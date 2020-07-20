Did the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge attend Princess Beatrice’s wedding?

Princess Beatrice’s wedding had to follow the government’s guidelines for the size of gatherings and weddings, meaning they had to keep it to under 20 people. Since the entire wedding was for Queen Elizabeth II and likely stage-managed by the Queen’s people, it does not look like the rest of the royal family even bothered to come beyond the Queen and Prince Philip. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall reportedly skipped it, as did the Sussexes (obviously) and the Cambridges, probably:

It’s unclear if Prince William, Kate, and their three children were in attendance to hear Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi say “I do” on Friday in Windsor. Buckingham Palace has not shared many details about the event publicly, and photos from the celebration were only released publicly this evening. But based on a recent statement, it’s likely Will, Kate, and their kids were not there. “The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,” reads the note. “Working within government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.” Previously, the palace had announced: “The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.” Additionally, a source close to the couple confirmed to Town & Country that fewer than 20 people had been invited to the service.

[From Town & Country]

What’s your guess? Mine is that Will and Kate didn’t attend. They’ve never been particularly close to the Yorks in general, and I can’t see Will and Kate traveling from Norfolk to Windsor just for a socially-distanced wedding. I would imagine that Beatrice and Edo kept it to their parents, the Queen and Philip, Edo’s son Wolfie and… that’s probably it? I would love to know if Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were even there – probably, I would guess, because they’ve been staying in Windsor during lockdown.

Also, if Kate had attended, I wonder if she would have worn white again??