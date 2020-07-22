Jennifer Aniston shares photo of her friend on a ventilator: wear a mask

I’m mildly curious to get a sociological study of how different cities/areas are reacting to the pandemic and quarantine. I only know what it’s like to be in a high-risk danger zone that keeps getting closed because we cannot control our numbers. I wonder how someone in a less affected area with more land between them and their neighbors views lockdown?

Here in LA county, there are reminders everywhere you look. Our hospitals are back up to capacity and Urgent Cares have lines down the block. Precaution signs are posted everywhere, there are social-distancing markers in front of businesses, playground equipment is tied up with police tape and evidence of the virus is everywhere. And yet, even with all of that and record numbers daily, so many people are acting like there’s nothing to be worried about.

As I’ve said a few times, I think if a naysayer saw someone struggling with the virus, they’d change their tune. Apparently, Jennifer Aniston agreed with me. Jen, another LA resident, used her social media to promote wearing masks a few weeks ago. Since that post, LA’s COVID numbers have spiked, again. On Monday, Jennifer posted another endorsement for masks only this time, she was far more graphic. Jen posted a shot of her once-healthy friend who’d been hospitalized with COVD-19. The shot, that you can see here, showed her friend in a hospital bed, unconscious and on a ventilator to breathe. The caption Jen wrote to this picture revealed that her friend was healthy before this. Thankfully he’s recovering now.

This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. ⠀

⠀

We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this…if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.⠀

⠀

Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages. PS this photo was taken in early April (he gave me permission to post!). Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers 🙏🏼❤️

[From Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram]

The second photo in the set featured a pic of Jen and Courteney Cox in matching masks. Courteney posted the same shot with a (very cute) lead in video involving her pups promoting mask wearing. As Jen said, her friend, who is recovering, gave permission for this photo. I honestly don’t know what it will take for some people. I followed Amanda Kloots documenting her husband Nick Cordero’s suffering and ultimate death from COVID and it was horrifying. I don’t wish this virus on anyone. I appreciate those who are willing to post harsh images and descriptions so people can see exactly how traumatic this is. And again, if – if – a person survives the virus, that doesn’t mean they are in the clear. Many of the effects are chronic. In addition to all the respiratory and organ issues, there is a rise in blood clots issues which are a result of COVID causing hyperactivity in the cells.

I appreciate Jen beating the #wearamask drum, especially given her social media numbers. I’m very grateful to her friend Kevin for allowing his photo to get out there and I’m happy to hear he’s mostly recovered. I don’t know how explicit the images will need to get to make an impression on people.