‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #59: we all have our shamef-ks



Intro: Minutes 0 to 5:45

I’m watching a new show with my son, The Boys on Amazon, and it’s incredible. It’s like a send up of the superhero genre and I highly recommend it. Both Chandra and I watched and loved both seasons of What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu. We discuss minor plot details that I don’t think will ruin your experience, but you may want to skip that part if you want to avoid spoilers. That’s from minutes 2 to 5. You can listen below!

Discover Ad: Minutes 5:45 to 6:15

Discover helped me rebuild my credit after I was the victim of identity theft. We both use and trust Discover. If you sign up through our link at Celebitchy.com/Discover you can get a $50 credit when you make a purchase within the first three months.

Royals: Minutes 6:15 to 22:10

We saw Duchess Meghan’s speech at the UN Foundation’s Girl Up virtual conference. Meghan looked super glam and possibly pregnant. We don’t think there’s anything wrong with this speculation as long we keep the conversation light and positive about it. She’s been wearing loose clothing lately and we would love it if she’s expecting again.

Meghan’s speech was so impressive and well-written. I especially liked her line that the status quo “will pull tightest right before snapping.” She was addressing girls who are organizing and taking action in their communities. We think she has a speechwriter who helps her edit as her writing is usually flowery. It’s clear that these are her own words and ideas because she gives speeches with such conviction. We talk about the trap of overexplaining and padding writing. I gush about Meghan’s voice, which is so melodic and soothing.

Minute 13:00: While Meghan has an unaccented voice, Kate’s accent seems to take a lot of effort, which can trip her up. She’s been trying to speak more and while she sounds natural on Zoom calls she’s not as natural in interviews. We saw her BBC interview where she was helping launching their Tiny Happy People initiative. This was clearly scripted as it had some unnatural phrases like “it’s gold dust really.” The BBC event was quite obviously stage managed.

Minute 17:00: We got another story, in Grazia, about how hard Kate is working. This is a repackaging of the Tatler and People stories about how Kate is supposedly resilient and loves to be busy.

Here’s the tweet I mentioned from Chandra where everyone clowned on Kate for this story:

Duchess Kate ‘thrives under pressure, she is organized to a fault & loves to be busy’ https://t.co/6mUb0l0MFr — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) July 15, 2020

Minute 20:15: The Times of London did an analysis of data on charities with royal patrons. They found that charities receive no benefit from having a royal patron. Chandra thinks the Cambridges are skewing the data and that Charles doesn’t get enough credit for The Prince’s Trust.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith: Minutes 22:10 to 29:15

Will and Jada did their Red Table Talk where they addressed Jada’s “entanglement” with August Alsina, who is twenty years younger than her. Chandra thinks Jada is the one who screwed up their marriage while I think Will has his own sidepieces and is just mad that this story got out. I think it’s ripe that Will and Jada are using the “why are people interested in our marriage” angle when Jada has aired their business on RTT for years. They’ve both admitted that they were hands off parents and we think they’ve screwed up their kids. I play a segment from our Zoom meeting where we talked about this. We wonder why Will and Jada don’t get divorced.

Blind Item about two celebrity couples: Minutes 29:15 to 33:30

Last week we talked about the male actor whom his female costars find creepy. This week journalist Charles Ray Hamilton tweeted that two white celebrity couples have divorced this year because of differences over Black Lives Matter. Here’s his tweet:

Allegedly two white celebrity couples have divorced this year because they disagreed over BLM lol — Charles Ray Hamilton 👩🏾‍🚀 (@LittleCharlesTV) July 10, 2020

We’ve had a lot of divorces this year. This BI came on the heels of Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers divorce, and it feels like they’re one of the couples. Other potential divorcing couples include Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock and Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly.

User Feedback: Minute 33:30 to 38

I play a segment from our Zoom meeting where Rhiannon is disappointed that we continue to smear Ben Affleck. A bunch of us mock Chandra for her love of Diplo. Here’s the awesome Twitter thread where I tagged everyone for that (Karen says I snitched).

We all have our shamef-cks. Here’s the tweet I mentioned where Diplo is DJing in the “White House” for Biden.

Im backing @joebiden bc he has experience & believes in basic human rights/decency. we gotta keep protesting & do work in our local communities. thank u @kamalaharris for having me. go register to vote to get a president who doesnt keep us up at night & doesnt put kids in cages pic.twitter.com/8AJlDz7as2 — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) July 10, 2020

Chandra’s mom asked her if she knew Diplo and told her she thinks Diplo is hot! Chandra has never told her mom that she loves Diplo though.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 38:00 to 42

My comment of the week is from Florence on the post about royal patrons being useless. Chandra’s comments of the week are from Case and Lumiere on the post where Florence Pugh defended her relationship with Zach Braff yet again. I play a clip from our Zoom meeting where Karen talks about how her name has become the default for clueless white women.

Thanks for listening bitches! Text us or leave a voicemail at 434-218-3219. Check us out on Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play Music, Castbox and Google Podcasts.