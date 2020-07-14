“Rosamund Pike stars in ‘Radioactive’ which is sadly not about Imagine Dragons” links

The trailer for Radioactive, the Marie Curie bio-pic starring Rosamund Pike. Don’t hate me, but I totally expected Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” to start playing. [Tom & Lorenzo]

MAGA-hat-wearing d-bag pulls a gun when asked to wear a mask. [Towleroad]

Some random facts about Hamilton! [Pajiba]

Chris Pine, unbuttoned and gold-chain’d. [JustJared]

Jimmy Fallon is back in the studio. [LaineyGossip]

Ghislaine Maxwell keeps getting moved to different cells to “avoid assassins.” [Dlisted]

Vintage Venus & Serena Williams at the ESPYs. [GFY]

Matt Gaetz is racist, but where is Nestor?? [Jezebel]

Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews will no longer cohost DWTS. [Seriously OMG]