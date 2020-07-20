Ghislaine Maxwell believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered, she’s probably right

Embed from Getty Images

I woke up to this headline and while I thought it was incredibly tragic, I didn’t think I would be writing about it today. But that was before the lines started connecting. Last night, the husband and son of a federal judge were shot in their home in New Jersey. The judge is Esther Salas, and her son died in the shooting and her husband is in critical condition. The shooter was apparently dressed as some kind of delivery person, likely FedEx. Judge Salas was in the home, apparently in the basement, when her husband and son were shot. Her husband Mark Anderl is a criminal defense attorney, meaning… he’s on the side of the accused criminals. Judge Salas on the other hand… she’s been presiding over “an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies and failed to monitor ‘high-risk’ customers including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.” Jeffrey Epstein, Deutsche Bank… Donald Trump, William Barr. Chills. And don’t forget about Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell believes her ex-lover Jeffrey Epstein was murdered behind bars and lives in fear of facing the same unfortunate end, according to a new report. “Everyone’s view including Ghislaine’s is Epstein was murdered. She received death threats before she was arrested,” an unnamed friend told The Sun. A federal judge denied Maxwell bail on Tuesday and ordered the 58-year-old to spend the next year awaiting trial at the Brooklyn Detention Center, where she has been held since shortly after her July 2 arrest in New Hampshire. The friend, who the Sun described as “in regular contact with Maxwell at her secret New Hampshire hideaway,” said the death threats spurred the British socialite to hire security guards, and led her to believe she may not live to see her trial. The daughter of disgraced British medial mogul Robert Maxwell cried in court as federal Judge Alison Nathan refused to let her out on bail.

[From The NY Post]

I believe Epstein was murdered too. The investigation was half-assed and William Barr made sure that nothing came of it. We’re actually coming up on the one-year anniversary of Jeffrey Epstein’s death – that happened on August 10, 2019. Will Ghislaine even make it to the anniversary of Epstein’s suspicious death? I don’t know. But I feel certain that she won’t make it to her trial date in July 2021. It’s not that I even give a sh-t about Ghislaine Maxwell in general, I just want her to live long enough to name names, to provide the tapes and the evidence of all of the crimes. I’m starting to believe that she won’t live that long though. If a hit man can walk up to a federal judge’s home and shoot her son and husband, how easy will it be for them to get to Ghislaine? Chilling.

