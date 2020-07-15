Duchess Kate ‘thrives under pressure, she is organized to a fault & loves to be busy’

Weirdly, there doesn’t seem to be a real push to turn the Duchess of Cambridge’s Tiny Happy People endorsement into a week-long embiggening campaign. That’s what I expected, because historically that’s what happens whenever Kate does one event: it becomes a week-long story about how hard-working she is, how she’s finding her voice, how this gentle, shy baby is finally coming out of her shell. The only thing I can really see so far is A) a million articles about Kate’s “bronde” summer highlights (it honestly just looks like she got a too-brassy wiglet) and B) this suspicious Grazia piece about how Kate and William are proud of their lockdown work even as Prince Andrew and the Sussexes get most of the headlines. Some highlights:
The Cambridges have been working while the family seems to be in disarray: ‘It’s a lot to take on,’ a royal insider tells Grazia. ‘William and Kate have spent months doing what they can to be present, supportive representatives of the family, and they’re proud of what they’ve achieved in such strange circumstances. So it must be frustrating to have that work, and the good work of other members of the family, overshadowed. They’ll keep going, of course – Kate is made of steel – but there is a definite sense that they are taking one step forwards and two steps back.’
Their active efforts are part of a plan set by Charles. ‘The generations above are getting quite a bit older,’ says Victoria Arbiter, royal commentator for CNN and author of Queen Elizabeth II. ‘And Harry and Meghan were very much part of Charles’s vision for the future. They have left a gulf of work that needs filling.’ Towards the end of last year, it was reported that Charles wished his sons and their families to be part of a smaller, core royal family, seen as a modernising move, and he was alleged to be ‘furious’ when Harry and Meghan’s news impacted his plans. ‘Now this slimline monarchy is even slimmer,’ Victoria says. ‘When you think of the plethora of engagements that the royal family undertakes, all of that is going to be on the shoulders of William, Kate, Charles and Camilla. It’s a huge amount of work. William and Kate have their patronages, there are military engagements, garden parties, the Commonwealth, investitures and regular engagements.’
Kate is keen and ready: ‘It’s hard work,’ the source tells Grazia. ‘But Catherine thrives under pressure. She is organised to a fault, and loves to be busy. I honestly don’t think she’s ever been happier, and she’s really pleased to be taking charge. She’s had the vote of confidence from Charles, and she’s able to set her own path.’
It’s not about actually doing lots of work though: ‘She and the younger generation are embarking on their official life in a different fashion,’ says Victoria. ‘The more senior members of the family have upwards of 500 organisations with which they’re involved. William and Kate are streamlining that focus: they’re concentrating on issues that matter. So when Kate is promoting her early childhood programme, she’s doing it from a place where she’s spoken to the experts and completely immersed herself in what needs to be done.’
I wonder how much longer William and Kate can play this particular con, the “we have so much work now that H&M left and we’re incredibly keen to do this work but you know that we’re not going to work anywhere near as much as you expect right?” How much longer can Will & Kate play this game? “William and Kate are streamlining that focus: they’re concentrating on issues that matter. So when Kate is promoting her early childhood programme, she’s doing it from a place where she’s spoken to the experts and completely immersed herself in what needs to be done.” LMAO. She spent eight years “immersing” herself in early-childhood development and then the result of all of this painstaking self-education was the vanity exercise of the five-question Struggle Survey, which was promptly abandoned. The truth is, much of royal work IS busy work, but before William and Kate, the busy work was never hyped to make people believe that princesses, duchesses and countesses were suddenly supreme experts in whatever field because of their “immersion” in behind-the-scenes studies.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace.
Harry and Meghan still have their patronages, Meghan didn’t even have many to begin with and Harry took IG and Sentabale with him so extra work where??? It’s not like her and William started a bunch of projects to compete and have to keep up the momentum so, again, what extra workload? Maybe keeping the press happy?
Charles has no right to be upset about his slimmed down monarchy plans going to crap. If you want to keep hardworking employees you have to create and maintain a stable, safe, respectful work environment. He didn’t do that.
It is my theory that Charles intended for Meghan & Harry to take on much more of the “bread & butter” type work in the UK that Princess Anne excels at and thrives on plus more overseas engagement in Commonwealth countries.
The UK “bread & butter” type stuff and Commonwealth engagement is not a good fit for Kevin & Karen Keen.
Seeing this revisionist history in real time is crazy. Can’t forget that the Sussexes wanted to keep doing royal duties p/t and the Firm said no. Firm only has itself to blame If they have fewer resources. as I’ve said previously where is all this extra work when covid means minimal engagements& no tours in near future. Plus Sussexes still have their patronages.
Plus all the leaking the Firm did suggests that some either wanted Meghan ‘put in her place’ or gone completely. The Tim Shipman article still seems to have the tea on much of what has transpired but wonder if anyone will ever properly expand on it.
Whilst Charles likely did want both sons as part of his reign, can’t see that he did anything to ensure it. A lot of what has happened is result of failure of leadership eg if the Cambridges has been doing full time duties earlier, they might have been more secure with projects behind them etc& might not have felt (allegedly) threatened. Failure to ensure united front was bad too if they wanted Sussexes to stay. The press would always have been nasty to Meghan for reasons but the Firm’s leaks& collusion made it much worse.
Kate looks like a buffoon with her manic expressions and bouffant lite hairstyle.
You eventually become the person that you really are on the inside.. One way or the other.. We all know that she is a buffoon 😜😂
Kate is annoying with so called “hard work.” It’s about her hair and her clothing. And all that exaggerated face making.
When can we stop calling the British Royal writers “press” or “journalists” and call them what they are: public relations fiction writers.
Paid liars is all.
Someone who is “organized to a fault” would not have the myriad issues she has with her work. If she were, we’d see more substance in her projects and less focus on her appearance, better public relations campaigns, etc. The only thing she “organized” well is hanging around for years desperately waiting for PWT, and I think mummy had a lot more to do with that than Katie Keen.
No kidding. If she was so organized and serious about her “work”, she would have gotten professional help with her public speaking at the very least. She also would have hired a real stylist to help her establish a professional wardrobe that didn’t involve owning 15 identical blue coat dresses or wearing skintight jeggings at official engagements. Not to mention her lack of work ethic. The embiggening continues….
Super Hero Kate :
” Kate is made of steel”
Incadescent with rage Charles:
“Charles wished his sons and their families to be part of a smaller, core royal family, seen as a modernising move, and he was alleged to be ‘furious’ when Harry and Meghan’s news impacted his plans.”
( he was so pissed with Harry that he pushed for the one year review , right?)
Kate is the new Meghan- courtiers, watch out!
“But Catherine thrives under pressure. She is organised to a fault, and loves to be busy”
Anne and Wessexes- we are better than you! our work is the only one that matters!
“‘The more senior members of the family have upwards of 500 organisations with which they’re involved. William and Kate are streamlining that focus: they’re concentrating on issues that matter.”
The spin is a pathetic joke.
When you want to look extra keen, add cocker spaniel ears to your hair cut, a little extra to your expressions, and of course polka dots.
I know we’re not supposed to compare them, but this is seriously amateur hour compared to the compelling speech MM just gave…
Puh-leez. She doesn’t thrive under any kind of pressure, she’s just lured into working by the promise of shiny new jewelry or new clothes.
Hahahahahahahahaha. These people realize that we’ve been following Kate for years, right? No, she doesn’t thrive under pressure, and she doesn’t love to be busy, unless we’re counting shopping and hair appointments as being “busy.” She doesn’t like to work and they need to stop pretending like she does.
Also, what a dig at Anne et al – the bit about focusing on “issues that matter.” That makes me think the Vanity fair quote from Anne about “reinventing the wheel” was 100% about Will and Kate. It seems a bit of a clapback, even though its a few months later.
This must a trolling article because Kate has never held down a real job for any lengthy period of time in her entire adult life and has been the laziest royal from the outset, getting outworked by the elderly Phillip until he finally stepped down at 98.
She still can’t give a speech worth a damn and has no idea what she is saying, as witnessed in the interview clip we saw yesterday. It’s Orwellian how much the media lies to cover her numerous deficiencies as a functioning adult. No recent royal in the last two generations has been as bad as Kate in practically everything related to royal work.
And here we go with William and Kate lowering expectations about patronages and the like. They don’t do the extra work on fewer causes, they simply have fewer causes and most of the time they come in when something has already been set up and they take credit for it.
Charles has many faults, but no one has ever accused him of being as lazy as William or having no idea what his causes are about. He’s the royal who actually immersed himself in issues and can speak to them decently. And while Anne doesn’t do things as in depth, she does many of them and is prepared.
Charles and Diana had genuine interest in work and getting things done re: charity work. Diana was only 20 when she married in and pitched in and worked. Kate with her University degree in art history and having “ten years” to become “prepared” fumbled by doing very little and riding on excuses from the moment she joined the Firm. Charles was interested in work and duties, William spent years postponing full time work. Pathetic.
This constant overselling. Every week it’s the same thing as if that’s supposed to make her interesting. That’s who they’re stuck with and you can’t tell me those reporters are happy with this. It’s boring and redundant.
They also really need to stop with the “Kate is made of steel” line. A person made of steel wouldn’t have freaked out over the Tatler article.
So much of the KP narrative is them showing what triggered them. Kate is steel? Sounds like Meghan is tungsten.
This is just an example, but other things as well. So much insecurity.
She thrives under pressure? I thought she was so overworked at the “extra work”? I thought she was furious about it? Isn’t that what the Tatler article said?
Yeah, what happened to the “working like a top CEO without the benefits or holidays” complaint? Or the statement that she’s been forcing herself to grin and bear it even though she never wanted to be in this ‘difficult’ position? I know which narrative I think is true and it’s not the “Kate thrives under pressure” one….
That pic with the ‘jazz hands’ and manic facial expression. I was half expecting her to unhinge her jaws and start sucking souls. UGH. How bloody hard is it to show up and be actually sincere and interested for 15 minutes in something not about herself??
We really have stepped through the looking-glass, haven’t we?
Are Kate and PWT using 1984 as a handbook, and rewriting every part of their history?
-Was trying to remember whose hair reminded me of Kate’s: it was my mother, ca. 1985. Farrah Fawcett’s lappets and wings and little rows of wave scudding across the surface. More cosplay?
Has Kate ever been busy in her life? I try to imagine her typical day and I really really struggle. To echo The Queen, what exactly does she do?
Someone organised to a fault would know that she hadn’t visited one of her charities for 8 years as well.
I don’t think thrives under pressure is the right phrase either. If they’d said thrives under competition, I’d consider it.
Dumb article because Charles has already done both approaches to being an active Royal–he is involved with hundreds of organizations and has also built legacy projects in areas that matter like his organic food and gardens and the Prince’s Trust. And what does “the Cambridges have been working while the family is in disarray” mean? It seems as if the Cambridges have two modes–vacation and work. Will’s default setting really is loafing around watching sports on the telly and he expects some kind of parade when he actually does something and this is how Kate views their obligations too. All the bad actions they have engaged in are not erased because Kate brays at some kids and Will buys a pint at the pub.
@harper
“Kate brays at some kids…”
LOL. Perfect!
Did anyone listen to that interview? I did
My goodness, someone once told me this woman is not dumb; she clearly isn’t but when she speaks she doesn’t appear smart. The interviewer tried to help her by asking whether she has had interest in early childhood development before she became a mother; her response was head scratching; what was she really trying to say?
I suppose these pieces are really to mask her lack of ability to answer any question about this topic! it was hard for me to tell whether she was just too shy or was not familiar with the topic at hand!
Before the FlyBe stunt, I could empathize; after the stunt, this woman isn’t one that could uplift more successful and accomplished women! she is quite mediocre to be honest!
Her interview was shockingly bad. Especially considering she had time to prep (I’d debate whether she made the effort to or not), a really kind interviewer helping her as much as possible and such softball questions. After eight years, it was shameful.
That’s why i was surprised no one seems to comment on the interview itself; I know the US press mostly ignores her but even the UK press? this is seriously concerning; I guess her clothes and hair are more important
The clip you mention (the only part of it I watched) was so embarrassing, I almost felt bad for Kate. She totally fumbled a softball question and she knew it. I’m sure she had the questions in advance, so she should have been prepared. Or if she has been studying this as much as she says, she should have hard facts at the ready.
I don’t feel sorry for her after the way she treated Meghan. I can’t stand her and think she’s a phony. She probably does not feel the least big bad over her being complicit in putting down Meghan.
I also assume that she must have had the questions in advance and yet she still couldn’t answer them. She has a team of people to help with such stuffs, does that mean she didn’t read her notes? I assume she is lucky no one really pays attention to what she says
Last night BBC America with Katty Kay ran an excerpt from this Karen Keen interview and I must say it was embarrassingly bad.
So, in translation then, Meghan and Harry have skipped off and left the rest of them with loads of work to do. Kate loves this as she is made of steel like a fork and thrives under pressure. But, they ain’t gonna do much because they are only going to focus on the work that really matters.
I’d love to say that to my boss:
‘I’m so steely that I’m going to work really hard and be terribly organised but not actually do all the work because, well duh.’
You would be fired in a sec lol…
This is hilarious – she clearly loves to be busy shopping, dying her hair, getting wiglets, tanning and getting her face botox’d to sh!t.
I can buy she works well under pressure – she was under pressure for 10 years from Carole to get William to marry her and she succeeded in that. Kate was relentless in her pursuit of the Middleton goal.
I would not say it was a success to “get William to marry her.” He “settled for her” and was breaking up with her to explore other options for a future wife. IF he had not been a Prince she would not have put up with the breakups and her being treated as a doormat. He even told his friends on a ski trip he had “sex” waiting for him (“sex” being Kate).
“Sources”?!
I would love to earn as much as these “sources” for writing fantasy fiction about Keen Kate 😂😂😂
It clearly is a paying job
If it wasn’t, they would stop
I must say, at this point I am becoming thoroughly amused and entertained by the ever-changing, flip-flopping narrative put out there for CEO Kate. It is literally a different story every week, each one wildly contradicting the last. Kate’s team either get together, each write an angle on a piece of paper and then draw one out of a hat, or put them up on a darts board, throw the dart and see where it lands. Or maybe they have a giant colourful wheel in the Kensington palace office with buzz phrases like
“KATE’S YEAR”
“ALWAYS WORKED HARD”
“CONFIDENT”
“SHY”
“FINDING HER VOICE”
“QUIET”
“EXHAUSTED”
“THRIVING”
“KINGMAKER” and
“TRADITIONAL WIFE” written in glitter that they spin daily. Kate’s Wheel of (Mis)Fortune.
Translation: Traditional Wife equals Stepford wife.
Dear God, it’s just Groundhog Day with Dots and Buttons and Keeness over and over and over and over and over and over again.
They’re basically taking Meghan’s qualities and trying to apply them to Kate.
Absolutely. It’s sad and creepy.