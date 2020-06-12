The 2020 GOP platform officially condemns the ‘current president’ because LOL

I’m not looking forward to the Democratic Party and Republican Party’s political conventions this year. Both are going to be awful for different reasons. I’m still not sure what’s happening with the Dem convention, and I think they’re planning for something a lot more lowkey, but God knows, really. Meanwhile, the GOP and Trumpers are fighting with North Carolina (the originally scheduled site of this year’s convention) and of course Trump wants to make a bigly speech and turn everything into a big Nazi rally. Funny sidenote though – because the Trumpers are awful managers and the GOP doesn’t give a f–k, they’ve just replaced the year on their 2016 GOP platform and said “this is our 2020 GOP platform.” The 2016 platform was all about calling out the then-current president. This is hysterical:

When Republicans read the platform their party is using for the 2020 campaign, they may be surprised to see that it is full of condemnations of the sitting president.

“The survival of the internet as we know it is at risk,” the platform reads. “Its gravest peril originates in the White House, the current occupant of which has launched a campaign, both at home and internationally, to subjugate it to agents of government.”

The warning about speech online is one of more than three dozen unflattering references to either the “current president,” “current chief executive,” “current administration,” people “currently in control” of policy, or the “current occupant” of the White House that appear in the Republican platform. Adopted at the party’s 2016 convention, it has been carried over through 2024 after the executive committee of the Republican National Committee on Wednesday chose not to adopt a new platform for 2020.

The platform censures the “current” president — who in 2016 was, of course, Barack Obama — and his administration for, among other things, imposing “a social and cultural revolution,” causing a “huge increase in the national debt” and damaging relationships with international partners.

“The Middle East is more dangerous now than at any time since the Second World War,” the platform reads. “Whatever their disagreements, presidents of both parties had always prioritized America’s national interests, the trust of friendly governments, and the security of Israel. That sound consensus was replaced with impotent grandstanding on the part of the current President and his Secretaries of State. The results have been ruinous for all parties except Islamic terrorists and their Iranian and other sponsors.”

The Republican Party has found itself in this awkward bind because of President Trump’s decision last week to move the location of his nominating speech. Under the R.N.C. rules, the convention will adjourn with the old platform serving as the official party platform until 2024.