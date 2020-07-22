Kanye West called Kris Jenner ‘Kris Jong Un’ & said he was trying to divorce Kim

All week, “sources close to Kim Kardashian” have been talking to every major outlet regarding Kanye West’s latest manic episode. Kim has been in LA as Kanye’s mental health has declined sharply for weeks, mostly as he lives and works in Wyoming. She did not join him for his South Carolina “rally” over the weekend, where he talked about abortion and other subjects. Monday night, Kanye tweeted that Kim was “trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up.” On Tuesday, sources confirmed to People Magazine that Kim “has been trying to get Kanye help for weeks… but what do you do when a person doesn’t want help? Kanye is in Cody because he doesn’t want help. If he wanted help, he would come back to L.A.” Sources also said that Kim’s family has been supporting her and trying to help Kanye too. Everyone involved is in a difficult position because, again, he does not want to be helped, so they’re “talking to medical professionals for guidance.”
All of that set up another night full of manic tweeting by Kanye on Tuesday/Wednesday. These tweets had a different edge, as Kanye seemingly mocked Kris Jenner as “Kris Jong Un” and insinuated that Kim had an affair with Meek Mill. He deleted most of the tweets but of course everyone got screencaps. Here’s the shady tweet about Kris Jong Un and Meek:
I mean… he is the one trying to divorce Kim? I think Kim should react to that as “oh wow, here’s my escape route, he’s gonna divorce ME!” He also tweeted Drake’s name with a thinking emoji, which… I mean, I still believe Kim f–ked with Drake. I believe that more than I believe Kim f–ked with Meek. Oh, and white supremacy:
Kanye said White Supremacy 🤣🤣 Kim is going through a lot pic.twitter.com/Jpm7w2Q7Dm
What else did he delete? Something about: “#2020VISION or maybe ‘24. I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah???” No. We do not want you to run.
I wouldn’t necessarily believe that Kim had an affair with Meek just off the back of these tweets. He’s clearly experiencing paranoia, something that commonly accompanies mania, so something really small could have got stuck in his head and made him feel like Kim was unfaithful (a common theme in paranoia is that the people around you want to cause you harm).
It could be true, obviously, but I wouldn’t take this as ‘tea spilling’ without further corroboration.
Well, she would often meet Kanye in hotels and IIRC one of both of them were married/in relationships at the time. I know she was married to a football player then.
I feel this is going to explode big time, it’s gonna be a total shit show. I have always wonder if Kim doesn’t have the legal right to luck him up, I mean she is the wife and he really needs professional help right now.
She has no legal right to do this unless he is deemed by physicians to be a danger to himself or others. People keep talking about how Kim must surely have the “right” to lock up her spouse, and while I’m sure the intentions are good, the rhetoric and reasoning are really really harmful and mirror the ways in which men locked up their “hysterical” wives and authorized lobotomies and other medical procedures against their wills. Look, I know what you’re getting at, and I agree that Kanye is very unwell and at risk, but I feel this must be said.
I know it’s very sad and worrying, he needs help asap. I feel bad. But “Kris Jung-On” was really funny
Kris Jung On and Calmye were absolutely hilarious to me.
Yeah, I felt bad for laughing at that.
…but I still laughed.
There is a rumors that she cheated with Meek and Van Jones too. I was saying it yesterday, he is the one who wants the divorce, what’s surprise me is why he hasn’t filed for it yet. Looks like he is done with the mariage and he just wants to make sure that North won’t be exploited by Kris.
Van Jones? Now there’s a handsome man! Joking aside, Kanye is seriously mentally ill and this is all very sad to watch. Must be terrifying for the children. Mr. Redgrl’s mother is bipolar and possibly schizophrenic and he remembers episodes from when he was 4-5. Kids pick up more than adults want to realize…
thank God him and the kids aren’t leaving in the same state right now. I am sorry but I don’t know any judge that would give him custody of his kids in his curent mental state.
Reminds me of that politician from Florida who tried to drag BTS with something like that, but didn’t know the difference between South Korea and North Korea.
If they want to insult, better look closer to home.
Listen… I’m not saying Kim *hasn’t* cheated… but people saying she’s slept with basically every man she’s met while working on prison reform is disgusting. It’s peak misogyny to suggest that a woman couldn’t possibly meet/work with men without sleeping with them. It’s gross and it’s abusive.
The good thing about this, is that her fans now probably don’t vote for him.
Kris has met her match, Kanye has all the time and is not scared like the rest of the Karjenner men.
Honestly, I think Kayne is sick and therefore whatever comes out of his mouth, tweets or whatever shouldn’t be getting any attention because his illness thrives on attention. It makes it impossible for him to get help. Sorry to see the deteriorating of another human happening right in front of you and those around him are probably feeling helpless.
When are we going to talk about the fact that Kanye West exhibits a deep hatred towards women? Like Trump, nearly all of his attacks are on women. It’s disgusting.
Yep. From way back.
I know. He’s surrounded by such a wonderful and inspiring group of ladies that his hostility is just completely baffling.