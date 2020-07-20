Donald Trump on whether he’ll accept the election results: ‘I’m not going to just say yes’

Chris Wallace got a lot of attention throughout the weekend for his exclusive interview with Donald Trump, which aired on his Fox News Sunday morning show. I waited to write about this, hoping that there would be a YouTube video and I wouldn’t have to talk about this using a million Twitter videos. Turns out, Fox News did put the entire 40-minute interview online. I think it’s dangerous as hell to allow Trump to just speak with no context, but… to be fair, Chris Wallace did a somewhat fair job or calling out Trump on his sh-t in real time.

Here’s a list of quotes or highlights:

On all of his lies about how the coronavirus would just “disappear”: “I’ll be right eventually. I will be right eventually. You know I said, ‘It’s going to disappear.’ I’ll say it again.” On the consistent polling which shows him significantly behind Joe Biden: “I’m not losing, because those are fake polls.” Whether he’ll accept the election results if he loses: “I have to see. Look … I have to see. No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.” On the Confederate names being used for military bases: “I don’t care what the military says. I’m supposed to make the decision…. We’re going to name it after the Rev Al Sharpton? What are you going to name it?”

[Quotes via The Guardian]

Yes. The Mooch (remember him) called this interview a “Biden ad,” and I could definitely see Biden using some clips from this interview in ads. But the real gotcha moment was when Trump brought up one of his favorite subjects, which is how he passed a cognitive test recently.

Trump, 74, responded by asking that Biden, 77, immediately take a cognitive test. The president said last week that he “aced” an unspecified test. It is assumed he is referring to a cognitive assessment from 2018. Wallace, 72, said he had also taken the test, after seeing the president had. “It’s not the hardest test,” he said. “They have a picture and it says ‘What’s that’ and it’s an elephant.” Trump said Wallace was misrepresenting the test, a screening assessment widely used by doctors. “I’ll bet you couldn’t. They get very hard, the last five questions,” he said.

[From The Guardian]

It’s not funny. Neither is the Kanye West thing, incidentally. Beyond the conversations about mental illness, dementia, cognitive decline and all that… we need a conversation about why people are drawn to these men. Trump is such a pathetic loser, sadly grasping to attach himself to some old greatest hits of racism or personal attacks or whatever. People are dying.

"I took the [cognitive] test too, when I heard you passed it. It's not the hardest test. It shows a picture and it says, 'what's that,' and it's an elephant." — Chris Wallace pushes back on Trump hyping the cognitive test he passed at Walter Reed pic.twitter.com/8Df8Ez10Ma — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2020