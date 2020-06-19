Facebook finally banned Donald Trump’s literal Nazi ads from his campaign

United States President Donald J. Trump Departure

Mark Zuckerburg is an awful person who allows the worst propaganda to live and thrive on Facebook. But it looks like someone just found the line Zuckerberg is unwilling to cross? That line: actual Nazi ads for Donald Trump. As in, these were the Trump campaign’s ACTUAL ADS. They were not done by some superpac or campaign-adjacent group. The Trump campaign was making actual Nazi ads.

Facebook on Thursday removed advertisements posted on its platform by the Trump campaign that prominently featured a symbol used by Nazis to classify political prisoners during World War II, saying the imagery violated company policy.

The Trump campaign had used the ads, with a picture of a large red triangle, to inveigh against antifa, a loose collective of anti-fascist protesters that President Trump has blamed for violence and vandalism during the nationwide protests against racial injustice. There is scant evidence that antifa has been involved in any coordinated campaigns during the demonstrations.

“Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups are running through our streets and causing absolute mayhem,” the campaign’s Facebook ads said. Beneath the text was the red triangle, a symbol that Nazis used to identify Communists and other political prisoners in concentration camps, just as they used a pink triangle to identify people they labeled as homosexual.

It was not clear if the Trump campaign was familiar with the origin of the symbol, which was reclaimed after World War II by some anti-fascists in Britain and Germany, in the same way that various political groups over the years have reclaimed words and symbols used to oppress them.

[From The New York Times]

“It was not clear if the Trump campaign was familiar with the origin of the symbol.” Narrator’s voice: The Trump campaign was familiar with the origin of the Nazi symbol they used. They were so familiar with it, they bought 88 ads specifically. The “88” is a cute little code that neo-Nazis use. “H” is the eighth letter of the alphabet, so 88 is Heil Hitler. They knew.

Meanwhile, on the Nazi chief’s Twitter, he posted a fake CNN segment and Twitter labeled it “manipulated media.” I can’t.

trump manipulated

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

7 Responses to “Facebook finally banned Donald Trump’s literal Nazi ads from his campaign”

  1. Athyrmose says:
    June 19, 2020 at 10:27 am

    The first sentence of each ad was also 14 words. (Just google “14 words,” if you’re curious).

    The bar is in hell.

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    June 19, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Facebook owns Instagram, so you can bet that is where those ads are going to be.

    We are not as stupid as Facebook thinks we are. They ain’t returning that ad money.

    Reply
  3. Michael says:
    June 19, 2020 at 10:35 am

    I wonder if this is how it happened in Germany when Hitler rose to power. Large swaths of the population simply looking the other way or maybe even secretly rooting for the madman. Just saw a quote from Trump’s own mother where she called him an idiot. She also said she hopes he never goes into politics because he would be a disaster. She was right on both counts

    Reply
  4. Swack says:
    June 19, 2020 at 10:54 am

    When I see two young ones running like this I think they are playing. Kids chase other kids for no reason. Also, can a 2 year old be racist? Also, can CNN sue?

    Reply
    • manda says:
      June 19, 2020 at 11:02 am

      My heart breaks that this sweet video of two little boys–best friends–playing has been manipulated in this way AND that there are a not insignificant amount of people that believe it. I think I’m going to start friday night early today

      Reply
  5. sherry says:
    June 19, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Trump, who owns a collection of Hitler’s speeches, knows exactly what this symbol means!

    Reply
  6. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 19, 2020 at 11:08 am

    Todler.

    And Republicans sit and watch. Motherf*ckers.

    Reply

