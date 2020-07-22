“No, a reporter did not call Kayleigh McEnany an obscene name” links

Embed from Getty Images

Did a reporter call Kayleigh McEnany a “lying bitch”? No. [Jezebel]

Dave Chappelle went to Wyoming to check on Kanye West. [Dlisted]

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus wore masks & brought wine. [Just Jared]

Aquaman is a mixed race king. [Pajiba]

Donald Trump asked the US Ambassador to the UK to get the British Open moved to his Scottish golf club. [Towleroad]

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse are walking around London without masks, looking loved up in the sunshine. [LaineyGossip]

Happy belated 40th birthday to Gisele Bundchen. [Go Fug Yourself]

Gen the Corgi must be protected at all costs. [OMG Blog]

Italy is back to hosting film festivals already, damn. [RCFA]

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has new-dad delirium. [Seriously OMG]