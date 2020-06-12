Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A: ‘Today, we speak up & make a change’

Lady Antebellum is a country band composed of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood. They’ve been around for more than a decade, and they’ve had tons of hits on country radio, they’re regular performers, nominees and winners at the various country-music awards shows and they make tons of money off their tours. They are simply a very popular country group. They came up with their name in 2006 or thereabouts, and they started in Nashville, which still has tons of, you know, antebellum architecture and antebellum attitudes. “Antebellum” simply means “before the war,” and whenever people use the word here in America, its context is usually as a way to romanticize the pre-Civil War south. When, say, Blake Lively spoke of “the allure of antebellum,” she was romanticizing white ladies and their slaves on plantations. Anyway, Lady Antebellum is changing their name. They are no longer Lady Antebellum. They are simply Lady A. And it’s for the reasons you think. Here’s the statement they released on Thursday, which you can read here and at their new site, Lady A Music (the old ladyantebellum.com redirects to the new site).
As a band we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed.
After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word ‘antebellum’ from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start.
When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern ‘antebellum’ style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us…southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel and of course country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the civil war, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us.
We feel like we have been Awakened, but this is just one step. There are countless more that need to be taken. We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice antiracism. We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning—to grow into better humans, better neighbors. Our next outward step will be a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through LadyAID. Our prayer is that if we lead by example…with humility, love, empathy and action…we can be better allies to those suffering from spoken and unspoken injustices, while influencing our children & generations to come.
There are already salty rednecks crying tears about How Dare They Deny The South or whatever. Personally, I like and appreciate what they’re doing here. They’re not waiting to get the “why are you still calling yourselves that?” questions. They’re not waiting until they’re cancelled, if they even would have been cancelled (which I doubt). I think they honestly sat down as a group and decided that the name was wrong and they wanted to do better and decided to be proactive. I’m sure there will be some people arguing that they could have figured this out before a huge racial justice movement rose up globally. And that’s true. But it’s also true that people are still flying confederate flags and getting married on plantations and treating black people as props. Big picture, they’re doing the right thing and I’m happy they came to that decision.
Dear fans… pic.twitter.com/7JlcH2NMl6
— Lady A (@ladya) June 11, 2020
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Good group, good decision. No saltiness here.
I get what what they are doing but why now? Why change the name amid what is going on? For me, it’s an insult to my intelligence. They knew what it meant and what it stood for. I don’t give them a pass. They obviously liked the name and chose it for a reason. And they can’t blame it on ignorance.
Exactly! I used to listen to country back when this band first became a thing, and the name was so brazen then I just shook my head, I mean to me it always referenced a wealthy plantation mistress lounging on her porch in her hoop skirts getting fanned by a human being she owned. Ii’s good they are changing that name, but it’s never meant anything other than what it meant so either they were really really REALLY uninformed and unread until this week or they are scrambling to veil their heretofore unapologetic racism.
Same, why now…
Yeah I always wondered about this too. Don’t follow country music much, but when I first heard the name years ago I remember thinking “not good” and assuming they were southern racists pandering to others of the same view.
I agree. I can’t claim to know their music (or if I do, I don’t know it’s them), but I have heard of them and always found their name questionable. And I’m not really impressed with “Lady A” when we all know what the “A” stands for.
IT’s a good decision but either they are completely stupid to not have realized the full connotations of that word before or they just didn’t care. And considering there are reporters etc on twitter posting about the times they were asked about the name and its connotations, I’m going to say they just didn’t care.
Still, better late than never I guess.
Interesting. While I’m glad they did change it now, good for those reporters for being like “nope, we mentioned it before all this”.
Well…took them long enough.
As a multi-racial family living in the South, we appreciate this. It did seem a little funny when we first heard this, but it was refreshing, too. When we talked about it, we realized that their original name was yet another micro-aggression; it’s kind of nice to experience a micro-reparation!
Whatever. Why would you ever think that name was ok in the first place?
They had their finger on the pulse then and they have their finger on the pulse now.
This!! Why is it suddenly too offensive, we must change the name?! Why would I assume they suddenly care about racism when the name has always been offensive? Why didn’t they change it 5 years ago? Especially if, as they say in the statement, their fans have called them Lady A since the start?! Then why hang on to the racist term all this time?
The amount of backlash they got from racist a-holes on Twitter was disgusting. They were accused of doing it to be for clout and attention. They were called washed up. And my thought behind that is if they are so washes up why do you even care that they changed their name?? But the rednecks were triggered. Further proving that country music has an issue with the people it attracts. 🤷🏽♀️
VV, living in the south, I’m constantly asked why I don’t like country music. Having grown up here after moving from the north and being called names and told to “get on the boat that brought you here” and having my name changed by the school I attended, I have always thought the same. That country music embodies all of that negativity that I endured. I know I should not generalize, but I also see the fans it attracts. Just like NASCAR.
Meh—glad they changed the name officially, but in country music in general, around Nashville and in concerts, the group “shortened” the band name to Lady A years ago. Like when announcers called them on to major concert stages, they announce them as Lady A. So good for them, but this was not a huge leap or risk. 99% of their fans call them Lady A anyway.
I think the name still stinks. Lady A is just short for the original, so why the applause?
I’ve always liked them. I don’t listen to a lot of country music, but they are one of the few country artists I do listen too. I think them changing their name is a nice decision, but they shouldn’t have named themselves that in the first place. I also don’t believe that absolutely no one around them has mentioned it to them since 2006. I mean good one them, but the timing is interesting.