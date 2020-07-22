Prince George turns seven years old, and Duchess Kate posts a new photo of him

I remember hearing a rumor a few days ago – a rumor that Prince George’s birthday was coming up soon. I did not believe the rumor, because I was sure that George’s birthday was a few months ago and we all saw new photos of him. No, I jest. Of course I remembered that George was born in July. He was born under the Cancer sign, just like his father and his grandmother Diana. I remember the Great Kate Wait outside of the hospital and all of the secrecy around the first delivery and that weird town crier dude and all of that. I remember the wait for the name too!
So, yes, today is Prince George’s seventh birthday. He was born just a few weeks after Andy Murray won Wimbledon the first time and Great Britain was feeling mighty patriotic. It felt like everyone was happy that Kate had a boy too, even though the royal succession rules were changed last minute in case Kate gave birth to a girl.
To celebrate George’s birthday, Kate photographed her son as he stood against… what looks like the back of a shed? Did she catch him doing something in the garden and she was like “sure, I’ll photograph him this way”? I’m pleased that after seven years and one pandemic, George no longer has to dress up like he’s Little Lord Fauntleroy. He gets to wear shorts and polo shirts and maybe even sneakers. It’s nice to see a smiling photo of him too – he looks genuinely happy, with a mischievous streak. His hair is turning quite sandy! In my opinion, he looks less and less like William as he gets older. I mean, you can still see *some* William in George, but he’s an interesting blend of both families.
Also: this photo was taken on the same day as William’s birthday photos. George is wearing the same polo. That must have been Photoshoot Day at Casa de Cambridge.
Last thing: for George’s sixth birthday, Kate photographed him in a green polo. Is that George’s thing? Wearing green polos in birthday photos?
Bonus photo of George in camo!
Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today! 🎂 🎈 pic.twitter.com/L7dQDtQfaN
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2020
Photos courtesy of Kensington Royal’s social media.
He is a cutie!
He may escape the thinning hair curse,even at that age Wills hair was never that thick.
he looks so happy
Broken button on the Prince of Buttons? Quelle horreur.
He looks more and more like her brother, what’s his name. The picture in a khaki shirt is all right, but the other one…ugh. The poor light, the bluish-magenta tint, the lines growing from his shoulders and his head…Kate has been photographing for ages and still hasn’t learnt the basics of it.
That’s what I thought – especially in the camo shirt photo he looks an awful lot like James. I see a good mix of Windsor and Middleton genes. He’s a cute kid.
I was just thinking that he looks more and more like William.
He is cute, looks pretty happy and carefree, good for him.
Nothing makes you realize how quickly time goes by until you notice the age of the little kids, 7? Really, all ready?
The kids are all cute, nice pic of W & kids.
Happy Birthday Royal Dude!
Just looked at the Prince George + OBama + bathrobe picture = still the best photo ever.
I honestly thought his birthday already happened. The Middleton genes are strong. He is looking more like James.
Isn’t the background the same colour as the “neighbour’s” door?? You know, the one Charlotte delivered food to…
Keen isn’t smart enough to realise this is pretty damning if true – that they got Charlotte to pose outside a door on their property lmao.
Anyway – I hope George has a great day.
I see his Aunt Beatrice in his face❣
Cute, happy- looking boy. It’s refreshing to see a child being allowed to look natural in a photograph, unlike the Trump grandchildren whose Princess-wannabe mom photoshops a full set of perfect teeth into the mouths of her kids.
Cute kid. I remember him being the cutest little chubby baby. Time flies. These pic drops don’t hit like they used to though.
He’s getting so big! My son is a year older than him and for some reason I’ve always thought of George as “so much younger” than my oldest, which is silly because he just turned 8, lol.
on facebook, my memory from this day is “anxiously stalking the Lindo Wing via twitter and I’m not even embarrassed.” Hahahahahaha. I was such a Kate fan.
I feel like this is one of the more boring bday pics Kate has released, but maybe it was the best one in terms of his smile etc.
He looks like a good mix of both Kate and William. I’ve seen pictures of both when they were younger and they’ve got a resemblance to George.
As for same shirt, maybe he just wore the same shirt for two different occasions. Or the Cambridges take a bunch of photos at one time because they’ve got a few milestones next to each other.
Happy birthday George!