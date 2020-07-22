Kim Kardashian ‘has been meeting with lawyers to explore divorce’

Given Kanye West’s tweet-and-deletestorms this week, I think we should all be prepared for Kanye to truly live-tweet his upcoming divorce. I genuinely believe that Kim Kardashian has been done with Kanye for a while, and the pandemic just underlined the fact that she’s sick of being around him. His latest manic episode has been the straw that broke the camel’s back – she did the “supportive wife” thing and tried to get him help. He doesn’t want to be helped. And now he’s tweeting out sh-t about how she maybe f–ked with Meek Mill and how her mom is Kris Jong Un. So Kim is reportedly done:

Preparing for the future. Kim Kardashian is getting her house in order following Kanye West’s controversial comments about aborting their first child and subsequent Twitter rant. “Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. While the couple has had their ups and downs in the past, another source says she has “wanted to make it work.” The insider adds that Kardashian, 39, hasn’t gone forward with divorce in the past “because of their children.” After the concerning tweetstorm, a source told Us on Tuesday, July 21, that the Skims creator is “deeply upset” with her husband after “talking about their personal life and for making matters that are very personal to them and their family public.” A second source added that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has “tried so hard to help him, but now Kim and her family feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly. She feels helpless at this point.”

“But now Kim and her family feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly…” I mean, given the fact that Kanye has had these kinds of manic episodes before, I would think that Kim, Kris and the whole family all understand the nature of his bipolar disorder. Of course, understanding the disorder is one thing – they can still be hurt by what he’s saying and doing. And the way he’s lashing out at Kim and Kris in particular this week… it’s interesting because that part of it IS new. I think Kanye is kind of done with the marriage. And so it’s probably a good idea for Kim to talk to those lawyers. She could just get Laura Wasser again? She used Wasser for her last divorce, from Kris Humphries.