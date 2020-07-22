Eleonore Von Habsburg wore a chic Carolina Herrera for her Monaco civil wedding

This is being called a “royal wedding” but it wasn’t really, because Eleonore von Habsburg is not a member of a current, sitting royal family in any country. Still, she’s dethroned royalty, or royal-adjacent or whatever. Eleonore von Habsburg is *that* kind of Habsburg, the kind which ruled half of Europe for a long time (I’m not going to look it up). Her great-grandparents were the last Emperor and Empress of Austria. Her father is Archduke Karl von Habsburg, the “current head of the Austrian Imperial family House of Habsburg-Lorraine.”
So why are we talking about her? I like random European faux-royals. And she got married! It was another quarantine wedding. She married Belgian racing driver Jérôme d’Ambrosio in a civil service in Monaco:
Eleonore von Habsburg — the Archduchess of Austria and Royal Princess of Hungary, Bohemia and Croatia — married Belgian racing driver Jérôme d’Ambrosio on Monday in a civil ceremony in Monaco. Like Beatrice and Edoardo, their plans for a church wedding were canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, but they plan to have a larger celebration with family and friends when possible.
Instead, they opted for a small civil ceremony at a registry office with the bride and groom’s parents and their sisters acting as witnesses. The mayor of Monaco, Georges Marsan, was also in attendance and posed with the happy couple for a photo.
Eleonore, 26, who works as a jewelry designer, chose a white off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress that fell just below the knee for the small-scale nuptials and accessorized with a chic fascinator veil. d’Ambrosio, 34, chose a navy suit accompanied by a light blue tie for the occasion.
I’m reminded of the way people used to get married – some of the most glamorous couples in the world just ran off and got married in some civil servant’s office or they eloped whenever they had a spare weekend. The wedding industrial complex would have us believe that every bride wants a giant, puffy gown and a giant wedding party. That hasn’t always been the case! Maybe we’re going back to a simpler time, at least for weddings.
Anyway, I think Eleonore’s civil wedding look is very chic! I like the off-the-shoulder style and her netted veil! She looks perfect for this simple wedding.
Here are some additional photos of them – he’s cute and she’s got some good angles.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
She looks like a mix of Julie Delpy and Uma Thurman. Monaco – how awesome!
Considering how the Habsburg dinasty was the model case for inbreeding, I think she got lucky she has some good angles. Love the simplicity of the dress, very chic.
Hahahaha I thought the same thing!
I think that’s because Eleanore looks like her mother. You can see the similarities if you google pictures of Francesca (her mother) on her wedding day.
The other two (the “heir” Ferdinand and the youngest daughter Gloria) look like Karl/Habsburg
What in cowboy yahoo HELL is the mother wearing?
!
+1
Congratulations! They’ve been engaged since 2017/2018 I think so I’m sure they’re happy to actually be married by now.
She’s got quite the interesting ancestry on her mother’s side too. Her mother is a baroness as her father (Eleanore’s grandfather) is a German baron. Their family was estimated to have a net worth of 2 billion during the early 2000s at least. Her grandmother (who does pop up on her mother’s Instagram) is a Scottish aristo/landed gentry who was a model/it girl back in the day. Also had a romance with Alexander Onassis – much to the displeasure of his father Aristotle.
O how I love her blue striped dress!!!!
You mean the beach towel one?!
Lol! You’re right. I still love it.
So cute and flirty. I love that red dress despite the feather boa along the bottom. And no buttons in sight, lol! Congrats to the happy couple!
I really like this post-lockdown small weddings trend. We’re used to wealthy people having massive three days destination weddings with 500 guests so it feels new and fun.
Also,I laughed a bit when I read that Eleonore is a jewelry designer. It seems like half of those faux-royals/socialites are “jewelry designers”,which most of the time means being married to a rich man and going on a lot of holidays.
@othercleo – I thought that too re the “jewelry designer”. Apparently she also has a law degree, just like Chelsy Davy. Being a race car driver would seem to be a similar hobby – I mean career – for a certain type of wealthy man. He’s Formula E, though (electric race cars) – never went far in formula 1.
I had the same reaction to her job, definitely one of the go-to occupations when you don’t need to work.
Thank you Kaiser, for the clarifying intro, as an Austrian I really appreciate it. We are not keen on our own ex-royals.
But they look lovely! I hope the ‘small wedding’ trend stays for a while. The wedding industry is so bloated and the amount of money people feel pressured to spend makes me so uncomfortable.
I like the blue stripe dress. Together they are very attractive and they look happy.
I like the smaller weddings too, some of those elaborate heavy wedding dresses seem to be an endurance test to wear, IMO.
Anybody finding happiness these days is good news. I need more good news, even it if it’s only a cute dog picture.
So I’m good friends with one of her cousins! I went to Uni with him and when I met him I was like “wait, Von Hapsburg? Like THE Von Hapsburg?” He’s really great actually, has spent his entire career working for the UN, mostly the United Nations Development Program, and has worked in international aid and development around the world. He married a gorgeous South Sudanese woman (a chief’s daughter, I think – he had to give her dad 100 cows, the pics were insane). Their kids have properly lost any Hapsburg inbreeding that may have occurred and are just gorgeous. Not much to do with this story per say, it’s just my very own royalty adjacent story that I like to share
His mother dresses just as insanely as the mom here in this pic, so there’s that.
Small world! I know Ferdinand through work
I hope the small wedding trend continues. I think it is way more romantic and intimate. Looking back 20 years later on our huge wedding, the amount of stress and time and energy that went into it was insane, not to mention the money. It will be interesting to see how current events shape the future.
I’ve been loving all the simple weddings! When I got married 6 years ago, it was in a friend’s back yard with about 15 people. Whole thing cost less than $1,000, including dress, flowers, food, booze, officient, and liscense. The only thing I regret is not having a photographer, just relying on the guests to use their phones. I don’t feel any less married for not having spent an obsene amount of money!
I was always for smaller weddings but alas we are both Asians lol.
That dress screams 2009 to me and I hate it.