Did the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge attend Princess Beatrice’s wedding?

Princess Beatrice’s wedding had to follow the government’s guidelines for the size of gatherings and weddings, meaning they had to keep it to under 20 people. Since the entire wedding was for Queen Elizabeth II and likely stage-managed by the Queen’s people, it does not look like the rest of the royal family even bothered to come beyond the Queen and Prince Philip. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall reportedly skipped it, as did the Sussexes (obviously) and the Cambridges, probably:
It’s unclear if Prince William, Kate, and their three children were in attendance to hear Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi say “I do” on Friday in Windsor. Buckingham Palace has not shared many details about the event publicly, and photos from the celebration were only released publicly this evening. But based on a recent statement, it’s likely Will, Kate, and their kids were not there.
“The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,” reads the note. “Working within government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.”
Previously, the palace had announced: “The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.”
Additionally, a source close to the couple confirmed to Town & Country that fewer than 20 people had been invited to the service.
What’s your guess? Mine is that Will and Kate didn’t attend. They’ve never been particularly close to the Yorks in general, and I can’t see Will and Kate traveling from Norfolk to Windsor just for a socially-distanced wedding. I would imagine that Beatrice and Edo kept it to their parents, the Queen and Philip, Edo’s son Wolfie and… that’s probably it? I would love to know if Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were even there – probably, I would guess, because they’ve been staying in Windsor during lockdown.
Also, if Kate had attended, I wonder if she would have worn white again??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Royal Family social media.
It says siblings, so Eugenie probably was there.
I don’t know if Kate and Bea get along that well, so no, my guess is that they didn’t attend.
Beatrice sent the invite, but with a note: ” White is solely for the bride.”, so Kate threw a fit and decided to zoom herself into an early grave.
🤣🤣
I didn’t think it was weird that they didn’t attend the ceremony, if it was such a small guest list and they are currently in Norfolk.
But if more people were at the reception, then I do think its kind of odd if they didn’t attend, but maybe they just didn’t want to travel from Norfolk for it?
They posted congrats in an insta story a few days later. I think William attended something that day and posted about that instead.
I did not miss Thankfully Bea did not have to deal with Kate’s demands about whether child bride attendants should wear tights or socks.
Notice how William didn’t get attacked for stepping on his cousin’s wedding news and news cycle.
The white clothes thing is not a big deal in the UK. and that’s a yellow dress.
I’m in the UK and I disagree – wearing white to someone else’s formal wedding is indeed a big deal.
As for the dress, Kate is one of the most photographed women in the world. She knows better than to wear something that might *show up* as white in photographs. The only explanation is that she chose a dress where she could do wide eyed, ‘oh no, it’s really yellow’ when called out on wearing white on purpose.
A deliberately so pale it appears white outfit, made special for the wedding. Oprah had her entire outfit remade overnight because it appeared too close to white fabric for comfort.
Kate always has this strange need to stick out at other people’s weddings. Near-white for Meghan’s, bright pink and unweighted for Eugenie’s, red stretch lace for another one, sheer black top for Peter’s.
Exactly.
Kate’s coat seems to be banana-beige (‘banana’ being an official colour name), with a white or off-white dress/skirt underneath. It is well visible in the photos where she is standing in the shadow.
As for wedding guests wearing shades of white, from my experience it is no big deal anywhere in Europe. In fact, off-white seemed to be quite popular, especially for the mother of the bride, the last time I looked (about a decade ago).
In England/Britain, there is – or was – a superstitious informal interdict against wedding guests wearing GREEN, but I wonder whether anyone abides by it anymore.
Oh lordy, are we doing this again?
Last time we had this discussion, several British posters said that yes, wearing white in Britain to a wedding was a faux pas.
The flowers in her hat are yellow, and you can see how they are a different shade from her dress.
If the dress is not white or cream, then it is so close to it that Kate should have known better and chosen something else. We have never seen her wear something in that shade to another wedding, not even her sister’s, so it was definitely a passive aggressive move.
Its clear they didnt or they would’ve used it to brag about how close they are to Beatrice vs harry not going..etc
The fact that they didnt even bother to post congratulations shows how there’s division & bitterness. Plus they probably want to distance themselves from pedo Andy
I’d guess they were unsocially distancing from Randy Uncle Andy more than dissing the happy couple.
The Daily Mail said that The Queen and Prince Philip were the only royals at the wedding besides Eugenie and Beatrice’s parents. The page boys were Edoardo’s son and his two nephews so no, the Cambridges weren’t at the wedding.
Oh, and William posted on IG in the same moment when the wedding portraits were released so probably he and Kate were pissed LOL
The Cambridge’s would have only attended it they could be photographed there. Their whole life is a photo op, and if Bea and the queen decided to limit the pics of the whole family as a way to avoid Andrew mess, then there’s no way they would bother to show up. Even fergie and Eugenie haven’t been included in the pics. I wouldn’t be surprised though if they put out a rumour that they were there and that kate was one of Bea’s trusty bridesmaids and how she helped the bride organised the whole thing and is now giving bea marriage tips on being the perfect wife.
It’s clear to me that William and Kate weren’t invited at the wedding. They were so pissed that they did a IG post in the same time that the wedding portraits were released. They are really the worst.
Did anyone complain about how their Instagram post was upstaging Beatrices pics, or is it only when it’s Meghan that posts something?
I don’t think they attended and I don’t think it’s a big deal but I side eyed William posting about an engagement at the same time as her wedding announcement. People say Kate doesn’t get along with the York sisters anyways so it’s probably for the best that they weren’t there.
The wedding was pretty secretive, so i’m guessing Wilileaks & Keen weren’t in attendance.
Eugenie was Beatrice’s bridesmaid so she was there. The Daily Mail wrote an article about who were at the wedding: the Queen, Prince Philip, Eugenie and her husband, Andrew and Fergie. There weren’t other members of the Royal Family.
I think the line of succession must be preserved at all costs. I’d be really surprised if QE, PoW, and Normal Bill are in the same at the same time until there’s a cure. The pandemic equivalent of them all taking separate planes.
Probably too many roses around for Kate’s liking….
Honestly I wonder if wills social media person even knew that Beatrice had gotten married. Not like Will posts that stuff himself.
Town and country at one point had a article titled-why didn’t Megan and harry attend? 🙄
Because no one outside of immediate family did, there they go trying to start drama again.