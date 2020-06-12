Melania Trump stayed in NYC for months in 2017 to renegotiate her prenup

I would guess that there have been approximately one million scandals, debacles, treasonous acts, criminal acts and shenanigans since Donald Trump took office. Even I can’t remember them all. But I remember this one: Melania refused to move into the White House for months just after her husband was “elected.” She stayed in New York so as to not disrupt Barron’s school year. Well, a new book – The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump – suggests that while Melania really was thinking of Barron, she was also thinking of herself. She used herself as a negotiating tactic to get a better prenup during that time:
When Melania Trump stayed behind in New York after her husband’s presidential inauguration, she said it was because she didn’t want to interrupt their then-10-year-old son Barron’s school year. News stories at the time concentrated on an apparent frostiness between the first couple and the exorbitant taxpayer costs to protect Melania and Barron away from Washington. Those stories are true, but Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan reveals in a new book that the first lady was also using her delayed arrival to the White House as leverage for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with President Trump.
The campaign had been full of harsh news about Trump’s alleged sexual indiscretions and infidelities, from the “grab them by the p—y” Access Hollywood tape to an affair with Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal; Melania learned new details from the media coverage, Jordan writes. The incoming first lady needed time to cool off, and “to amend her financial arrangement with Trump — what Melania referred to as ‘taking care of Barron,’ ” Jordan writes in “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump.”
Melania’s original prenup had not been incredibly generous, Jordan reports. But she has been married to Trump longer than both his ex-wives and had bargaining power: Her perceived calming effect on him was so great that Trump’s pals and at least one of Trump’s adult children exhorted her to come to the White House as soon as possible.
Do you believe this? I’m not entirely sure. I mean, I don’t doubt that Melania renegotiated her prenup, and if they say it happened after that man was fake-elected, so be it. But I think she had a million other reasons to stay in New York during those months. One, I always heard that she was banging some dude at Tiffany’s. Two, she hates her husband and she’ll look for any excuse to avoid him. Three, she’s lazy. Four, she only really cares about Barron and no one else. Still, it’s a funny story – Melania stomping her foot and saying “NO, not until you give me a new prenup!”
(Besides, I still wonder if part of the “deal” they worked out involved a Faux Melania look-alike for all of the events Melania didn’t want to do. I also believe Melania doesn’t live in the White House, I think she has an apartment or a home in the DC/Maryland area.)
Anyone have photos of the stand-in?
Melania is a terrible person. But I say, get the money. It’s the only thing he cares about.
We have posted about it I will find it and get back to you one moment.
-edit- scroll down to the tweet on this post. The top photo is probably her, the tweet photo is definitely not.
This is *so* bizarre.
She had him over a barrel she never wanted to be first lady. She didn’t sign up for that. She wanted a rich lifestyle and a kid. She’s just a non-entity and hopefully this nightmare will be over in November.
As soon as he was elected she had him by the mushroom – he needed her more than she needed him at that point. Given everything that was in the public domain he needed her to stay and be his first lady.
Using taxpayer dollars to fund secret security for her stay up there… It was a tactic to get a better prenup arrangement??!
You got to be kidding me, that price tag was over 100k a day
When the ‘grab them by the p*ussy’ tape happened I remember thinking, this must be IT, NOW they will surely get rid of him? I mean, things can’t get worse than this?!
Oh boy they did.
I absolutely believe that the deal was renegotiated and the only reason she went to Washington and is still making appearances with him is because she’s being paid big money to stay married to him. She hates him though. She’s miserable with him. And I don’t feel one ounce of sympathy for her.
100% agree with everything you said.
Regarding a renegotiated agreement – Inauguration fund monies have been questioned, haven’t they? Wonder what all has been paid from that massive slush fund.
And she is clearly unhappy with him. No amount of money would be worth it.
Agree, Christin — as my grandmother used to say, “If you marry for money, you’ll earn every penny.”
I also believe that Melania realized she had great leverage over Trump once he was elected, and took the chance to use it to get a better monetary deal for herself and Barron. Trump had a LOT to lose if she divorced him at that point.
She’s living in the style to which she has grown accustomed, and is having to pay for that by being married to Trump. Sounds like a lousy deal to me, but to each his or her own.
I think the Secret Service accidentally admitted she doesn’t live in the White House with their initial reports about the bunker fiasco. In all of their initial statements, they only mentioned rushing the president to the bunker. They didn’t start adding “and his family” until people started pointing out that they only mentioned the president, and by then it just sounded like backtracking.
Which of Trump’s children do you think was encouraging Melania to move to DC? I feel like I remember reports of her clashing with Ivanka in the first few months, and Ivanka was the one working there. It seems like if it was anybody, it would have been Hope Hicks.
I believe it. She’s a much more savvy dealmaker than he is. She dealt her way out of economic hardship to a life of him-and-her private jets despite no marketable skills. He dealt his way into six bankruptcies.
Oh she had marketable skills. That’s how they met
Architecture skills, right? 😉
@Christin Of course!
I can’t imagine thinking Donald Trump’s ugly disgusting ass is your only chance for a leg up. If that pig was snuffling around me, I’d be like “Is this the only way?! Never mind, I’ll have split ends and raggedy nails and never wear designer gear.” or better yet “I’ll hustle and get my own.”
There has never been a time when Donald Trump was not a disgusting piece of $#!+.
It’s called a post-nup when it’s done after the wedding.
I have zero sympathy for this woman because she knew who she married. She is probably just as awful as he is if she’s stayed together this long and had a child with this monster. The entire family is, except for the young son, are born grifters.
I’d believe it, yeah. But then, I don’t know what could come out about any of these people that I WOULDN’T be prepared to believe.
No, actually, you know, one thing I don’t believe about her? That she’s any kind of innocent victim, or held against her will and is secretly miserable and plotting against Trump. I’ve never understood the kind of talking about her that she’s longing to get away, and just needs help to get out or “she hates him more than anyone REALLY” or whatever. Well, ok, no, I do believe she probably is miserable. And maybe she would love to get away, probably anyone who has to spend more than 2 minutes with that odious man is looking frantically for the nearest exit. BUT. Sometimes people talk about her like she only married him 5 minutes before he became president and he needed a wife, or something, and she had NO IDEA who he was or what she was in for. And THAT I don’t believe. She’s been married to him for 15 years, with him for about 20 or so years! That’s a really long time. She knows exactly who Trump is. She knew a long time ago. She chose him. And she chose to stay with him. Maybe she didn’t want to be First Lady, but she definitely wanted to be Melania Trump, and she’s chosen to stay Melania Trump for many years now.
Yeah, true but she barely saw him before he decided he was running for president. They lived separate lives. She didn’t sign on to be First Lady. I’m not feeling sorry for her. She chose to marry him but I doubt she spent any more than a month or two living with him. Now his first & second wife..yeah I can see that they loved him. Melania, no.
Every time I see her, I get sick bc man oh man for her fashion sense ALONE she’d be a force. If her husband and family were like 40% less deplorable, the girls and gays would LOVE her.
Gotta disagree with you. Most of the time she wears ugly colors and styles and sizes that are too matronly for her age.
HER FASHION SENSE??🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
She buys expensive stuff but the clothes wear her. Always too tight and like Ivanka needs a bra fitting
She is an empty shell, there is nothing there. Just a vapid excuse of a “First Lady.”
Minx, I think she is calculated and ruthless like Trump. And I believe she had some shady info on him and used it to the best of advantage.
She absolutely renegotiated the prenup. It probably said she would live at Trump properties, have at most one kid, get a certain monthly allowance and have X time off. It didn’t say anything about first lady-ing or having to pretend she likes the creep. And she wasn’t going to start doing that until she got some further compensation.
Totally and she will walk when he is kicked out of office – no way she is going to stick around any more than she has to. She will take the money and run but then again does he have any? If she’s smart she will make sure that the money is already there in a trust for both her and Baron. Otherwise he will stiff them both – look at how he financially stiffed Tiffany and his first 2 wives.
Sorry, but no, I don’t feel any empathy for this despicable woman. An immigrant herself, she didn’t stand up for other immigrants, completely ignored the plight of migrant children locked in cages when she went for her visit in Texas, stole ideas from other First Ladies, and parroted the birther lies about Obama on television. In fact, I hope she gets no money from Trump as he’s going to need whatever millions he has left for his lawyers when SDNY goes after his criminal azz. She can either join her hubby in a nice padded jail cell or (my preference) get kicked out of the U.S. with no money. According to her original bio, she’s got a “degree in design and architecture at an unspecified university in Slovenia” — so, she has something she can fall back on for a job (sarcasm).
It is actually very easy to check if somebody has an university degree in Slovenia. You just have to check the library data base, as your finishing thesis should be in there. And I can tell you, she doesn’t have any degree from any Slovenian university.
And we don’t want her back also.
These people deserve each other. And a spot in hell.
I agree w/everything Kaiser has written. everything…
And this stunt cost taxpayers millions.
As for this “calming effect,” she’s not living with him now. Fed up with these stories of how this one of that one has a calming effect on him.
Of course she did, who’s surprised. And it’s obvious that it was renegotiated last year to get her to hold his hand during their beyond cynical photo ops. We all remember the hand swatting. If you don’t, just google.
Her parents were given citizenship in August 2018. I would assume this was part of some deal. Baron was also probably negotiated too, in the early stages of this scam they’re operating, which I think started before their marriage.
The marriage definitely laundered his image. “The Apprentice” series started in January 2004 and they were married one year later. Why then? She had been one of his escorts since 1996. They were never exclusive. But we know by now that Mark Burnett’s goal was to use the television series to clean up Trump’s image and make him look like the successful businessman he wasn’t. The lavish wedding affair drew many wealthy and well-connected New Yorkers (like the Clintons)–lending his personal life legitimacy. Just a few years earlier (2000), Burnett had actually reached out to none other than Putin to try and get permission to film a reality show on the Russian space station. That didn’t go over, but you might argue that Putin decided to back another show, starring Trump. So maybe we’re watching a really long reality show that needs to be cancelled asap.
Oh I absolute believe that Melanie, Melanie’s parents and Barron live in a home by the Potomac. That was part of the deal to get her out of New York. That and her parents getting US citizenship so they would not be deported with Casino has a temper tantrum.