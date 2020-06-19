Julianne Hough’s new brunette hair ‘is a reflection of her feelings, she’s super upset’

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich’s marriage was on its last leg last year, but Brooks still tried to grow and change for Julianne. I often felt like he was the only one really trying – Julianne decided that she changed and wanted different things and that she was a different person, and I’m not even sure she really wanted to be married anymore. Still, Brooks tried, then lockdown happened and they quarantined separately, and of course it was inevitable – they announced their formal separation in late May. Julianne has already been seen with another man (Ben Barnes), and she’s dyed her hair a shade of Breakup Brown. Which is how I came into this Us Weekly story, and now I can’t stop laughing:

Still hurting. Julianne Hough is having a hard time coping amid her recent divorce from Brooks Laich, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Julianne’s not doing great right now and feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings,” the insider explains. “She is super upset.” The Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, debuted a darker ‘do on social media earlier this month after briefly dying her hair a light shade of pink. Her creative new look came shortly after she and the hockey player, 36, called it quits after nearly three years of marriage. “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward,” the former couple said in a statement to People on May 29.

[From Us Weekly]

Can you imagine? Julianne “feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings. She is super upset.” It’s true. Brown hair = depression. It’s science. Blondes not only have more fun, they actually never, ever get sad or upset. When a blonde does feel a pinch of sadness coming on, she immediately dyes her hair brown so that her hair will reflect the darkness and gloom in her heart. In fact, I’d be willing to bet that if you ever see a blonde who is genuinely upset, guess what? She’s really a brunette just pretending to be a blonde through trickery and bleach. Because I naturally have dark brown-black hair, you can tell that I was born with a heart of darkness. That’s how hair color is connected to mood and emotions. That’s how it works.

PS… I’m including these IGs from Julianne because of her brown hair, but also – she’s legitimately been using her IG account to talk about Black Lives Matter, and to amplify black voices, which I appreciate.