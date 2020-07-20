Donald Trump on whether he’ll accept the election results: ‘I’m not going to just say yes’

Chris Wallace got a lot of attention throughout the weekend for his exclusive interview with Donald Trump, which aired on his Fox News Sunday morning show. I waited to write about this, hoping that there would be a YouTube video and I wouldn’t have to talk about this using a million Twitter videos. Turns out, Fox News did put the entire 40-minute interview online. I think it’s dangerous as hell to allow Trump to just speak with no context, but… to be fair, Chris Wallace did a somewhat fair job or calling out Trump on his sh-t in real time.
Here’s a list of quotes or highlights:
On all of his lies about how the coronavirus would just “disappear”: “I’ll be right eventually. I will be right eventually. You know I said, ‘It’s going to disappear.’ I’ll say it again.”
On the consistent polling which shows him significantly behind Joe Biden: “I’m not losing, because those are fake polls.”
Whether he’ll accept the election results if he loses: “I have to see. Look … I have to see. No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”
On the Confederate names being used for military bases: “I don’t care what the military says. I’m supposed to make the decision…. We’re going to name it after the Rev Al Sharpton? What are you going to name it?”
Yes. The Mooch (remember him) called this interview a “Biden ad,” and I could definitely see Biden using some clips from this interview in ads. But the real gotcha moment was when Trump brought up one of his favorite subjects, which is how he passed a cognitive test recently.
Trump, 74, responded by asking that Biden, 77, immediately take a cognitive test. The president said last week that he “aced” an unspecified test. It is assumed he is referring to a cognitive assessment from 2018. Wallace, 72, said he had also taken the test, after seeing the president had.
“It’s not the hardest test,” he said. “They have a picture and it says ‘What’s that’ and it’s an elephant.”
Trump said Wallace was misrepresenting the test, a screening assessment widely used by doctors.
“I’ll bet you couldn’t. They get very hard, the last five questions,” he said.
It’s not funny. Neither is the Kanye West thing, incidentally. Beyond the conversations about mental illness, dementia, cognitive decline and all that… we need a conversation about why people are drawn to these men. Trump is such a pathetic loser, sadly grasping to attach himself to some old greatest hits of racism or personal attacks or whatever. People are dying.
I just finished reading Mary Trump’s book – it’s chilling. The world needs to gear up for the worst.
He’s going to make the period between Nov 4-Jan 20 the scariest time for the US. He’s going to be like a caged animal lashing out at everyone and the Republicans will enable him as much as possible. But…if they Democrats can hold him in check, he’ll be escorted out of the WH by the marines.
We may have all disappeared into unmarked vans by then. I think Portland is just the beta test for a mass round up if he doesn’t win.
I don’t know. I think there’s a part of him who would be relieved to lose and get back to his old life, if that’s even possible. He never wanted this job, the work. He only wanted to win to collect the title of POTUS to help his business (I’m sick just typing that).
I think he and his family enjoy the power but they’ve also all been in so far over their heads for so long that I think they’d be happy to walk away.
I agree. It was the winning that appealed to him not the work.
It’s his ego that won’t tolerate losing a second term
I agree with this. I know he loves the power and adoration of his base and has carried out horrific acts as president, but ultimately I do believe he wishes he could just go back to his old life. I mean, he practically lives his old life now, just eating and watching TV and blaming everyone else for his problems. He thought he could be a wartime president and couldn’t tackle a pandemic even with the many successful examples of other countries to follow. He has no interest in this job.
He’s in narcissistic meltdown.
The people who enable him are drawn to being ‘made to feel good’. And a number of his supporters have said they don’t care that he lies. They just don’t care.
Owning the libs seems to be the number one goal for so many people.
Whatever happened to those “let’s mob Area 51″ people? Should we get them to devise a plan to march on that hideous if-Liberace-built-Versailles mess down in Florida? Just in case? I’m in NYC, I think we could probably storm Trump Tower. Does anyone know where to buy a really tall pike?
Have we ever had a president so blatantly and so often trample on the constitution like Trump does? He’s been hinting at this for a while. And his supporters, “the real American patriots”, back this destruction of the constitution (because that makes about as much sense as screaming, “iF yOu DoN’t LoVe AmErIcA tHeN yOu CaN lEaVe” while flying the Confederate flag 🤦♀️). It’s some real doublethink and doublespeak.
His supporters love their country in the same way that a stalker loves his/her victim. America needs file a restraining order.
The republicans will live (scratch, BS, lie, cheat, steal) to fight another day. If Trump loses; the GOP will claim they never fully supported him,How they were hostages to a power hungry megalomaniac.
Known sociopaths, BTK Killer, Ted Bundy. Drumpf has been diagnosed by professionals, Bandy X Lee, Mary Trump. Sociopaths have no moral constraints and are dangerous. Lying, harm to others is their norm. Interesting and frightening to see Drumpf in the position he is in with so damn much power. The more fearful, paranoid he becomes the more he will act out. I continue to hope he’ll hit a mental or physical break and be hospitalized.