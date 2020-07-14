“Rosamund Pike stars in ‘Radioactive’ which is sadly not about Imagine Dragons” links
  • July 14, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The trailer for Radioactive, the Marie Curie bio-pic starring Rosamund Pike. Don’t hate me, but I totally expected Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” to start playing. [Tom & Lorenzo]
MAGA-hat-wearing d-bag pulls a gun when asked to wear a mask. [Towleroad]
Some random facts about Hamilton! [Pajiba]
Chris Pine, unbuttoned and gold-chain’d. [JustJared]
Jimmy Fallon is back in the studio. [LaineyGossip]
Ghislaine Maxwell keeps getting moved to different cells to “avoid assassins.” [Dlisted]
Vintage Venus & Serena Williams at the ESPYs. [GFY]
Matt Gaetz is racist, but where is Nestor?? [Jezebel]
Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews will no longer cohost DWTS. [Seriously OMG]

Ricky Gervais hosts the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to ““Rosamund Pike stars in ‘Radioactive’ which is sadly not about Imagine Dragons” links”

  1. Slowdown says:
    July 14, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    Come on dude. Marie Curie. Don’t throw in a pop band, as nice as it is. She was a badass.

    Reply
  2. Belig says:
    July 14, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    Ooohhh, the Gaetz thing. So much stuff happening, I had forgotten all about it. Twitter detectives had unearthed a lot of stuff, including the fact that a young woman unrelated to them both – a facilitator of some kind? – had been gifted a luxury car by Gaetz’s family. I hope the full story will come to light… and that Nestor is okay.

    Reply
  3. Chris says:
    July 14, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Marie Curie was an amazing scientist and the first woman to win a Nobel prize. I’m excited to watch this. Imagine dragons could never.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    July 14, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    Those who committed crimes like Ghislaine Maxwell do not survive when placed in a prison’s general population.

    Nestor has completely disappeared

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment