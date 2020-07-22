Eleonore Von Habsburg wore a chic Carolina Herrera for her Monaco civil wedding

Embed from Getty Images

This is being called a “royal wedding” but it wasn’t really, because Eleonore von Habsburg is not a member of a current, sitting royal family in any country. Still, she’s dethroned royalty, or royal-adjacent or whatever. Eleonore von Habsburg is *that* kind of Habsburg, the kind which ruled half of Europe for a long time (I’m not going to look it up). Her great-grandparents were the last Emperor and Empress of Austria. Her father is Archduke Karl von Habsburg, the “current head of the Austrian Imperial family House of Habsburg-Lorraine.”

So why are we talking about her? I like random European faux-royals. And she got married! It was another quarantine wedding. She married Belgian racing driver Jérôme d’Ambrosio in a civil service in Monaco:

Eleonore von Habsburg — the Archduchess of Austria and Royal Princess of Hungary, Bohemia and Croatia — married Belgian racing driver Jérôme d’Ambrosio on Monday in a civil ceremony in Monaco. Like Beatrice and Edoardo, their plans for a church wedding were canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, but they plan to have a larger celebration with family and friends when possible. Instead, they opted for a small civil ceremony at a registry office with the bride and groom’s parents and their sisters acting as witnesses. The mayor of Monaco, Georges Marsan, was also in attendance and posed with the happy couple for a photo. Eleonore, 26, who works as a jewelry designer, chose a white off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress that fell just below the knee for the small-scale nuptials and accessorized with a chic fascinator veil. d’Ambrosio, 34, chose a navy suit accompanied by a light blue tie for the occasion.

[From People]

I’m reminded of the way people used to get married – some of the most glamorous couples in the world just ran off and got married in some civil servant’s office or they eloped whenever they had a spare weekend. The wedding industrial complex would have us believe that every bride wants a giant, puffy gown and a giant wedding party. That hasn’t always been the case! Maybe we’re going back to a simpler time, at least for weddings.

Anyway, I think Eleonore’s civil wedding look is very chic! I like the off-the-shoulder style and her netted veil! She looks perfect for this simple wedding.

Here are some additional photos of them – he’s cute and she’s got some good angles.

