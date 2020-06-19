Amanda Seyfried: ‘It really is hard for me to lie in my life’

LANCOMEPRE_B284_345344_0124
Amanda Seyfried and Kevin Bacon star in the VOD Blumhouse film You Should have Left, which is about a couple who rents a house in Wales which is toying with them. The trailer looks good and gave me goosebumps. The reviews I’ve read have not been good, which is too bad because I love horror and would have considered renting this. (Even with those reviews I would have seen in a theater pre-covid if my friends wanted to go. I have seen some sh-tty horror movies.)

Amanda and Kevin have a new interview with Cinemablend. Amanda kept scratching her shoulder, which was cute. I like how relaxed celebrities are at home. Interviewer Eric Eisenberg brought up the line that actors are professional liars, Amanda’s character is an actress and a duplicitous person, and she said she has a hard time lying and just tries to find the truth in her characters. I’m also including some quotes she gave Entertainment Tonight about her daughter, 3. I was able to google her daughter’s name but she tries to keep it private.

On being “a professional liar” as an actress
I, as an actor, try to find the truth in everything. I’m not lying I’m just trying to find the most truthful part in anything. In my opinion I think it’s hard for me to lie. It really is hard for me to lie in my life. The fact that she’s so blase about it, she’s clearly one person to him and one person to this other guy. That’s scary and I can’t wrap my head around it. I think it’s more interesting to play people that I don’t really understand.

On sharing stories about her daughter but protecting her identity
I don’t share her face or anything [online]; I’ll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life. But I can’t help but share these insane conversations that [I'm] having with this 3-year-old. I mean, they’re so in touch sometimes it’s scary, but it’s also super funny. I love it, and if I can share any of that, I will.

She knows how badly I want to sing, and she will not let me. She’s smart. I gotta think of a way to [negotiate] because I’m a singer, and if she starts walking out of the room when I start singing, I’m going to get, like, an even bigger complex than I already have.

[From Cinemablend and ET Online]

I also have a hard time lying and am terrible at it. I have been playing Zoom murder mystery games about every other weekend during lockdown. Everyone plays a character, you get your role ahead of time, and it’s so much fun. They assigned me as the murderer once. I thought I did okay but so many people guessed it was me! (Also I know people are going to bring up Amanda’s history with her husband. She’s claimed that they didn’t get together until they were both single.)

As for the way Amanda selectively shares about her daughter while trying to shield her privacy, that’s understandable and I think she’s doing alright. The stories Amanda has told about her daughter so far are not stigmatizing at all. She’s not like Kristen Bell airing all her family’s dirty laundry and then asking for privacy at the same time.

Here’s the interview with Cinemablend.

View this post on Instagram

The Scoob to my Shaggy

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried💛 (@mingey) on

TheArtofRa_B8050_337725_030

Photos credit: Avalon.red and via Instagram

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Amanda Seyfried: ‘It really is hard for me to lie in my life’”

  1. Case says:
    June 19, 2020 at 9:04 am

    Celebitchy, it’s Blumhouse not Bloomhouse. :)

    I kinda think this movie looks like a ripoff of The Shining, but I might watch it. I love horror movies but I’ve honestly had a hard time watching them during quarantine. I think I’m too on edge with everything else going on.

    Reply
  2. Ash says:
    June 19, 2020 at 9:09 am

    I am an excellent liar, if I do say so myself.

    (I’m a lawyer; take that how you will.)

    I would also recommend that anyone who shares this trait not gloat about it to their partner, as it makes for some awkward discussions lol.

    Reply
  3. ainsley says:
    June 19, 2020 at 9:15 am

    Her dog is insanely gorgeous

    Reply
  4. Elizabeth says:
    June 19, 2020 at 9:27 am

    I’d like to know more about how to become part of a Zoom murder mystery, please. That sounds like so much fun!

    Reply
  5. Rose says:
    June 19, 2020 at 9:27 am

    She isn’t good liar? But wasnt she lying to ex wife of her husband when they were always having family dinner together? Or hopping in on their vacation.Unless I’m confusing the actress

    Reply
  6. reef says:
    June 19, 2020 at 9:27 am

    When I read the anniversary vacation blind years ago, I immediately looked up her sign and it checks out.
    The fact her instagram name is mingey. lol, I like her.

    Reply
  7. Mrs. Peel says:
    June 19, 2020 at 9:28 am

    Bacon is 61 yrs old, Seyfried is 34 – are we supposed to believe they would be a couple in real life?

    Reply
    • greenmonster says:
      June 19, 2020 at 9:31 am

      Not gonna lie, that was my first thought as well. I even looked up how old they are. I really like Kevin Bacon, but come on…

      Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      June 19, 2020 at 9:38 am

      I won’t lie here, not gonna watch just for that reason. I like both actors and a good horror flick but no. Not supporting that.

      Reply
  8. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 19, 2020 at 9:36 am

    She lies for a living.

    Bloomhouse sounds like a hip flower shop.

    Stop. Bacon is 61?

    Beautiful pooch.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment