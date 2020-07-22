Donald Trump on human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell: ‘I just wish her well, frankly’

President Donald Trump Speaks in the Brady Press Briefing Room

Donald Trump, William Barr, Jeffrey Epstein, Alexander Acosta, Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, fired US Attorneys, the murdered son of a federal judge, a “suicidal” assassin, Deutsche Bank, Vladimir Putin. Try piecing together all of those threads. Try putting that story into a coherent narrative. It’s impossible. And it’s our reality. Ghislaine Maxwell used to live in Palm Beach with or around Jeffrey Epstein back in the 1990s and early 2000s. She was Epstein’s recruiter, his procurer, his grooming co-conspirator and human trafficking and blackmail partner. Ghislaine was the one finding 14 year olds and 15 year olds to suit Epstein’s needs. There were persistent rumors about Ghislaine “recruiting” young girls at Mar-a-Lago. There are also persistent rumors of Donald Trump’s closeness to Epstein and Maxwell, and rumors of Trump perhaps participating in some of Epstein’s crimes.

So with Ghislaine Maxwell in federal custody and a full year before her trial date, Donald Trump was asked about Maxwell’s situation during yesterday’s press briefing. This is what Trump said:

“I just wish her well, frankly” when asked about the possibility that Ghislaine could name names. Is that a threat? Is it supposed to be sinister? I’m also shocked that Trump even admitted to knowing Ghislaine – even if there’s photo evidence of something, Trump usually denies it. The fact that he can’t even deny knowing Ghislaine says a lot (to me). But yeah, he’s totally going to have her killed. I wonder if the person who kills Maxwell will end up killing themselves like the man who shot Judge Salas’ family.

Also: Yes, Trump showed more “sympathy” for a human trafficker and child abuser then he ever has for the victims of violent white supremacy.

7 Responses to “Donald Trump on human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell: ‘I just wish her well, frankly’”

  1. Darla says:
    July 22, 2020 at 8:08 am

    A threat, a gaffe, or a message? I just don’t know.

    Reply
  2. alwaysannarun says:
    July 22, 2020 at 8:08 am

    I was beyond appalled when I watched him say that. He is at the point of no return and yet his followers still lick his boots.

    Reply
    • Hermes says:
      July 22, 2020 at 8:20 am

      But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. 2 People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, 3 without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, 4 treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— 5 having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people. 6 They are the kind who worm their way into homes and gain control over gullible women, who are loaded down with sins and are swayed by all kinds of evil desires, 7 always learning but never able to come to a knowledge of the truth. 8 Just as Jannes and Jambres opposed Moses, so also these teachers oppose the truth. They are men of depraved minds, who, as far as the faith is concerned, are rejected. 9 But they will not get very far because, as in the case of those men, their folly will be clear to everyone.

      Reply
  3. janey jane says:
    July 22, 2020 at 8:12 am

    A good chunk of white people do.not.care. He could be totally implicated and Trump will shake with a drug or a whataboutism. Weaponized white supremacy is a hell of a drug. People will burn down society to protect white privilege at all costs.

    I am sort of numb about everything right now. I just heard a neighbor (loudly from her driveway while I was taking my trash out), to not be so dramatic about wearing a mask (I was wearing one). She went on to say it’s poor people and minorities (well she said SP-words and N-words) and fat white trash that are dying of COVID. It doesn’t hurt “people like us.” And she hopped in her car and zipped off to socially distance yoga.

    I just don’t know what to do. I’m sorry. I see. And I am hopeless beyond voting (which will probably not make a difference). Sorry.

    Reply
  4. Jerusha says:
    July 22, 2020 at 8:17 am

    I don’t wish either of them well. Quite the opposite.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    July 22, 2020 at 8:18 am

    Translation: “keep quiet, Ghislaine, and a pardon awaits!”

    Except she doesn’t want a pardon, she wants acquittal. A pardon means guilt and opens her to civil lawsuits from her victims

    Reply
  6. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    July 22, 2020 at 8:19 am

    This – •THIS• is the point at which words cease. What can we possibly say in response. What can we say.

    Reply

