Julianne Hough’s new brunette hair ‘is a reflection of her feelings, she’s super upset’

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich’s marriage was on its last leg last year, but Brooks still tried to grow and change for Julianne. I often felt like he was the only one really trying – Julianne decided that she changed and wanted different things and that she was a different person, and I’m not even sure she really wanted to be married anymore. Still, Brooks tried, then lockdown happened and they quarantined separately, and of course it was inevitable – they announced their formal separation in late May. Julianne has already been seen with another man (Ben Barnes), and she’s dyed her hair a shade of Breakup Brown. Which is how I came into this Us Weekly story, and now I can’t stop laughing:
Still hurting. Julianne Hough is having a hard time coping amid her recent divorce from Brooks Laich, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.
“Julianne’s not doing great right now and feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings,” the insider explains. “She is super upset.”
The Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, debuted a darker ‘do on social media earlier this month after briefly dying her hair a light shade of pink. Her creative new look came shortly after she and the hockey player, 36, called it quits after nearly three years of marriage.
“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward,” the former couple said in a statement to People on May 29.
Can you imagine? Julianne “feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings. She is super upset.” It’s true. Brown hair = depression. It’s science. Blondes not only have more fun, they actually never, ever get sad or upset. When a blonde does feel a pinch of sadness coming on, she immediately dyes her hair brown so that her hair will reflect the darkness and gloom in her heart. In fact, I’d be willing to bet that if you ever see a blonde who is genuinely upset, guess what? She’s really a brunette just pretending to be a blonde through trickery and bleach. Because I naturally have dark brown-black hair, you can tell that I was born with a heart of darkness. That’s how hair color is connected to mood and emotions. That’s how it works.
PS… I’m including these IGs from Julianne because of her brown hair, but also – she’s legitimately been using her IG account to talk about Black Lives Matter, and to amplify black voices, which I appreciate.
@kimblackwellpmm you are all of that and more. Thank you for leading the way, opening up, sharing your heart, your experience and your compassion. Your light and how you radiate affects people dramatically. It has affected me dramatically. I want to encourage everyone to step through fear and into the unknown, because there’s beauty, magic, and CHANGE that will emerge from these uncomfortable but necessary conversations. Like Kim said, we’d all do a lot of things differently in our past if we came from a place of knowledge and knowing. So let’s keep learning, listening, and loving. Together we will shift and change this world. There’s revolution where there’s evolution. #sharethemicnow
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
DO BETTER BEN BARNES!
Wow. Super shallow.
Since when is strawberry/dishwater blonde considered “brunette”? Ashy and tacky? Sure. Brunette? Uh, definitely not.
Also, #longlivebrunettes
ya, her dye definitely is not brunette….it’s like when a girl declares they’re cutting off their long tresses and only trim 2 inches….then the rest of the day declare how weird it feels to have short hair….
That was my thought. Apparently, dishwater blonde is the new brunette.
Brunettes have fun too.
This! I grew up the only brunette with three blonde hair/blue eyed siblings. We too are nice, fun, worthy people and not perpetually depressed due to our more color saturated locks.
There are five of us — four with dark hair and eyes like my mom and one with blonde hair and blue-green eyes like my dad. We always teased my dad about having weak genes. But for the record, my blonde sister actually is the family flirt.
I think that was the joke.
Remember when she wore blackface a few years ago?
Yes, for a Halloween party she went as OITNB character Crazy Eyes, thankfully someone dragged her into the bathroom to wash it off her face.
She’s just an example of an extremely white upbringing and no POV to how ignorant and racist doing something she thought was at best clever? Just because *you* don’t think it’s racist. Doesn’t mean it isn’t.
At least she learned from it and is trying to be an ally now.
I must be upset all the time.
She is not a brunette.
I used to like her when she first broke out – but no more. She is SO exhausting now, I can imagine how tiring she must have been to be married to. She told her husband she was bi AFTER they go married, barely spent time with him, lived seperarely lives while she was figuring herself out (AFTER she got married), didn’t quarantine with him but okayyyyy, sure… now she’s depressed about her divorce?!?! She is THIRSTY and always looking for attention it seems. Such a VERY tiresome person for a D-list celebrity!!
I remember BEFORE she got married talking about all these retreats, etc. to discover her identity and to find her “authentic” self so when she decided to get married she knew who she was, wouldn’t lose herself in her spouse/partner’s identity. I get that people change, but that was awfully quick. And agree, it takes two to make a marriage and for it to break down, but by most appearances he seemed to be doing most of the work and change.
Also have a soft spot for him as have indirectly been around him in DC and he’s just such a good guy.
She seems exhausting
What did Jenna Dewan once say about someone? She seems extra
@Lolamd That’s rich. Hard to find someone MORE “Extra” than Jenna Dewan…
The thing about blondes is they all looked basically the same. There’s so much biege going on from the neck up that is just blends together. Brunette hair gives the face more contrast and definition naturally. Brunettes tend to look more mysterious, while Blondes tend to look more available.
For such a self-described “deep-a**” person, I find her to be such a vapid fool. Exhausting.
I’ve met puddles deeper than this girl.
So what does red hair mean then??? Inquiring minds want to know….
You are feisty and unpredictable! LOL.
Wow. She is so so shallow. And maybe not very ummmmm not much of a deep thinker.
I love her new hair color. But it is neither brunette nor a symbol of sadness.
I wish more people embraced a less flashy blonde Hollywood look. She actually stands out now, among an endless sea of bleached blondes.
I tweeted this story to celebitchy as soon as i read that quote about her hair, does she not hear how shallow and self important that sounds? What’s the saying? Deep as a puddle
Good on her for the BLM stuff at least shes trying but man…that quote? Fire whoever on your team gave that quote