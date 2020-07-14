Naya Rivera’s remains have been found & her last act was likely saving her son

Naya Rivera’s remains have been found, five days after she went missing at Lake Piru outside of LA last Wednesday. The local authorities called in divers and searchers and for five days, they couldn’t find anything, especially because of the murky water. Then yesterday, the divers finally found her remains in the water. The local authorities have a theory about what exactly happened and it is just heartbreaking:

Naya Rivera’s final moments were spent saving the person she loved most, according to investigators. On Monday, the former Glee star’s body was found five days after she went missing during a boating trip at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, with her 4-year-old son, Josey, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub recounted what Josey told authorities about the tragic accident.

“We know from speaking with her son, that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind,” the sheriff said. “He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.” Ayub said that “there are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon” and that authorities believe she disappeared in the “mid-afternoon.”

“The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself,” Ayub said.

The sheriff added that there is no evidence of foul play or suicide. An autopsy will be performed at the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Rivera will be officially identified based on dental records.