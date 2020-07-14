Naya Rivera’s remains have been found & her last act was likely saving her son

Naya Rivera’s remains have been found, five days after she went missing at Lake Piru outside of LA last Wednesday. The local authorities called in divers and searchers and for five days, they couldn’t find anything, especially because of the murky water. Then yesterday, the divers finally found her remains in the water. The local authorities have a theory about what exactly happened and it is just heartbreaking:
Naya Rivera’s final moments were spent saving the person she loved most, according to investigators. On Monday, the former Glee star’s body was found five days after she went missing during a boating trip at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, with her 4-year-old son, Josey, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.
At a news conference Monday afternoon, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub recounted what Josey told authorities about the tragic accident.
“We know from speaking with her son, that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind,” the sheriff said. “He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.” Ayub said that “there are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon” and that authorities believe she disappeared in the “mid-afternoon.”
“The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself,” Ayub said.
The sheriff added that there is no evidence of foul play or suicide. An autopsy will be performed at the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Rivera will be officially identified based on dental records.
Oh God, that is just so sad. Poor Naya. Poor Josey. There’s been a lot of talk about the currents in this lake in particular, and how swimmers at the lake have described how dangerous the water can be at times. Naya was a healthy young woman – there’s every reason to believe that even a healthy, strong swimmer would have been carried away or carried down by a current. And the idea that her last act was saving her son… I’m crying. Also: they found Naya’s remains on the seventh anniversary of Cory Monteith’s passing.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Poor baby when things like this happen you realize just how fragile life is. I hope the family finds peace now that they have her back.
I think the only saving grace of this story is that her son will grow up knowing his mother gave up her life to save him.
I don’t think that’s a saving grace for him. He will have awful memories of her death and likely survivor’s guilt his whole life.
At four years old at least I hope he wont have such vivid memories over time,I think still too young to be traumatized long term.
Agreed, I don’t see that as a saving grace either. The whole situation is a tragedy. It could have been far worse, but it’s still incredibly sad and I’d imagine Josey will need a lot of therapy growing up to cope with this.
This cast is cursed…
Poor woman and child.
This is genuinely one of the saddest stories. I hope that little boy grows up being proud that his mum saved him and doesn’t feel any guilt.
It seems she was a very special person from all of the tributes that I’ve read.
This is just so damn sad. I woke up at 3am just thinking about it. Prayers for her family her son in particular. Too bad it didn’t end up differently
So sad. At the very least her son gets to grow up knowing his mother used every last fibre of her being to get him to safety. I do not believe in curses and stupid things like that but the fact that she was found on the anniversary of Corys death is spooky as hell. Has any other show had as much controversy and tragedy from main cast members as Glee?
It’s so incredibly sad. RIP
Absolutely devastating. That little boy will never forget that moment.
So incredibly sad.
That is so sad…
RIP Naya.
I don’t really like this “curse” theory. Water is dangerous. Most of the cast is also grieving, let’s not make them feel dread.
I don’t believe in the curse either but it’s interesting how most of the cast have stayed away from the spotlight after the show ended. There were these constant rumours about Ryan Murphy and Mr.Goop’s abusive behaviour towards them.
But wanting or getting lesser spotlight in Hollywood has no correlation to a curse though. Abusive behaviour in Hollywood is not really unusual (not that I condone it) especially when
showbiz encourages narcissism and power play. Most likely the cast appreciated where the show brought them, but they are also glad to walk away from the drama and abuse when the series ended.
This is so very sad.
Much gratitude for the divers, who searched so her family could find closure and peace.
This breaks my heart. The wholes situation has been so sad and depressing. My heart goes out to her family & friends, especially her parents and her little boy. She was such a talent and clearly a good mom. And as a Glee fan, her body being found on Cory’s anniversary just made this even more painful. I pray she rest in peace.
What more can anyone say about this devastating tragedy that hasn’t already been said? As the mom of a 6-year-old son I can imagine how terrified she must have felt in those final moments while simultaneously feeling relief that he made it to safety, even though she knew he’d have to go on without her. I, too, would absolutely use every last ounce of strength I had in me to save my son, even if it meant my own life. It’s just so horrible and heartbreaking, and makes me want to cry every time I think about it.
Rest In Peace, Naya.
This whole story breaks my heart. I have a four-year-old, and she vividly knows and understands that her great-grandma has passed away, a year later. That poor little boy is going to remember losing his mom this way the rest of his life. I’m so sad for him.
And on the anniversary of Cory’s death? Ahh it’s just gut-wrenching. I have never cried so much over a celebrity death as I did Cory. I was such a fan of the show and him in particular, but Naya was a special standout presence. I’ve always rooted for her success. I feel for the cast that worked with and lost both of them.
The water was so murky at one point underwater cameras were lowered from the boat during the search. Thanks to the search and recovery team who remained persistent. Sadness for all who knew her and cared.
Among all of the latest tragedies/deaths we’ve heard of, this is the most devastating.
Truly heartbreaking.
RIP
As the mom of two boys (whom I love with all my heart) this is making cry this morning. That poor woman. I can’t imagine how hard it’ll be for that sweet little boy without his mama.
Devastating, a mama’s love knows no bounds.
Imagining her last anguished thoughts as she heroically saved her son are haunting. Peace to her son and loved ones…
Please, please, wear personal floatation devices if you’re in open water, are swimming alone, are swimming with someone who couldn’t help you, or if you aren’t a strong swimmer.
Please know where you’re diving and swimming, know how deep the water is, know what is under the surface, and know what the currents and tides are like. Never overestimate your ability to swim or save another swimmer.
Please familiarise yourself with what drowning looks like. People drowning don’t usually make much if any sound. They may not flail. Drownings often occur with others nearby.
This has a good description of what to look for: https://www.soundingsonline.com/voices/drowning-doesnt-look-like-drowning
If there is a heaven there is a special place in paradise for this woman. I hope Naya’s gorgeous boy can take some comfort in knowing that his mom dug deep to find the strength to push him to safety. This story breaks my heart