Duchess Kate endorses & launches the BBC’s Tiny Happy People platform

I remember hearing a few months ago that the Duchess of Cambridge was keen for the lockdown to be over because she really wanted to refocus on her Early Years initiative. It was funny because she dropped Early Years like a hot potato as soon as she had an excuse to lounge around and do a few Zoom calls a week. It was also funny because if she actually *wanted* to do some work with offering support and help to parents with young children, the lockdown would have been the perfect time for it, with so many parents home and dealing with their kids 24-7.
Anyway, now that lockdowns are being lifted around the UK, Kate actually *did* do something around early childhood development. She’s endorsing the BBC’s Tiny Happy People platform, which offers resources, advice and support to parents of kids under the age of 4. You can see the Tiny Happy People platform here, and yes, I do have REM’s “Shiny Happy People” stuck in my head. Kensington Palace’s announcement included this:
The Duchess of Cambridge has been involved with #TinyHappyPeople for a number of months, having visited the Tiny Happy People team last November to take part in development sessions and to learn more about the production process Building construction
Last week The Duchess of Cambridge met families involved in the creation and piloting of #TinyHappyPeople — and spoke with them about the ways in which they have used the resources, and how they have seen their children’s language and communication develop as a result.
Recognising the significance of the project to supporting parents as they guide their children through the earliest years of life, The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will collaborate with the BBC as they continue to develop and roll out #TinyHappyPeople.
[From KensingtonRoyal Twitter]
*shrug* It actually sounds like a good thing and a good platform and like it will actually help parents of young children. Which is how you know that Kate had very little to do with it! She would never spearhead something so substantive and helpful. What she’s doing is merely endorsing a program which had already been in the works, and had already been organized and achieved by other people. But now it’s Kate’s thing and I expect we’ll see a lot of People Magazine cover stories and Vanity Fair exclusives about how Kate did this all by herself because she’s truly so keen.
Fashion notes: Kate’s polka-dotted dress is Emilia Wickstead, and it retails for £1,500. I feel like we’ve seen her in like 20 new dresses during the pandemic?
Kate’s got a prerecorded interview on the BBC this morning. She actually seems quite jazzed about this but her accent could cut glass.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace.
I look forward for the updates around here mostly because of Kaiser insane talent at picking the BESt ( worst) pictures of these people.
I mean, Kate just seems to be in the middle of a strange transformation, from frog to Princess Charming ! Her face is so crazy!
EDIT: Is it just me or since the Sussexes left, is Kate making sure to be photographed/ interact with children of color more frequently?
I agree. This actually sounds like a nice thing. Seems like a cute and interactive way of helping kids. So right up her alley. I hope she continues to have projects like these in the future aka projects with more substance that actually help the people it’s aimed at.
I get that early childhood is supposed to be her ‘thing,’ but does her staff realise that there’s more to it than being photographed hanging out with kids?
Of course. She also talks about her own.
What else could there possibly be?
No.
I think the dress is on sale now, for something closer to 500 pounds which is still 400 too many.
LOL, I got something remarkably similar in Asda for £15 quite recently!
Has she been involved with it for months? Or did she do something with it a few months ago and then recently? The two are different.
Still, maybe this is the way to go for Kate. Endorsing existing projects is less effort, but could also give some very worthwhile organisations the platform they deserve. She doesn’t have to set up something completely new herself, as much as we hear she’s keen to, and she doesn’t seem to have the initiative to do that, so maybe that’s a way she could use her position for good.
I think its the latter (she did something a few months ago and then did this recently.) If she was doing more than that we know it would have hit the court circular.
And I agree – she doesn’t have the initiative to set up and carry out new projects, and that’s okay, she just needs to be more proactive about endorsing things that people have already set up and bringing attention to the projects that way.
I agree, I just hope she makes an effort to ensure those who came up with and ran with the concept get recognition. Maybe she could interview or highlight some of the creators/researchers on her social media?
Yeah, this is the standard operating procedure for most royals and there’s nothing wrong with it. She really should just stick with being a patron for various organizations – and then show up more regularly. It is embarrassing that she didn’t have contact with one of her patronages for 8 years! This is actually a small goal that she can work on because I do think that there is something going on with her behind closed doors.
I guess that she and her team felt compelled to re-cast her image as the big doer when Meghan entered the scene because Meghan operated in a different way – putting together targeted project with tangible results fairly quickly. Kate is not the same and that’s OK. But trying to present herself as if she is just as dynamic and result oriented as Meghan is, IMO, a big mistake – because it is all smoke and mirrors with Kate, she simply doesn’t have the follow-through like Meghan – and she’s setting herself up for failure and the public for disappointment when she can’t follow through.
Her Early Years project has been hyped up for years now – with very little to show for the hype. And that doesn’t look good for anyone who pays attention. However, it looks like the Cambridge PR strategy is very much predicated on people not paying attention but just picking up the hype – like William “thinking” about going back to flying ambulance helicopters (but not following through) or Kate being very keen about some big vague project.
They are not entrepreneurs like Meghan and Harry, trying to look like they are through PR but never following through is just a bad look.
Agree 100% ArtHistorian. They aren’t doing her any favors by trying to follow Meghan’s lead. Trying to force big projects on her and then never following through just makes her look worse. She could be more like Princess Anne, pick up more patronages, visit them regularly, bring attention to the fundraisers (she doesn’t have to organize them herself), etc.
But it seems like KP is trying so hard to emulate Meghan and Kate just doesn’t operate that way, for whatever reason, and that’s okay in itself. I don’t operate like Meghan does. I’m not good with big ideas etc.
Its why more and more I think that Princess Anne’s comments about reinventing the wheel were aimed at the Cambridges – they are forgetting the bread and butter royal events that Anne does so well (and so frequently), in favor of trying to be something they aren’t.
I have always said the “bread and butter” royal events were the most important because it gives the royals “grass roots” contact with the largest number of people.
Kate seems to be very good at “bread and butter” royal events so that is what she should do and do it quite often.
Anne does not work in the same manner as Charles but she does work. Kate does not have to work in the same manner as Meghan but she does NEED TO WORK much more often keeping a regular schedule.
This is how I see Kate going forward. With Meghan gone, she doesn’t have the pressure to launch any new projects. I don’t think she ever wanted to.
She will endorse existing projects and get praised to the high heavens for it. It’s a win win for her.
Not sure what’s going on with her hair but this maybe the one of her 235872358834 polka dot dresses I don’t hate on sight.
Why does she hop to endorsing new projects instead of working to keep her existing patronages from closing? It’s all about the photo op for her.
Exactly. This seems like a great project, but again, not something she initiated. She’s tacking herself on to another seemingly sure thing that required no work from her beyond the optics…and the new hair, dress, and ever present mismatched espadrilles (I love espadrilles, but she rarely manages to match them to what she’s wearing). As ever, focus is on the superficial and not the substantive, because it’s something she sorely lacks.
Exactly. Like the Art Room. And BTW, her hair looks ridiculous and she’s drowning in that dress. Such fluff….
I’m beginning to think she’s a stepford wife. That smile.
THP has been online for a while (there are some very funny parent stories on there, about their kids’ weird habits etc). Seems to me that someone savvy realised this has legs and shoved Kate into a prominent figurehead role. All she has to do is make some children laugh on a photo shoot and boom, new dress, new hair and new (?) sacklike wedges! Well done Katie you smashed it.
Kate is totally involved! She visited them last November!
A WHOLE visit?? My work ethic just quivered.
So it sounds like she went to an event for this in November and then did this appearance? It’s a good idea in general and the appearance last week seems appropriate -social distancing, etc.
But, I’ll say this is where the constant embiggening of Kate works against her. She’s being praised for this like she came up with the idea and like she is the greatest role model for parents everywhere. If her fans (or KP, or the various royal reporters) left out a lot of that extra praise, it would be fine, because this is what she should have been working on for the past several months.
Anyway, I don’t actually hate the dress, I have some similar, but I don’t like it with the wedges and I don’t like the length (it looks pretty long to me, I could be wrong). This would have been a good opportunity for her to wear a nice pair of pants with a pretty summer shirt. Notice that the high necks are back though.
They’re going to keep her covered up so we don’t get a repeat of the rib cage photo from the sunflower-killing event.
I may actually start feeling sorry for her…
Those were my thoughts exactly Marjorie. I do actually feel sorry for her, if she is that sick. And to me, making an effort to cover her up again tells me that people in the Cambridge camp were paying attention to the talk about that appearance and are trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
I’ve said a few times she’s doing a Karen Carpenter. Not to be disrespectful, I adored Karen in the day, but she scared me then and I’m seeing it with Kate now
It has been noticeable for a while how she’s swimming in these very conservative schoolmarmish dresses. I think there’s something serious going on with her, probably an ED. If that is indeed the case then I wish that the BRF would emulate the Swedish RF who asked the press to back off when CP Victoria suffered from anorexia, get her help and keep her out of the spotlight to give her a chance to heal.
huh? I don’t remember any pictures of her rib cage. She was wearing a dress…? A pinky-bluey thing, if I remember and beige closed toed clogs, or something…I don’t remember ribs…just went looking….got it, I think….referring to her chest, right?
Yes, her chest if very bone-y….
That is a really nice colour for the summer and fall,looks good on her.
I just can’t the facial expressions, the expensive fugly dress, the spray tan. I mean come on! And now totally new hair. Where is the common sense?
Meanwhile, Sussexes actually breathe and they’re being pilloried for not caring about the pandemic. Ffs these people
This sounds like a nice initiative from the BBC and ties up well with Kate’s interest in early years so totally type of thing she could front. Shows again how the survey was a waste of time when the research has already been there & there are existing initiatives she could throw her support behind.
KP claimed again that Kate has been working on early years for 8 years. Hmm ok. I agree with ArtHistorian above- Kate has her own strengths& royals aren’t exactly expected to spearhead initiatives so doing the bread and butter engagements and actively supporting her charities should be enough. She doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel& come up with initiatives like whatever Broken Britain is meant to be so she looks like she’s had projects like Meghan.
However I almost feel sorry for Kate. Meghan came& had successful projects& was being named in outlets like Times for being influential. Now I suspect the palace AND press want Kate to emulate Meghan’s impact which may explain those headlines about how it’s Kate’s time to shine. Pressure is on.
Whoever has taken over her PR is doing a great job to be honest. It’s more focused and getting her a lot of positive feedback.
She looks great. The hair color is really pretty, though the styling is a little dated, and her dress, which she definitely has in various colors and prints, is cute. She looks like Crown Princess Mary. Kate’s “good coronavirus” continues.