Duchess Kate: ‘My children have bottomless pits, I feel like a constant feeding machine’

Historically, the Duchess of Cambridge has never enjoyed doing events with a full media scrum. I genuinely think that she gets really nervous as soon as she sees the phalanx of photographers, videographers and royal reporters. Which is why Kensington Palace has always taken extraordinary steps to stage-manage Kate’s events in particular – if they can get her to do something, anything in public (which usually involves bribery of new coatdresses and jewelry), she prefers to just be photographed by an in-palace photographer or some friendly Getty photojournalist, and then the palace releases carefully selected photos. So it is with Kate’s pandemic events – the palace has used the pandemic and a public health crisis to “manage” Kate’s handful of public events thus far. Events are embargoed for media for days, and then the royal reporters can only cover the events using palace-selected photos and using a palace-endorsed narrative.
So it is with Kate’s “endorsement” of the BBC’s Tiny Happy People platform – the photos were released by the palace and the event was closed to the media except for Kate’s (rehearsed) interview with the BBC. The headlines are all palace-approved – stuff about Kate’s “golden bronde” highlights, her “chic” £1,565 Emilia Wickstead dress, and of course the quotes from Kate’s BBC interview are entirely written by some palace speechwriter.
On her kids as bottomless pits: ‘My children have bottomless pits. I feel like a constant feeding machine for them. Louis doesn’t understand social distancing, he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him.’ She later added that Prince Louis has taken to running everywhere, saying: ‘If you put Louis down, he’s off’.
The BBC’s Tiny Happy People initiative: ‘So much focus, particularly during pregnancy and when you have a newborn baby, is the physical development. But what I found was missing was the support on how to further their emotional and mental development… And it’s that bit that I think you really need the support.’
Stressful lockdown: ‘It’s been challenging. Some parts have been really positive, spending extra time with the kids, everything like that, but it is equally stressful. You are in confined spaces… And having to home school, that was a challenge. I always had a respect for teachers before, but now I have a newfound respect for them.’
The stress of getting back to work: ‘How do you extend that umbilical cord from having had that precious time together? I know from a personal perspective, having all that extra time together as a family, but then being able to step back again and go back to how things were. It’s really hard for lots of families.’
I feel like two theories can be true at once. One theory is that Kate actually did spend so much time with the kids and she found it really stressful to home-school and entertain them and feed them constantly, day after day, with William not really helping out that much. The second theory is that this is just more “normal middle class” cosplay from the Cambridges, trying to show us that they’re Just Like Us.
I think rich people often don’t really understand what “stressful” means.
@gr, right?!?! As if she’s the one constantly prepping meals and snacks for her kids, or entertaining them with the 150th round of hide and seek. Then again, I imagine hide and seek is a lot more fun in Anmer with all the unnecessary rooms. So many new places to hide.
She has no clue what normal folks facing economic uncertainty and community/racial conflict are going through. So many of us are in survival mode right now, and the trauma is so deep and widespread.
When she talked about “confined spaces” I rolled my eyes. Sorry, were you super confined in your country mansion with your pool and tennis court and acres of land? Was it hard with the nanny and the cook and the housekeeper etc?
I get that even for rich people, the pandemic/shutdown was hard. But there is a lack of self-awareness here. For example, Reese Witherspoon makes some comments about it being hard but I feel like its always very carefully worded. She knows being confined in her Beverly Hills mansion with her pool etc is very different from the average person.
I just can’t with this woman. All the talk about pregnancy and early childhood development well being and yet she and her other half put her sister in law through so much stress. For someone who is being pushed onto the front pages so often, she is just so forgettable.
Yes, kids, kids, kids, kids … and more kids. Again, it’s the only “talent” she has.
I was just going to say the same thing Elizabeth. The complete lack of support for her sister-in-law during her pregnancy and after birth, no one from the family denounced that sickening photo of Archie as a chimp, really undermines any thing she has to say about maternal support or maternal mental/emotional health.
I’ll never understand why they saddled their poor child with Louis Mountbatten’s name. Surely they knew.
Also, the Cambridge shtick is all about not working so they can be with their children
Kate won’t work during their school breaks so spending so much time with them should have been exactly what they wanted. If not, then they should work more while the kids are in school.
Everything about this privileged royal woman is so uninspiring….from her inability to carry out a thoughtful conversation and her ridiculously expensive non-chic wardrobe to her constant gape-mouthed reactions for the camera and sporting that Melaniaesque wig!
#abolishthemonarchy reason no. 1892345873500022
And here I thought she was copying Meghan’s hair.
In Kate’s defence I think Melania is wearing a ‘Kate’ wig
This is definitely just middle-class cosplay from them. It’s like they have been reading twitter accounts or FB statuses to figure out what “normal” parents are saying and just regurgitate it.
Kate has always used the kids as an excuse not to work, so what was probably the worst part of the pandemic for her was being expected to do two zoom meetings a week.
I only understood half of what she said with the marbles in her mouth. I just can’t with her phony smiles and performative enthusiasm.
Just burn those darn shoes!!!!
Wow. Here we have some faux humblebragging. Your second theory is bang on, Kaiser.
I’ll go with Option B, cosplay.
When you feed them nothing but chutney and mild curry, they’ll be hungry all the time.
(Yes I know the cook has a more developed menu but she’s so hands on y’all)
Their middle-class cosplay is getting really tiresome…
Constrained space ha! I think the speechwriter forgot they were writing for Kate.