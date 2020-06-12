Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of six years

Kelly Clarkson married Brandon Blackstock in October 2013. She was pregnant with their first child together when they got married, and they welcomed River Rose in 2014, and then Remington Alexander in 2016. There was always a strange kind of vibe to Brandon and their marriage. Just weeks after their 2013 wedding, there were rumors (strong rumors) that Brandon cheated on Kelly. Her popularity and – what I would assume – her money whitewashed those rumors in the mainstream press, and Kelly always gushed about Brandon a little bit too much, especially regarding their amazing sex life (hm). And now it’s all gone to hell in a BIG hurry. Kelly has filed for divorce.

Kelly Clarkson is ending her nearly seven-year marriage to husband Brandon Blackstock. Citing irreconcilable differences, the singer, 38, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday. The papers list the couple’s separation date as “TBD.” Clarkson and Blackstock, who wed in October 2013, share two kids: daughter River Rose, 6 on Friday, and son Remington Alexander, 4. He is also father to son Seth, 13, and daughter Savannah, 18, from a previous marriage. Clarkson had been social distancing at the couple’s Montana ranch with Blackstock and their children amid the coronavirus pandemic, even filming remote episodes of her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show from their home. Clarkson put her Los Angeles home on the market for nearly $10 million in April, but has since removed it. Their family had been living full-time at their home in L.A. after they relocated from Tennessee so Clarkson can film her NBC daytime program.

[From People]

Yeah, my immediate thought was “he was cheating” but my second thought was “another coronavirus divorce.” The pandemic – and more than that, the lockdown – has forced a lot of already-rocky marriages to reach a boiling point. Kelly is reportedly worth about $45 million, and she’s already asking the court to enforce the existing prenup (clever girl). She’s asking the court to order joint legal custody of their two kids as well. There’s some Twitter tea I was trying to crowdsource about the Blackstock family and how Brandon’s father was married to Reba McIntyre and how his dad was rumored to be a womanizer too. Hm. Learned behaviors.

The Blast broke the story and they ran like twenty follow-ups, one of which was that their “sources” say that the split is totally amicable and there was no affair, and their friends were shocked because Kelly and Brandon always seemed so loved up.