Kim Kardashian ‘has been meeting with lawyers to explore divorce’

Given Kanye West’s tweet-and-deletestorms this week, I think we should all be prepared for Kanye to truly live-tweet his upcoming divorce. I genuinely believe that Kim Kardashian has been done with Kanye for a while, and the pandemic just underlined the fact that she’s sick of being around him. His latest manic episode has been the straw that broke the camel’s back – she did the “supportive wife” thing and tried to get him help. He doesn’t want to be helped. And now he’s tweeting out sh-t about how she maybe f–ked with Meek Mill and how her mom is Kris Jong Un. So Kim is reportedly done:
Preparing for the future. Kim Kardashian is getting her house in order following Kanye West’s controversial comments about aborting their first child and subsequent Twitter rant.
“Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.
While the couple has had their ups and downs in the past, another source says she has “wanted to make it work.” The insider adds that Kardashian, 39, hasn’t gone forward with divorce in the past “because of their children.”
After the concerning tweetstorm, a source told Us on Tuesday, July 21, that the Skims creator is “deeply upset” with her husband after “talking about their personal life and for making matters that are very personal to them and their family public.” A second source added that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has “tried so hard to help him, but now Kim and her family feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly. She feels helpless at this point.”
“But now Kim and her family feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly…” I mean, given the fact that Kanye has had these kinds of manic episodes before, I would think that Kim, Kris and the whole family all understand the nature of his bipolar disorder. Of course, understanding the disorder is one thing – they can still be hurt by what he’s saying and doing. And the way he’s lashing out at Kim and Kris in particular this week… it’s interesting because that part of it IS new. I think Kanye is kind of done with the marriage. And so it’s probably a good idea for Kim to talk to those lawyers. She could just get Laura Wasser again? She used Wasser for her last divorce, from Kris Humphries.
Maybe it’s so she won’t have to wear clothes like that any more.
Her best fashion sense was the Kris Humpries era, when Kanye became her stylist he styled her from where Amber Rose left off. I always found it so rude how he made her get rid of all her clothes and replaced them with Matrix Striperrella nonsense and then some tour de France crap.
Yes! Free yourself from the lycra, Kim!
She needs to drop him.
Good for Kim. I’m not a fan of hers, but she and the kids don’t need to deal with Kanye’s shit. Maybe if he loses something he’ll realize he needs help. Maybe he’ll have to get help if he wants custody of the kids.
She obviously isn’t interested in being the First Lady.
That would be a demotion to her.
Until I see these people treat a situation with actual decency and privacy, I’ll continue to think it’s just another storyline for them. I really don’t think there is a single situation or person that they won’t figure out how to exploit for publicity, especially during a pandemic when pickings are slim.
The thing is he is able to control what he says. He’s never attacked Kim or Kris before, so that makes me believe there is some truth to what he is saying. Of course the Kardashians always want to come out as perfect angels when a divorce/break up happens, but not this time. This dude may have receipts to make up his claims, who knows. I guess we’ll see how this all plays out.
It is interesting that they are currently filming for the next season of their show. Of course ALL of this will be on it with a spin of the story to favor the Kardashians. They’ll probably even “re-create” scenes like they did when Kim divorced Humphries.
I just hope after the divorce she moves those kids into a colorful, tacky-ass mansion with plants and legos all over the floor. They’re going to need a Kris Jenner styled Chucke Cheese to undo all those years living inside a beige monastery.
His tweets aren’t that far removed from the wild sh!t the actual president tweets.
This is so sad. Their kids will see all this on the internet some day. I hope Kanye lets somebody help him.
Who could’ve predicted such a shocking turn of events? In any light, thank God. If this woman continues to be in headlines, it’d be super lovely to see her in something other than rubber. Or meat casing.
Can’t stand Kim or her family, but this is one situation where she’s damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. If she leaves, she’ll be bashed for abandoning him in his time of need; if she stays, she’ll be called a user and enabler.
Kanye is not a great guy. He is a brilliant musician in a lot of ways (this is subjective, of course, but this is my opinion), but he’s got a lengthy history of being misogynistic which Kim was perfectly OK with when he was saying awful things about other women, but now that he has inevitably turned his misogyny on her, there is going to be big trouble. It was OK when he slut shamed Amber, but now that he’s got a big problem with her being a sexual person, she’ll be horrified and stunned.
From day one, long before the breakdowns, Kanye has NEVER accepted Kim for who she was. He was shown on her show going into her closet with a stylist and throwing out her clothing—there were even scenes where she said she wanted to keep certain items and wasn’t allowed to. He has treated her like a Barbie doll, dressing her up and insisting on her changing her look. He has talked shit publicly about her and her family, mocked them for doing things like Dancing With The Stars. He recently made headlines for being filmed on her show telling her that her sexiness “hurt his soul.” This is the behavior of a controlling person and it is NOT normal. It’s really unfortunate that she went along with all of this because it’s gross behavior on his part.
I hope Kim does divorce his ass. Yeah, he has mental health issues but it is not his wife’s job to keep him in check. People end up having to leave their spouses all of the time for things like dependency issues or other issues that they refuse to get help for. This is one of those situations. Kanye is completely unhinged, in dire need of serious help, and he is actively refusing to get it once again. For the sake of herself and even more so their children, Kim needs to divorce him.
Good for Kim. We all know who’s doing the heavy lifting in that family anyways.