Duchess Meghan: The Mail is dragging out their legal queries for their ‘exclusives’

On Friday, it was revealed that the lawyers for the Mail on Sunday had hit the Duchess of Sussex with another round of queries, and she had responded to them in yet another legal filing. This is the fourth round of questions from the Mail’s lawyers, and Meghan and her team understand what’s happening: the Mail is using Meghan’s lawsuit to dig and create content for themselves. It’s not simply that the Mail cannot be a fair arbiter of what’s happening in the case where Meghan is suing them, it’s that they’re actively using her lawsuit to smear her further, using information gleaned from legal filings. Omid Scobie spoke to a source close to Meghan, who said that the Mail is “abusing the court process to use irrelevant personal details for ‘exclusives.’ A fourth request for additional evidence and clarification is unprecedented and has no legal necessity. [The Duchess] is not on trial, her friends are not on trial, the Duchess’s father is not on trial. The Mail on Sunday and its unlawful actions are.” Here’s what else happened:
Meghan used to be close to her father: She and Thomas Markle “had a very close father/daughter relationship throughout her childhood and remained close until he was targeted three years ago by intrusive UK tabloid media”. The statement also revealed that Meghan had been providing financial support to her father and had a “long-standing history of caring for her [his] health”. Meghan’s lawyer said she had been giving her father money after she embarked on a career as an actor on the US legal drama Suits. As the statement put it “she began making voluntary financial contributions to her father”.
When she stopped giving her father money: The documents from Meghan’s lawyers show she has been a dutiful daughter, concerned for her father’s health and wellbeing both medically and financially. She began aiding him financially in January 2014, after she become a successful actress on the television show Suits, and stopped in May 2018 when she married Prince Harry.
Thomas Markle did not pay for all of Meghan’s university education: “Mr. Markle did not pay for all of the Claimant’s college tuition. The Claimant’s mother also contributed toward her university costs. In addition, the Claimant received scholarships for academic achievement, which reduced the payable tuition fees,” the filing states. “The Claimant also undertook a work-study program whereby income she made from working on campus after class was applied directly to supplement and lower her tuition costs, thus personally contributing to her tuition as well.”
What Meghan really thinks about the Mail & their lawyers: “We believe the Mail is no longer using the litigation process for its defense and is fixated on trying to cause more harm through headline generation. It highlights the fact they are focused on dragging this process out, and are abusing the court process to use irrelevant personal details for ‘exclusives’ prior to trial in order to hide their unlawful actions and distract from the matter at the heart of this case.”
[From Elle & The Independent]
In the part of the statement about her father, Meghan said that she and Thomas had “a very close father/daughter relationship throughout her childhood and remained close until he was targeted three years ago by intrusive UK tabloid media.” Which I get as a legal argument, but also… it takes two to tango, and it’s not like everything that happened with Toxic Tom is solely the fault of an overzealous and racist media, although they definitely played a major role. I think Meghan has tried to tell herself that her dad would never choose to sell her out, that he’s a pathetic old man who was manipulated by ruthless individuals. I don’t believe that. I think he willfully chose to sell out Meghan over and over. I think he’s just a toxic, awful person and her marriage to Harry brought out the worst in him. It really is that simple.
As for the college costs… I never believed that Toxic Tom paid solely for Meghan’s education, despite what he claimed. And even if he did, who cares? Many divorced couples build that into their divorce agreements, that one parent will pay for their children’s education. Even if Thomas had paid for some or most of her college, she still doesn’t “owe” him anything.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, ITV.
Rationally, Meghan might know Thomas did what he did for gain, but emotionally, this narrative of hers is also true and she should be able to believe in this until a time comes and she is prepared to face the truth.
Good on them to have finally lost patience and called it as it is.
He couldn’t have paid for all of her tuition. Northwestern is a very pricey school and he had filed for bankruptcy a few years before she enrolled there.
I also think they are trying to bankrupt them, tying them into years of litigation,the Mail is a huge corporation that can afford to drag this,however this will cost alot of money for The Sussexes.
Didn’t the judge work as an attorney for the Daily Mail when Charles sued them? She was never going to get a fair shot at this. So corrupt and infuriating.
The Mail is absolutely evil. Avoid giving them clicks whenever you can.
She knows her dad better than I do but from where I’m standing, I don’t think he was manipulated by the media. I think he’s a narcissist who sold his daughter out over and over again simply because he wanted to. That may be hard to reckon with so maybe it’s easier to believe he was manipulated. I also think he has a lot of issues around Harry but that theory is half baked. MOS know they don’t have a defense and is trying milk the case for as much money as possible.
Agree. He certainly participated willingly, didn’t he? Money was involved, and a lot of it. He also knew full well when she became pregnant and piled on the abuse. The press put the words in his mouth and paid him to parrot them. They didn’t hold a gun to his head. They also did not force him to sell a shit-tonne of her childhood pictures. All Doria said was “Please respect that I have no comments to make.” Sr. could’ve done the same. The press did trap him initially with the “I can change your image” with full intention of exposing him.” They also paid him to stay away from the wedding. But he could have told them no, and he did not. The man is an abusive, greedy shit-heap. That’s my story and I’m stickin’ to it.
@ Noki, the mail can’y bankrupt The Sussexes, the court will decide the date, whoever looses, pays for both court cost. The mail has noo intention of going to court, they will settle out of court, because they know they will loose, that is why they have chosen this part. I hope the judge will take all this into consideration, because frankly, this is bullying, and unfair advantage. Yet I firmly believe Meghan will be victorious.
I feel awfully for MM. Because MM brought the action, she cant withdraw, or she’ll have to pay the Mails costs. MoS can say/ask anything they want, and they’re going for it! What if they call Jessica Mulroney? I think MM and Harry were poorly advised, going ahead with this. Better to write an op-ed in a decent newspaper, showcasing their message. I genuinely fear for them. Respectfully and I think we all know she’s expecting, imagine being pregnant and dealing with this?
Please, PLEASE try and spare us pictures of this horrible, greasy miscreant. He is the most repulsive thing I’ve ever seen. He only has two loves: himself and his bank account.
For the Mail, it isn’t about winning the law suit. It’s about continuing the smear campaign, winning in the court of public opinion and making money off Meghan now they no longer have access.
If they can make a load of money and convince a load of people that Meghan is evil, they won’t care if the judge rules in her favour.
I don’t know how things are done in England but this seems to be a normal part of the discovery process. Even though the plaintiff is “not on trial” the defendants still get the ask questions about their claims in order to prepare a proper defense, even into subjects they may find irrelevant. That’s a risk of bringing suit.