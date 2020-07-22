“No, a reporter did not call Kayleigh McEnany an obscene name” links

Did a reporter call Kayleigh McEnany a “lying bitch”? No. [Jezebel]
Dave Chappelle went to Wyoming to check on Kanye West. [Dlisted]
Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus wore masks & brought wine. [Just Jared]
Aquaman is a mixed race king. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump asked the US Ambassador to the UK to get the British Open moved to his Scottish golf club. [Towleroad]
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse are walking around London without masks, looking loved up in the sunshine. [LaineyGossip]
Happy belated 40th birthday to Gisele Bundchen. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gen the Corgi must be protected at all costs. [OMG Blog]
Italy is back to hosting film festivals already, damn. [RCFA]
Jesse Tyler Ferguson has new-dad delirium. [Seriously OMG]
Thanks for asking @charliespiering … there's a lot of misreporting out there about that briefing. The answer to your question is, I DID NOT. What I said was, "OKAY, YOU DON'T WANT TO ENGAGE." https://t.co/xmu5YR7gXr
— Kimberly Halkett (@KimberlyHalkett) July 21, 2020
Kimberly Halkett did not call Kayleigh McEnany a lying bitch but Representative Ted Yoho called Rep AlOC a “f***ing bitch” and just gave a fake apology on the floor of the House.For some reason, he seems to think his love of God compelled him to passionately say those words “about” her but he wants us to know he didn’t say them “to” her.
Oh, see, no. That was me. I called her a lying bitch.