“Rosamund Pike stars in ‘Radioactive’ which is sadly not about Imagine Dragons” links

The trailer for Radioactive, the Marie Curie bio-pic starring Rosamund Pike. Don’t hate me, but I totally expected Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” to start playing. [Tom & Lorenzo]
MAGA-hat-wearing d-bag pulls a gun when asked to wear a mask. [Towleroad]
Some random facts about Hamilton! [Pajiba]
Chris Pine, unbuttoned and gold-chain’d. [JustJared]
Jimmy Fallon is back in the studio. [LaineyGossip]
Ghislaine Maxwell keeps getting moved to different cells to “avoid assassins.” [Dlisted]
Vintage Venus & Serena Williams at the ESPYs. [GFY]
Matt Gaetz is racist, but where is Nestor?? [Jezebel]
Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews will no longer cohost DWTS. [Seriously OMG]
Come on dude. Marie Curie. Don’t throw in a pop band, as nice as it is. She was a badass.
Ooohhh, the Gaetz thing. So much stuff happening, I had forgotten all about it. Twitter detectives had unearthed a lot of stuff, including the fact that a young woman unrelated to them both – a facilitator of some kind? – had been gifted a luxury car by Gaetz’s family. I hope the full story will come to light… and that Nestor is okay.
Marie Curie was an amazing scientist and the first woman to win a Nobel prize. I’m excited to watch this. Imagine dragons could never.
Those who committed crimes like Ghislaine Maxwell do not survive when placed in a prison’s general population.
Nestor has completely disappeared