Kelly Clarkson & Brandon split because she’s ‘high strung’ & he’s ‘very laid-back’?

There’s been very little gossip following Kelly Clarkson’s divorce filing from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of more than six years. Sources told Entertainment Tonight that everything fell apart in quarantine, yet another pandemic divorce. The Blast’s sources said that everything seemed okay between Kelly and Brandon, that there was no big drama or scandal. Maybe that’s even the truth, who knows. Well, Us Weekly put Kelly on their cover this week, and People Magazine has another exclusive too. Here’s the Us Weekly piece:
On the surface, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock seemed to be doing just fine. However, issues had been plaguing the now-estranged couple behind closed doors for a while.
“They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” a source close to the Kelly Clarkson Show host reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “So she filed for divorce.”
“Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t,” the source tells Us. “Brandon’s very laid-back, whereas Kelly’s pretty high-strung.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown was ultimately the straw that broke the camel’s back, according to multiple insiders, the Grammy winner’s decision to start a talk show on top of coaching The Voice also played a role in her issues with her husband.
“When she went to Hollywood, it changed things,” the source adds, noting that Blackstock “prefers their quiet life in Nashville.”
Is Kelly high-strung? While she doesn’t seem to give off “laid back” vibes, she seems more like the type to make a list and carefully check things off throughout the day, which she does because she knows she can be a bit ditzy. Like, that’s her brand: driven, but ditzy too. Not really high-strung. Meanwhile, People’s sources are leaning heavily into the “it came out of nowhere” story:
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s split shocked fans and even their loved ones, but sources tell PEOPLE the couple have been facing issues for some time.
“It just came out of nowhere. Their marriage was so strong,” says a source close to Blackstock and Clarkson, who filed for divorce on June 4. But with busy careers and four kids, any cracks in the marriage became amplified while they self-isolated in Montana amid the coronavirus pandemic over the last couple of months.
“It was a stressful time,” says a source. “[Quarantining in Montana] exacerbated any issues.”
According to another insider, Clarkson and Blackstock have “been like friends for a while,” and work demands put a strain on their relationship.
“Things had changed in their marriage and the split was a while coming,” says the insider. “They both work so hard. It’s nearly impossible to enjoy each other, especially with the children needing constant attention.”
Now back in Los Angeles, the star is continuing to work and focusing on her children. “Kelly’s been through a lot, and she thought Brandon was her happily ever after,” says the source. “It’s very sad.”
They “had been like friends for a while” – that I believe. I think they just got along and they were raising their kids and she was super-busy, and then when the lockdown happened, they finally got a chance to examine their relationship and they didn’t like what it had become. Of course, maybe all of this is a cover for some bigger story which could come out at some point. We’ll see.
Oh really, what about the rumor that he has Fathered a child with someone else during their marriage? Adultery trumps personality differences, IMO.
Mr. Laid Back = Wondering dick syndrome.
She gave an interview prior to the divorce that for her birthday in quarantine, all she wanted was to be left alone, to not have to cook one more meal or pick up any more clothes.
Sounds like he was so laid back he couldn’t get up off the couch.
I’d be filing for divorce, too.
Stating the obvious, but- it NEVER comes out of nowhere. Perhaps they were great at faking the “perfect” relationship for people they knew.
The reason is he is her manager and pushed and pushed her to do the talk show until she caved. She said she kept telling him no. She already had too much on her plate with filming two seasons of the Voice a year, making albums, performing, etc., a nd had two little ones and actively helping to raise her two stepchildren. He executive produces her talk show. How could their marriage stay a marriage when their work life became all-consuming, with little to no room for the marriage itself? He is also one of Blake Shelton’s managers.
She said she’s asked him before, are you talking to me as my manager or as my husband, something like that. I don’t think cheating ended the marriage.
I just think she’s under tremendous stress. Getting that talk show off the ground is a full-time job in itself.