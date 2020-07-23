Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich haven’t filed for divorce because she ‘wants him back’

When Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich first became a couple, I was surprised. I thought they would get married and have cute blonde babies and that would be that. But no. Almost two years after they got married, Julianne began to grow restless. She announced her bisexuality in an interview last year and insinuated that she wanted an open marriage where she could be free to experiment (that was my vibe, at least). Brooks made it sound like he was willing to try different things to keep Julianne happy, but then the pandemic came and they weren’t even quarantining together. They announced their split a few months ago, but they have not filed for divorce yet. I keep seeing gossip pieces about how Julianne has been mega-depressed (and brunette!) ever since the split, even though it felt like she orchestrated the whole thing. And now sources say that Julianne maybe wants to reconcile with Brooks:

Julianne Hough is holding out hope that she and estranged husband Brooks Laich may reconcile. “They are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “But they are not back together even though Julianne fully does want him back.” While the Dancing With the Stars alum has been leaving comments on the former NHL player’s Instagram in recent weeks, the insider tells Us that Hough is “still not in a great place mentally” after the split. The dancer made headlines earlier this month when she shared a series of not-so-cryptic quotes. “When feeling stuck, depressed, anxious, or hopeless, try taking your attention off of yourself and helping someone less fortunate than you,” one post shared by Hough on July 6 read. “Selfless acts of service ignite life force energy in the giver.”

[From Us Weekly]

It sounds like Julianne has The Grass Is Always Greener Syndrome. When she’s a married woman, she dreams of being single and free to explore her sexuality and her own interests. Now that she’s free, she misses Brooks and realizes she trashed a rare good guy, and she wants to be back in a safe relationship. About a week ago, E! News had a similar story too, and here are the relevant quotes about why Julianne and Brooks haven’t filed for divorce:

“Julianne has had a hard time recently and is in a funk. The lockdown has brought up all sorts of stuff for her,” an insider shared with E! News exclusively. “Brooks is very much ready to move on and to be officially divorced. His friends and family have rallied around him and he is ready for the next chapter.” Our source added, “They planned to file for divorce and he is ready, but he is giving her some time and space. They aren’t getting back together, but she is struggling.”

[From E! News]

It definitely feels like E!, Us Weekly and People Magazine are all on the same page: Julianne is not in a great place and Brooks wants to be done with this but he’s being a nice guy and not pushing from some dramatic divorce bitterness. Again, Brooks always sounds like such a catch: a genuinely nice guy, hot, sexually pliable, Canadian, kind. I would regret leaving him too.