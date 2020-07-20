Princess Beatrice ‘instigated’ a closeness to her stepson, ‘rather than Dara Huang’

As we mentioned in the coverage of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s secret, quiet wedding, Edo’s son Wolfie was apparently Edo’s best man and a page boy. This was always going to happen – soon after Bea and Edo got engaged, we heard about Edo’s plan to make his son the best man. Curious then that no one included Wolfie in any of the portraits. And don’t say it was a privacy thing – royal weddings are the one time that royals are more than happy to have the kids photographed. Perhaps it was something that Wolfie’s mother, Dara Huang, did not want though. I will be very curious to see how the “royal stepmother” thing plays out long-term, and whether there will be an issue with Edo’s coparenting relationship with Dara. Especially since – despite the Yorks’ best efforts – it really feels like there’s some drama with the timeline of the two relationships (Edo moving on from Dara to Beatrice) and some drama between Beatrice and Dara in general. So it was super-curious that we got another “Beatrice will be a great stepmother” piece, and note some of the sentiments:
Princess Beatrice will be a ‘doting stepmother’, friends said last night. Her husband Edo already has a four-year-old son, Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi – known as Wolfie – who was both best man and page boy at Friday’s Royal Wedding. Wolfie’s mother is architect Dara Huang, 38, who was previously engaged to Edo.
Beatrice becomes the first ‘blood princess’ – as her father Andrew calls his two daughters – to become a stepmother. A friend said: ‘Bea is totally into the stepmum role. She’s very concerned about getting it right and making every effort to be a second mother to Wolfie. She’s totally devoted to him and talks about him all the time. She’s ensured there are loads of pictures of him up in their house, so he feels like he has two families, and they do get on well.
‘She has instigated a lot of that, rather than Dara. Bea has always been really close to Edo’s family, so it’s natural that Wolfie should become part of hers. He’s a super little boy and extremely cute. It will be interesting to see what happens when they start their own family – but Bea is so caring, his happiness will always be her number one priority.’
Wolfie was named after Edo’s beloved stepfather Christopher Shale, who died suddenly, aged 56, of a heart attack at the Glastonbury festival in 2011. He and Edo’s mother Nikki were great friends of the Duke and Duchess of York and Sarah is godmother to their son Alby, 29.
Beatrice and Edo are expected to set up home in her apartment in St James’s Palace. But property developer Edo specialises in creating lavish, no-expenses spared homes for the super-rich, so the couple may decide to move somewhere bigger. Dara and Edo both share custody of Wolfie, so for Princess Beatrice, it is a thoroughly modern marriage.
“She has instigated a lot of that, rather than Dara.” Cough. Yeah. I still believe that there’s drama around all of this, the timeline of the two relationships, the swiftness with which Edo dumped Dara, and the coparenting relationship too. And I think Beatrice is coming close to pulling a LeAnn Rimes – she’s going to start pretending Wolfie is “hers.” And I guess Dara is putting up a fight about that behind-the-scenes, as any mother would when the ex’s new lady comes around.
Speaking of, apparently Dara didn’t go to her ex’s wedding. She spent Friday in Belgravia, boozing it up with friends and doing some shopping.
Photos courtesy of the Royal Family’s social media and Edo’s social media.
I admittedly know close to nothing about Beatrice so this could be totally off, but she strikes me as someone who would be sweet with kids and far from an evil stepmother type. I have no doubt there’s behind the scenes drama, but I wish them the best.
The friend is not very likable.
-Instigated (tf?) by Beatrice, not Dara-
-Interesting to see what will happen when they start their own family-
😒 They will add to their family, not start their own.
The line about “starting their own family” stuck out to me too. It seems an “off” sentiment if the whole purpose of this angle is to show how much Beatrice accepts and loves Wolfie.
I agree. I didn’t comment on it the other day but the wording hurt a little bit for me. My dad’s ex also wanted “her own family” with my dad, meaning excluding us (3 daughters) from vacationing with our father and her potentially children with him. I’m glad my dad dumped her
Yup. It’s very easy to be performative and put up lots of pictures but I question how involved Beatrice really is if this is the kind of thing they’re saying in their pr.
Can’t imagine this working out. Edo seems like a sleazy opportunist.
She looked so lovely on her wedding day. But every time I look at the happy couple, I can’t help but notice how much they look alike. Very close relatives lookalike. It wierds me out. I do think she will be a great step parent though. She just seems much more down to earth, fun, and less pretentious than most of the other royals.
I want to say that as a mother, should i die or we get divorced or whatever, I would hope another woman would love my kids as much as she would love her own. It is possible for them to have a healthy step parent relationship. It should be encouraged on all sides regardless of what happened between the parents. Beatrice doesn’t strike me as this terrible person who is trying to take this kid away from his mom.
Ugh – I hope for the best in this situation. I have a stepmother, I am a stepmother and my kids have a stepmother. It’s not always easy, but it *is* possible for the relationships to work, if everyone puts the needs of the child first and foremost. The fact that Edo named his son after his own stepparent is probably a good sign, as it implies that he understands that healthy step parenting relationships are possible. A lot will depend on Dara and whether she sees Bea as a threat or as another adult who will love her child. My kids have two great stepparents in my husband and my ex-husband’s wife, but it takes a huge amount of grace all around for it to work.
Instigating by Beatrice…. like that’s not how it’s supposed to be?
It’s not my job as a mom to set up play dates and shit between my ex’s serious relationship and my kid. That’s the ex’s job and the new stepmom(to be) should be working with both of them to help with that transition.
It’s their home. They establish the relationship. If I wanted to do my ex’s emotional labor, I’d still be married to him.
I like the black and white pictures actually. But this constant selling of the RF as some sort of amazing, nearly perfect people by the RR is getting on my nerves.
Beatrice is an adult who has been raised by two people who openly cheated,got divorced and never moved on. If someone might be okay with a blended family and former partners, it would be her. Her parents led privately unconventional life’s where they do whatever they want and will expect good press.
All I am saying is that it bothers me that Beatrice is now getting praised for basically not being a nightmare to this boy while Dara keeps being portrayed as some sort of inconvenience to the princess happiness.
I hope this stops here because if they will be pushing this narrative and Edo actually tried sole custody , then we need to stop giving Bea the benefit of the doubt.
Yeah, I think it’s not shocking that Edo’s quite recent ex didn’t attend this small wedding, and doesn’t mean they won’t work out an amicable co-parenting arrangement for the future.
When you are in a relationship with a person who has children you definitely have to make an effort to bond with the child(ten) and learn their importance in terms of priorities and wellbeing. So I’m not surprised she made an effort in making Wolfie feel loved and included in her life. She can be TEAM WOLFIE FOR LIFE and not replace his mother. That’s usually the best way to approach it (or at least that’s been my personal experience)
I hope for Wolfe’s sake they’re able to co exist and co-parent peacefully. I don’t see it as a dig that Bea initiated closeness. She should’ve as the new person in Edo’s life and Wolfe’s new stepmother.
The timing of their getting together and edo and dara’s breakup is very questionable. But I’m not surprised the press hasn’t highlighted it. Bea isn’t a biracial American who married in.
It really surprises me that more fuss hasn’t been made by the royal family, by the royal rota etc., about Edo’s ex being of Chinese descent and his son being biracial, considering all the fuss that was made about Meghan and Archie. Either negative fuss (i.e. out and out racism) or positive fuss (i.e., look, we can’t possibly be racist, we’re so inclusive, which is also actually racist). I suppose Wolfie is only adjacent to the royal family rather than part of it.