Kanye West cried about abortion during a manic ‘campaign stop’ in South Carolina

Kanye West’s name will not appear on the 2020 ballot in Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New Mexico, Indiana, Nevada, Michigan, Delaware or South Carolina. He did manage to get his name on the Oklahoma ballot though. So… his presidential campaign is alive or something. And because mental illness is not a joke and neither is megalomania, Kanye appeared in South Carolina yesterday evening for a “campaign rally.” This rally was possibly indoors. Kanye wore what looked like a military kevlar vest reading “security” and he claimed Harriet Tubman didn’t really free the slaves and that he “almost killed his daughter” through… Plan B or abortion. He also said he would be at peace if Kim divorced him because they brought North West into the world.
Here’s where he started crying about abortion. Please remember that this kind of sh-t is actually not that different than the anti-choice testimonials, most of which are basically “I almost had an abortion or I was around someone who almost had an abortion, therefore abortion should be illegal.” Also: Kanye is not well.
Kanye West crying on stage at his campaign event in South Carolina pic.twitter.com/GsHAnZQG1c
— STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap Updates (@STRAPPEDUS) July 19, 2020
And here’s Kanye saying “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves work for other white people.” The woman filming it was like “I’m out!”
Kanye said this and I left immediately. I went for a laugh and I got one. But when it got disrespectful for me it was over. pic.twitter.com/nNqjUp03mu
— Toe Knee (@toekneerlynos) July 19, 2020
“He just ain’t it.”
This is the girl who kanye west embarrassed at his rally. This man is completely against his own people he doesnt care about Black Lives dont let him fool you. He needs help pic.twitter.com/LZeFR044ST
— Catastrophe (@Teaandfacts123) July 20, 2020
I have been waiting for this post since I read about this last night. *sigh* Oh Kanye…
Kim should divorce him. I think he would be better off. He has been on a downward spiral since their relationship began.
There still money to be made, more press before they are through with him. He’s sick and they are ghouls cashing in.
Disagree, because at the end of the day even if she divorces him, he is still the father of her kids and those kids need their father and they need him at an healthy place. She needs to make the decisions for him because clearly he can’t do it for himself. She needs to call an ambulance and to get him in an HP just like the last time.
Honestly who in his party is letting him go out on the road like this? I feel sad that he doesn’t have people around him who can keep him from going out and making himself look like a fool.
He is ill. The real fools are the ones who will vote for him. I cringe when I think of how many that might actually be.
I cringe at these people who come to see him for the spectacle and then get all offended when he says something incredibly dumb.
This is a cry for help. He has no one around him bold enough to tell him that. He has enablers and his enablers are on his payroll. He doesn’t have the friends he really needs. I’m tired of the “oh it’s Kanye just being Kanye” I feel people hide behind that because no one wants to address what is really going on. I do feel sorry for his children. He just seems exhausting to be around.
I doubt he has an actual staff, his entourage just let him do whatever he wants. He should be hospitalized, it doesn’t have to be like this.
Once the Kardashians have enough of you they run to TMZ and drag your name through the gutter,they wont even need to try and turn on Kanye. Something tells me that they got the wrong one this time and probably nervous,Kanye will not go down like the usual Kardashian men.
In the meantime, before they throw him on the garbage heap penniless, you just know all the Ks are excited for their new season theme, mental illness.
It appears Kim is really committed to Kanye and only if he really screws up will she abandon him. I mean she had two kids with him. Everything crazy Kanye does is just free propaganda for their brand.
4 kids? No?
Deeply disturbing. He’s not fit to run for president, he’s not fit to to run down the driveway by himself.
But then trump was elected so what the hell do I know.
Agree 100%. After Trump stole the election ANYTHING is possible.
You’re right I should have not used the word elected.
This is disturbing on so many levels.
He needs help, but no one wants to put in the work. That’s why his family supports everything he does. We’re watching him spiral right before our eyes and the people capable of helping him…aren’t.
He has my pity.
Right ? She is really out here RT his presidential tweet on Twitter. I don’t know what the hell is wrong with her. She is doing this cause she wants people to feel sorry for her when she eventually files for divorce.
This is so deeply disturbing on many levels. He is very ill and needs help and I cannot understand for the life of me why the people in his life just simply enable him to do things like this. Also, can you imagine being North and hearing this S**H at some later date???
WTF
He needs therapy and needs to be medicated for his bipolar disorder ASAP!
The only time this man ever got the medical attention he needed was when he was on tour, away from that family, and his tour management intervened and had him hospitalized for observation.
Wow. He is really in need of some treatment and medication. This man is not well. I hope he gets the help he so obviously needs, soon.
Sometimes people in that state of mind end up wanting to be dead instead of living in more pain. We just have to hope he gets help before he might feel like that.
Kanye is indeed crazy but he is too much of megalomaniac to take his own life.
I hope he gets the help he needs.
His management team and family are failing him
Maybe they tried to help but they failed.
Read he’s on the Oklahoma ballot because he paid $35,000 to get on it. His rally was partially to get signatures to get him on the South Carolina ballot and had to be done by today. So hoping people realize he is not mentally fit for the job.
This man is deeply unwell and is being exploited by those around him. He is very vulnerable right now and regardless of the abhorrent content of his words I am genuinely worried for him. If one of my patients was behaving like this I would be getting him sectioned.
Kayne is a narcissistic fool performing for the cameras. I almost killed my baby! Oh Lord, I almost killed my babbby!
Mr. DeMille, Oh Mr. Demille, I’m ready for closeup!
Give me a break. Too much sympathy for this fool around here.
Your point of view sounds a bit harsh but I kind of believe it too. Could he be doing this just to get attention?
For the first and, I have to imagine, last time…I actually kinda feel bad for Kim. Supposing that he’s even telling the truth, and she did want to get an abortion, it’s pretty f***ing vile to announce that to the world and make it out to be a totally selfish decision on her part. Nevermind that she’s already got enough on her hands, trying to raise her jackass husband in addition to their kids. Throwing her under the bus like this could also be dangerous. There are many, many forced-birthers out there who would LOVE to extend their clinic bombings, shootings, and general harassment to the women seeking those services as well as the providers.
Bipolar is serious. Someone help him.
Ever since his mom died there is no one advocating for his mental health. He needs help and there is absolutely no one in his circle willing to help him, instead they are feeding into this madness which makes it even worse. Those “campaign rallies” don’t set themselves up and putting his name on the ticket just didn’t happen. He has a team of people around him that care more about taking advantage of the situation than helping him.
The man is clearly not in a normal state and is crying for help. I don’t understand why she doesn’t force him to go to HP. I don’t know how this kind of stuff work but I am sure she has to power to do that. It will end up in a tragedy if he doesn’t take his meds.
He needs serious help. He is desperately unwell, and peddling Trumpian nonsense. Someone please intervene.
On one hand I feel sorry for Kim. On the other hand, I’ve been watching KUWTK and I don’t really get what she or her family could ever expect from this relationship. From the very beginning he seemed completely off and disconnected. I remember an episode when Kim went for a sonogram (btw, she was pregnant with North and she was miserable, and Kanye was nowhere to be found most of the time) and she was on the phone with Kanye after a big health scare, she was telling him about the baby girl and trying to get him excited and he was like “Ok… ok..” in a completely uninterested tone. And now to reveal to the whole world that he didn’t want this baby… it will be completely disheartening for North to hear about this sometime in the future. What seemed to keep Kim and Kanye together from the very beginning was their narcissism, their drive for fame and money and the myth of building a power-couple image. I guess Kim was well aware of Kanye’s mental health problems from the start but she kept them under control and or use them as a potential card to play whenever she wanted to feel like the victim/savior (in turns).
She chose to have more children with him after that. She chose to have more children with him after he had a psychotic break that required intervention. She chose to expose four children to life with a man who refuses to treat a serious mental illness. She can choose to leave him but those four children will be dealing with him for the rest of his life. She chose that for them.
Meanwhile, Kris Jenner is sitting somewhere rubbing her hands together after having placed a call to TMZ, thinking about how she can thread this into a future show, and which magazine outlets will run the story sympathetic to their grifter family.
I think Kim must be playing the long game here on the road to divorce. She can’t reason with him and get him to sit down and take some meds, and she’s too afraid to just up and divorce him for fear of hurting her brand. BUT…..if she just lets him implode on his own, and lets the public see what kind of disaster she’s going through with him, when she finally does pull the plug on the marriage the public will be on her side…..she hopes. The theme will become that it’s not SAFE to have him around the kids, and she has to leave for the good of the children – even though she still loves him…..and they’ll throw him in the hospital on a 5150 for good measure (which ironically might be just the thing he needs)….
He’s sick and needs real help. Not wasting time doing this “campaign”. Watching him cry made me uncomfortable. It’s sad and disturbing and there’s nothing funny about it.