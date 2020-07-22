Patricia Heaton got sober at 60: Women who drink moderately can become alcoholics

Patricia Heaton has an interview with Parade that came out a little while ago but I recently saw the insert in my local paper and wanted to talk about it. Patricia is one of those “Mitt Romney” type of anti-choice Republicans who is arguably a selfish a-hole, but who isn’t as awful as Trump lovers, I guess. She tried to talk about it in a roundabout way a couple of years ago, and she did say that Trump wasn’t her candidate back in 2016. The last time we talked about her, her husband was accused of groping a young staffer on the set of her CBS show, Carol’s Second Act, which has since been canceled. The woman her husband groped, and a female writer who spoke up for her, both quit their jobs after the show penalized them for speaking out. That hasn’t affected Patricia’s relationship with her husband of 30 years, judging from this Parade interview. I’m not going to excerpt that part, you can read it at the source, but she said she’s still developing projects with him.
Patricia is promoting her new book, Your Second Act, which just came out now. I liked what she said why she quit drinking. She said there are statistics that women who are moderate drinkers in their 30s and 40s often become alcoholics in their 50s and 60s (the title of this story is a paraphrase for space). While I couldn’t find the statistics she meant, I did find a study about the severe health risks of drinking for older women.
How are you caring for your health right now, compared to years prior?
Lately, I’ve been on a mostly Keto diet (a very low-carb, high-fat diet). I’m also trying to swim 50 laps at least four or five times a week. I fall off the wagon occasionally, but overall, I’ve been trying to not let myself go too much. At my age, it’s hard to get back into shape. It’s much easier to stay in shape.
What’s something that you’ve actively changed over the past decade?
I quit drinking two years ago in July. I miss it terribly, but at the end of the day, I feel better. I noticed that I was looking forward every night to cocktails. And if I happened to go to lunch, I might have a glass of wine or Prosecco. There’s an actual statistic that women who were moderate drinkers in their 30s and 40s often become alcoholics in their 50s and 60s. I think it’s something about your children leaving the house and the things that used to anchor you are no longer there. You’re a little bit at sea, and so you reach for the bottle to dull the uncertainty. I sensed that a bit with myself. And as your hormones change, you can’t really process alcohol the same way you did when you were younger. I’ve stopped, and my life has improved significantly. My kids are in their mid-20s and I’ll probably be in my 70s by the time I have grandchildren. I want to be healthy for them.
I quit drinking about four years ago, in my mid 40s, and it was one of the best things I’ve ever done. I don’t miss it, although I do sometimes get upset when I watch movies in which the leads drink a lot and it’s normalized. (It doesn’t bother me when people drink around me, or when people drink socially on screen though. I could never drink like that, it took so much effort.) So I appreciate the way Patricia framed this, and how she said that it’s easily for older women to slide into alcoholism. I don’t really like her, but that’s relative lately I guess. Her book seems to have a good message. Plus she’s been wearing masks on Instagram, that’s something.
Not a fan, nor a fan of her politics. However I do appreciate her speaking out about this and being open.
I gotta say, her face is looking good at 60 (I know, superficial). I’m wondering if good docs or photoshop.
Both. She has admitted to plastic surgery after giving birth to her last child.
I do agree with her about the booze. Wine culture and day drinking is very normalized amongst women my age (45) much the same way smoking was for my mother’s generation. Doesnt say much for women’s health.
Wanted to add: i live in what has become wine country in BC, close to the US border. Alot of food producing farms are quickly being converted to grapes. There a lot more money in grapes than growing food. Food security is out the window for producing mommy juice. Priorities people!
Good for her. I don’t like her politics but glad she is speaking up about drinking. I quit drinking 50-something days ago in the midst of this pandemic. I knew my daily wine habit was getting out of control and needed to stop the insanity! I’m turning 40 in a couple of weeks and feel better than ever. I don’t even miss it. I do wish that there existed some adult, non alcoholic evening beverages that weren’t so sickly sweet and more exciting than seltzer, lime and a splash of cran. But those are small problems compared to indulging full stop. Reading quit literature completely changed my mindset about drinking and saved my life. This Naked Mind by Annie Grace is a must read if anyone is considering an alcohol free lifestyle.
I stopped drinking a few years ago (I’m 53) and I really like a cup of green tea at the end of the day — it’s simultaneously energizing (if I’m tired from work) and relaxing. In the summer iced green tea works. I know it’s not the same as a faux cocktail but I don’t like fizzy drinks.
Keep up the good work!
In the US there’s this whole culture around “Mommy Juice” and how women in their 30s and 40s have copious amounts of wine nightly to deal with their children, marriage, work, etc. It’s normalized and very alarming to me. I had a friend who justified her nightly drinking habit by latching on to that culture. It was hard to reason with her or tell her it was dangerous when she saw so many messages that it was normal and a healthy way for her to relax.
Personally, I drink a lot less in quarantine and I’m happy about it. When I’m doing things to nourish my body — eating well, exercising — I genuinely feel no desire to drink at all, even though I could have a beer or make myself a cocktail at home. I think it’s more of a social thing for me than something I truly enjoy, and I’m glad this time has given me the opportunity to realize that.
Wow, the facetuning/filters and/or plastic surgery are in full effect.
Moderate drinkers can turn into alcoholics. Or they can continue drinking responsibly. Not everyone is at risk of substance abuse just because they use substances at times. I realize it can become a problem for lots of people, though. She’s not exactly sharing groundbreaking information here.
I think I’m just not able to be receptive to anything this woman has to say. I hated her TV persona and her real life persona doesn’t seem much different 🤷🏻♀️
I have been really side-eyeing this trend of normalizing wine as “mommy juice” and the celebration of day drinking for women over the last 5-6 years. When my daughter was small, the idea of day drinking never occurred to me, and I would’ve rightfully been called out for it had I been doing it.
If you don’t want to be a mother, don’t have kids. It’s that simple. If you DO have children, they are little humans who actually need affection, education, and supervision. You cannot adequately care for your children if you’re stumbling around on a two-glass tipsy high all day.
Not to mention the fact that alcoholism destroys lives.
I’m glad she spoke on this.
Was she drunk when she went on a slut shaming tirade on Twitter against the college student who tweeted about access to birth control?
Happy she spoke on this important issue!
She’s been such an asshole over the years that it’s hard to conjure any kind of relatability to her.