Prince George turns seven years old, and Duchess Kate posts a new photo of him

I remember hearing a rumor a few days ago – a rumor that Prince George’s birthday was coming up soon. I did not believe the rumor, because I was sure that George’s birthday was a few months ago and we all saw new photos of him. No, I jest. Of course I remembered that George was born in July. He was born under the Cancer sign, just like his father and his grandmother Diana. I remember the Great Kate Wait outside of the hospital and all of the secrecy around the first delivery and that weird town crier dude and all of that. I remember the wait for the name too!

So, yes, today is Prince George’s seventh birthday. He was born just a few weeks after Andy Murray won Wimbledon the first time and Great Britain was feeling mighty patriotic. It felt like everyone was happy that Kate had a boy too, even though the royal succession rules were changed last minute in case Kate gave birth to a girl.

To celebrate George’s birthday, Kate photographed her son as he stood against… what looks like the back of a shed? Did she catch him doing something in the garden and she was like “sure, I’ll photograph him this way”? I’m pleased that after seven years and one pandemic, George no longer has to dress up like he’s Little Lord Fauntleroy. He gets to wear shorts and polo shirts and maybe even sneakers. It’s nice to see a smiling photo of him too – he looks genuinely happy, with a mischievous streak. His hair is turning quite sandy! In my opinion, he looks less and less like William as he gets older. I mean, you can still see *some* William in George, but he’s an interesting blend of both families.

Also: this photo was taken on the same day as William’s birthday photos. George is wearing the same polo. That must have been Photoshoot Day at Casa de Cambridge.

Last thing: for George’s sixth birthday, Kate photographed him in a green polo. Is that George’s thing? Wearing green polos in birthday photos?

Bonus photo of George in camo!

Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today! 🎂 🎈 pic.twitter.com/L7dQDtQfaN — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2020