifully, that it’s high quality and works well. “The quartz feels cool on my face and I love the way it de-puffs my under eye bags,” “the Gua Sha really helped release my sinuses,” and “I have used it every day for about a week and when I went to lunch with a friend a few days ago she commented on how wonderful my skin looks.”

KN95 masks are certified in China and are pretty good



From CB: My son’s dad bought us two sets of these a few weeks ago and they’re holding up well. These masks from SupplyAid are KN95, meaning they’re certified in China to reduce 95% of airborne particles (more on that here) vs. the N95 masks certified in the US. They’re 5 for $17. They have a flexible wire around the nose so you can tighten them and I’ve noticed I get less condensation when I’m wearing glasses. Some people complained that there are little holes in the masks, but that’s not true, I checked mine and the dashes in the mask aren’t open, they’re just clear. A reviewer explained that they have “clear portions from the polyethylene layers being heat treated so the layers stick together” (Another reviewer couldn’t blow out a candle through it.) These have 205 ratings, 3.8 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say “they seem pretty reliable and good quality compared to another brand,” “Great quality, some thickness to it and doesn’t pill/ get creased easily,” and “It was a good fit for my face and the wired nose bridge helps with making my glasses not fog up.” Please note that you should not rely on these if you need medical grade masks.

100% cotton men’s shorts for easy summer looks



From CB: We ordered three pairs of these Dockers shorts in different colors for my son and he loves them. They come in 10 different colors and in sizes 28 to 44. They have over 7,500 ratings, 4.5 stars and a C on Fakespot, which is good for clothing. Reviewers write that they’ve bought multiple pairs they like them so much. “Quality is top notch. Fit is right on the money. Styling/length/room are perfect for a typical middle-aged adult.” and “The fit is perfect. The length is just right, riding just above the kneecaps.”

Color coded can covers to keep drinks fresh and prevent spills



From CB: We’ve been drinking canned seltzer this summer and I sometimes drink canned kombucha and wish I could save it for later. Plus I drink soda in the car and it sometimes spills. These little can covers can be used to mark drinks or to save drinks for later and they prevent drinks from spilling. They help keep drinks carbonated and they also keep out bugs. You can get 8 for about $11 or 12 for $15. They have 1,400 ratings, 4 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers write that they fix sticky spillage problems in the refrigerator, keeps soda carbonated “like it was never opened,” “fit securely” and “snaps on to any can easily,” and that you can “flip the can upside down and no leaks.”

Pet grooming gloves can save time and make your pet comfortable with brushing



From Hecate: I am, no joke, vacuuming my floor and couch every other day due to my dogs shedding. We have a few brushes but they are 1) too small and 2) not my pups favorite. So I got these gloves and they’re working a lot better. They get a lot of fur and are much easier to clean than our brushes. Not to mention it takes my dogs longer to figure out they’re being brushed. These earned 4.3 stars out of 1,727 ratings and got an A Fakespot. Reviewers say these are as good for cats as they are dogs, “have a rag doll who is 99% fur 1% cat. this glove is perfect for daily shedding” and that they’re a time-savers, “Reduced the amount of time to groom my big dogs significantly.” I’ve only had these for a few days but they seem pretty durable. I’ll let you know.

Cute kid masks to keep your loved ones safe



From Hecate: Since everyone should be wearing a mask right now, especially if we have to send our kids back to school this fall, I found these cute animal-faced masks for young children so they can look fun while keeping safe. They have 3.5 stars, 253 reviews and got a B on Fakespot. Reviewers said they wash well, “I threw them in the wash and dried them and they were still perfect when they came out,” and are light enough that your kids won’t fight you on wearing them “I love that these are made of material that’s flexible to her face, and not too clunky or cumbersome.” I thought these were pretty cute and the price is good too. One bit of advice in the comments was that they should be washed first to remove any “packing smell.”

A knife sharpener with two stones can bring your cutlery back to life



From Hecate: No joke, we had trouble cutting into a quiche the other night because our knives are so dull. So I’m looking for an uncomplicated sharpener. I found this one on the Best Sellers page and I like that it has two stones, one fine and one course, to bring any knife back to life. Even better, it’s small enough to fit in a drawer so it won’t take up precious counter space. The sharpener has 4.4 stars, 8,000 reviews and B on Fakespot. Reviewers said it’s easy and quick to use, “I love how simple and how little time it takes to sharpen a knife enough for kitchen use.” One reviewer said it’s still working beautifully after two years, “Of every gift I’ve ever given him, this is the only thing I’ve heard still get praise nearly two years later.”