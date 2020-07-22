Jennifer Aniston shares photo of her friend on a ventilator: wear a mask

I’m mildly curious to get a sociological study of how different cities/areas are reacting to the pandemic and quarantine. I only know what it’s like to be in a high-risk danger zone that keeps getting closed because we cannot control our numbers. I wonder how someone in a less affected area with more land between them and their neighbors views lockdown?
Here in LA county, there are reminders everywhere you look. Our hospitals are back up to capacity and Urgent Cares have lines down the block. Precaution signs are posted everywhere, there are social-distancing markers in front of businesses, playground equipment is tied up with police tape and evidence of the virus is everywhere. And yet, even with all of that and record numbers daily, so many people are acting like there’s nothing to be worried about.
As I’ve said a few times, I think if a naysayer saw someone struggling with the virus, they’d change their tune. Apparently, Jennifer Aniston agreed with me. Jen, another LA resident, used her social media to promote wearing masks a few weeks ago. Since that post, LA’s COVID numbers have spiked, again. On Monday, Jennifer posted another endorsement for masks only this time, she was far more graphic. Jen posted a shot of her once-healthy friend who’d been hospitalized with COVD-19. The shot, that you can see here, showed her friend in a hospital bed, unconscious and on a ventilator to breathe. The caption Jen wrote to this picture revealed that her friend was healthy before this. Thankfully he’s recovering now.
This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. ⠀
We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this…if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.⠀
Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages.
PS this photo was taken in early April (he gave me permission to post!). Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers 🙏🏼❤️
[From Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram]
The second photo in the set featured a pic of Jen and Courteney Cox in matching masks. Courteney posted the same shot with a (very cute) lead in video involving her pups promoting mask wearing. As Jen said, her friend, who is recovering, gave permission for this photo. I honestly don’t know what it will take for some people. I followed Amanda Kloots documenting her husband Nick Cordero’s suffering and ultimate death from COVID and it was horrifying. I don’t wish this virus on anyone. I appreciate those who are willing to post harsh images and descriptions so people can see exactly how traumatic this is. And again, if – if – a person survives the virus, that doesn’t mean they are in the clear. Many of the effects are chronic. In addition to all the respiratory and organ issues, there is a rise in blood clots issues which are a result of COVID causing hyperactivity in the cells.
I appreciate Jen beating the #wearamask drum, especially given her social media numbers. I’m very grateful to her friend Kevin for allowing his photo to get out there and I’m happy to hear he’s mostly recovered. I don’t know how explicit the images will need to get to make an impression on people.
Living in a small Rhode Island town, for the most part the state residents are doing well. Unfortunately tourists, who probably are quite good about following guidelines at home, seem to feel all bets are off since they are on vacation.
Best example is a locally, and loved, ice cream shop shut down for the season because out of state visitors, mostly from MA and CT, were being so verbally abusive to young, mostly female, staff when asked to follow the protocols the state and business put in place.
Keep the store open. Close the state borders to vacationers.
I live on the border between LA and OC county in CA and I see way too many maskless people. I hate that this has become so political. I keep hearing “I’m over this” and “don’t breathe in too much CO2” from my previously thought to be sane neighbor. Well guess what? We are all tired of the virus but that doesn’t mean it’s gone. It’s so frustrating to read local opinions online and in forums.
My colleague posted a great picture on her Facebook. She had a baby in May. Ran a couple kilometers in 83 degree weather. With. Her. Mask. If she can do it, they can, too.
I live in Montreal and it’s little iffy here still. The numbers of cases are nowhere near as bad as in the US, and our hospitalization numbers are thankfully going down, but we’ve had a slight spike with people under 40 since the bars and restos reopened (not at full capacity, mind you) earlier this month. There have also been some issues with parties / gatherings.
So now it’s mandatory to wear masks on public transit and indoor public spaces…of course there are idiots whining about it, but from what I can see in my neighborhood about 50% of the people are complying. It could be better, but it’s not bad. Fingers crossed things calm down again, I don’t want to have to deal with another lockdown.
My husband went to the small, local hardware store the other day. Not a mask in sight but him. At checkout the older owner says to hubby, “I can’t hear you through that effin mask”. The other workers behind the counter snickered at this. My elderly husband responded with his own effin remark. It’s not just the customs.
Awful. I had something similar at a mechanic shop. They really want to let you know you look like a fool to them, the actual fools in this scenario.
Go on Yelp. Negative review for the owners for being so rude. I hope there is another hardware store you can take your business to. And negative points for them being snarky to an older person. Sheesh.
I have to agree. A simple review stating that the customers and employees were not wearing masks, just to warn others.
And if you have symptoms get a test and stay at home. As of midnight wearing masks in public is mandatory in my state.
She struck the right tone with her post in my opinion – serious but not over-the-top preachy. It was very her and it was well done.
As has been said many times before, it’s really hard to get people to actually care about each other or to take Covid seriously. Tons of people still think it’s just a cold, and we have so many sociopaths who are promoting that view.
I am back in Italy where Covid is under control, for now.
Everything feels surreal: you see the signs, in the mall you must follow a line, to have your temperature checked, the security have a scanner, hydrogel for your hands everywhere.
This on one side, on the other you have people thinking everything it’s ok now, we can go back to our previous life, and they act like nothing happened.
#wearadamnmask
I’m in Lakewood, California. That’s near Long Beach.
When I go to the store/pharmacy and over to the mall for my curbside pickup for coffee, everyone is wearing a mask.
And it’s mandatory for every business.
But my God, I can’t even look on my Lakewood community Facebook groups they are packed with stupid Muh Rights! MAGAots
California is a blue state but especially in southern California we are packed with Evangelical conservative “Christian’s” I grew up in that. The culty group think is very real.
What I have discovered is older people, at least here, are the toughest: I am older I know better, you can’t tell me what to do. It’s a war.
Where I am it’s the opposite, the older people are the most vigilant about masks, making sure to social distance, and if a customer doesn’t follow the directional arrows in a store, look out, they are on it!
I think one problem with COVID is that its victims are kind of “invisible”. Compared to war zones and places of natural disasters (hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis etc.) you don’t see the devastation and dead. Victims are mostly anonymous to the public and get wheeled off into freezing trucks or get burned and buried super fast. I understand why families don’t want to go public about the loss of their loved ones. But I think it is one of the factors why there are so many morons still denying this pandemic and think it’s all made up. If they’d see thousands of people dying a horrible death they might reconsider.
I never though about this issue until I read an article in a German newspaper stating this exact issue. All we ever hear are numbers but we hardly learn about the people behind them. So it all seems so far away and sometimes even unreal.
I agree – I feel like I’ve been in a bubble lately, or maybe that COVID is happening in a vacuum? I cant think of a good description. But I don’t know anyone who has gotten it, I don’t know anyone who has died from it – so it feels sort of far away and unreal like you said.
(I’m wearing a mask everywhere I go though.)
I agree, and I think that’s why it’s important for people to share photos like this. I greatly appreciate her friend allowing it, and Jen using her huge platform to share it.
My 62-year old mom had a very mild case in April, she never had any symptoms other than fatigue, and she STILL has after effects several months later. I can’t imagine what people with more severe symptoms must be dealing with after recovery.
I’m in a red county in a blue state, and everyone I see is wearing a mask while in a store or restaurant, but people aren’t wearing them outside, unless its very close quarters. Our local farm has a small store and everyone there always wears them, even outside with the flowers etc. I’ve been pleasantly surprised actually.