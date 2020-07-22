Kanye West called Kris Jenner ‘Kris Jong Un’ & said he was trying to divorce Kim

All week, “sources close to Kim Kardashian” have been talking to every major outlet regarding Kanye West’s latest manic episode. Kim has been in LA as Kanye’s mental health has declined sharply for weeks, mostly as he lives and works in Wyoming. She did not join him for his South Carolina “rally” over the weekend, where he talked about abortion and other subjects. Monday night, Kanye tweeted that Kim was “trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up.” On Tuesday, sources confirmed to People Magazine that Kim “has been trying to get Kanye help for weeks… but what do you do when a person doesn’t want help? Kanye is in Cody because he doesn’t want help. If he wanted help, he would come back to L.A.” Sources also said that Kim’s family has been supporting her and trying to help Kanye too. Everyone involved is in a difficult position because, again, he does not want to be helped, so they’re “talking to medical professionals for guidance.”

All of that set up another night full of manic tweeting by Kanye on Tuesday/Wednesday. These tweets had a different edge, as Kanye seemingly mocked Kris Jenner as “Kris Jong Un” and insinuated that Kim had an affair with Meek Mill. He deleted most of the tweets but of course everyone got screencaps. Here’s the shady tweet about Kris Jong Un and Meek:

I mean… he is the one trying to divorce Kim? I think Kim should react to that as “oh wow, here’s my escape route, he’s gonna divorce ME!” He also tweeted Drake’s name with a thinking emoji, which… I mean, I still believe Kim f–ked with Drake. I believe that more than I believe Kim f–ked with Meek. Oh, and white supremacy:

What else did he delete? Something about: “#2020VISION or maybe ‘24. I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah???” No. We do not want you to run.