Duchess Meghan looked fantastic for the virtual UN Foundation’s Girls Up Summit

The Duchess of Sussex attended the virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit yesterday, and she gave a keynote speech. Something I didn’t know: this summit is part of the UN Foundation. Which… is fascinating for a lot of different reasons. Meghan had to give up her pre-royal charity work when she married Harry, and I remember the royal reporters throwing tantrums about the very idea that a British princess would deign to work on a United Nations program. So this too is why I’m so happy that Meghan and Harry are living in America now: they’re free to wear shorts and go swimming and give speeches to United Nations Foundation-sponsored summits for girls, all without needing the approval of 20 men in grey, William’s incandescent rage fist and two corgis.
First, the optics. Meghan is glowing. She radiates serenity. She’s so happy to be back in LA, even if America is the epicenter of the virus at the moment. Meghan’s Mirror tentatively ID’d Meghan’s top as a piece from Adam Lippes, a “Pintucked silk crepe de chine.” And it’s kind of boxy and tent-like, perfect for *cough* someone pregnant but not showing enough to need full-on maternity clothes. I’m just saying. Everyone’s talking about her hair too – it looks great, I could never get my hair that straight.
Here’s the video:
Meghan was talking directly to girls, girls brimming with optimism, girls who believe that they can be the change they want to see in the world. Some quotes:
“I want to share something with you,” she said. “It’s that those in the halls and corridors and places of power — from lawmakers and world leaders to executives — all of those people, they depend on you more than you will ever depend on them. And here’s the thing: They know this. They know that all of you, at a younger age than any modern comparison, are setting the tone for an equitable humanity. Not figuratively, literally. This is a humanity that desperately needs you. To push it, to push us, forcefully in a more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction. To not only frame the debate but be in charge of the debate — on racial justice, gender, climate change, mental health and well-being, on civic engagement, on public service, on so much more. That’s the work you’re already out there doing.”
During Meghan’s speech, she also spoke about how difficult it can be to do the right thing. “Look, sometimes it’s not obvious what to do. Often, it’s fear that paralyzes us and stops us from being brave and being bold. But don’t underestimate that you have some of the answers. Don’t underestimate your ability to push through the fear. You have, rooted in your convictions, the ability to craft a world that you know is just and kind. Your gut will tell you what’s right and what’s wrong; what’s fair and unfair. The hardest part—and it was the hardest part for me—is to chase your convictions with action.”
In June, several of the biggest Black Lives Matter protests were organized and led by teenage girls. Social media can be awful a lot of times, but it’s inspiring to see the youths figure out how to use social media to organize, agitate and protest, and that’s just what girls have been doing for a while now. Many have compared it to the Children’s March during the Civil Rights movement. It’s incredibly inspiring, and it’s inspiring to see Meghan talk directly to those girls.
I’m thinking Megan’s aiming for higher office.
I hope she aims for the highest office in the land. I love when the stone the builders rejected becomes the cornerstone.
I don’t think she’s running for anything. I think Meghan will use her influence in the charity world. She’ll succeed in my opinion.
She doesn’t strike me as person who would want to be in political office but I see her going down the Princess Mabel of The Netherlands route. Anyone who hasn’t heard of Mabel should look her up, she’s great. She’s not an official member of the Dutch Royal Family bc her late husband gave up his place in the line of succession so he could marry her.
After the initial Wikipedia issue, Mabel really rose to the occasion. Her work with HIV/AIDS and #GirlsNotBrides is inspiring.
Not necessarily higher office; but she can run for Congress or the Senate……ultimately, i think she will focus on her charity work and earn a living! she doesn’t strike me as someone who is looking to be a politician! she will be a very good one; the woman is smart, articulate and driven
What a wonderful speech. I signed up to the event because of MO, MM and HRC but for those who haven’t I will recommend listening to all talks and discussion sessions;
They are really great!
I don’t think she’s going to run for office, ever, but I think we will see her at the top of the charity game.
I don’t think she’ll ever work in politics. At most she might support an initiative developed by a politician.
I remember when she was pregnant the first time, her face morphed into her mothers! It was really funny because she has so much of her father, but pregnant, she was her mother´s clone.
But you know, each pregnancy is different…so far, she looks exactly like she looked before, just happier.
Allt his baggy clothing though, it screams pregnancy. maybe they will announce it in tandem with a charity at some point- maybe when Omid book is out?
I can definitely see they partnering with a charity that helps pregnant women for a possible announcement.
Bite your tongue woman! That girl is all Ragland. I look more like Meghan than her father does. *shudder*
Hey hey leave the corgis out of it. Says the mom of a very spoiled corgi princess.
Unrelated but my friend sent the queen a note of condolences when her corgi passed and she got a response of thanks!
That’s really sweet. They really are sweet dogs. If you want to see cute puppies look them up. They look like rabbits when they are little. Also like potatoes.
My fuzzy potato agrees. Spoiled yes, demanding yes? full of kisses and love and attitude? YES!!!
I think the last of the Queen’s corgis died in 2018. She has two remaining dogs but they’re not corgis iirc.
I think they are Dorgi’s – Dachshund and Corgi mix I think.
I love seeing Meghan’s name grouped in with the likes of Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton. Imagine how the heads would have exploded if this had been an in-person summit, and there was a photo op of the most influential women in the world, including Meghan.
I liked her speech, a lot. I think it was empowering but also realistic and honest, acknowledging that forcing change could be hard and scary.
It’s just awesome, isn’t it? They thought she would flail and flounder without the titles and tiaras. Now she is rising and prospering. The RF need to realise that an almost non existent positional authority is quite different to world wide appeal and influence.
Loved it.
Imagine if we add Angelina Jolie and another royal say, Queen Rania to that picture. Are there other hardworking foreign royals with a passion in education for girls and women?
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark does a lot of work. I think Queen Maxima of the Netherlands too.
Her speech was great. She’s such a pro and the royals have really list out by chasing her away. She could have made that whole family look better if they’d embraced her.
And she’s glowing. I don’t want to speculate because there’s a part of me that hopes that if Meghan and Harry have any more kids we won’t find out until they start college, but another part of me is watching!
Livin the life like it’s golden,
Livin the life like it’s golden,
Livin the life like it’s golden,
Golden!
It’s so cool to me that the whole Royal Family is going down by simply being themselves and being resisted by a black woman. I mean, they survived wars! And here they are, struggling because Meg is smart and awesome and they are so stupid.
Has she had something done? Or is this just what people look like when they’re free from a toxic family and racist media?
It’s the new ‘freedom facial’. How you look when all the toxicity in your life is removed. It’s a difficult process to go through but the results are amazing.
I think there is a soft filter on the camera that blurs her freckles. Also, as a royal, I think we rarely saw her with her hair completely down like that for an event (I can think of a few times, but not many) and her hair is super long now. I also think her makeup looks different, more like she used to wear it pre-wedding.
So yeah, I can see what you mean, she looks a bit different, but I don’t think it was work, I think it was a few changes in hair and makeup, and then I just feel like her confidence is back.
She’s also got swollen pregnancy lips! Mine when soooo plump when I was pregnant!
She’s such a fantastic speaker and has such a soothing voice, I’ll never get tired of listening to her speak. She’s been looking so much happier and absolutely glowing (that blue is GORGEOUS) since the farewell tour. I’m still on team not pregnant but I wouldn’t mind being wrong.
I loved what she said about the officials and institutions needing us more than we need them. It may not seem like it but we all have power. If we banded together, real change can happen. I mean look at BLM. No one was taking it seriously, say, 5 years ago. The movement has since exploded and brands and officials have no choice to pay attention.
Edit: Also, loved that she highlighted Maya Moore. I don’t think enough people know about her and what she did. She sat the season out during the peak of her WBNA career to get a man that was wrongfully imprisoned released. And she succeeded!
She looks so amazing. I really liked her speech but I also found hilarious was the fact that UK news programs actually interrupted their programming to air this speech. I find it hysterical that a woman they deem irrelevant, they’re obsessed with every picture, action and word she says. The news programs, tabloids and magazines like Tatler, who are clearly envious of Meghan’s influence and relationship with British Vogue/Edward Enninful. They see the writings on the wall because the star of that family is not Kate, Sophie, William etc. No matter how much they try to embiggen the rest. That’s why they keep talking about her because she has a star quality that hasn’t been seen since Diana and when you add her equally dynamic son in the son, it’s charisma overload. These editors know they screwed up but won’t admit it but I have a feeling they will because they’re losing too much money and as long as Harry and Meghan thrive without them, they’ll continue to lose. Way to shoot yourself in the foot.
I don’t know who is dumb. The reporters or the editors or both. It is easy to cover HM without fawning over them or thinking they are saints. It is also easy to cover WK without embiggening them or being sarcastic over HM. Are reporters and editors so hard up over having access to the royal kids? Be a professional. Both couples try to push for positive things even if it’s for PR or not. Maybe that is too much!
Meghan looked and sounded like an amazing bada$$ with no shucks to give while exhorting all including herself to continue rising steadfastly against people clinging to unjust power, loud and negativity-filled naysayers, scarily violent social injustices. Loved her mention of Maya Moore whose selfless championing to free an innocent black man is largely ignored by the media and people. She did her homework and brought her A game to the table. So much so that news channels broke their scheduled programming to air her speech. Something they only do for top government officials or Queen Betty!
She also lit several haters behinds on fire who couldn’t find fault in her speech and were only left to bitch and moan about her…..wait for it…..inexpensive clothes and hair extensions.
Stay pressed people cause you coulda had a bad bitch!
Her hair looks lovely and the top is great too. Superficial aspects aside, once again, she can give a killer speech. She knows what to say and how to say it. She’s going to make good money making speeches
As for pregnancy speculation, I’m going to avoid it and only comment once it’s confirmed. I don’t like pregnancy speculation too much.
Her speech was amazing. She is good at giving speeches. She has a natural gift. This was also my favorite look from her. She is so stunning.
I definitely get pregnancy vibes from her. If she is, I feel that they won’t announce it until the baby is born and maybe on their new Instagram. She deserves a happy and stress free pregnancy.
That would be sooooo amazing! Just stay on Zoom for a few more months (no public photos of her body) and then drop a beautiful new baby on Insta! The tabloids would look so stupid for not knowing!
Her role in life, one of several which gives her great pleasure. Encouraging, engaging, mentoring, public speaking. A woman who feels sympathy and empathy toward others. So pleased H&M, and little guy Archie are home in America.
Loved this speech. Really tied in well with a lot of the conversations during the summit. So many good quotes. She’s a really good speaker. Was interested to learn more about Maya Moore- hadn’t heard of her before but talk about a way to use your platform! Maya’s act was incredibly selfless.
Learning about Maya reminded me of how Sussex Royal used to rotate charities- learnt about great organisations that way.
Nice shout out to Jacinda Ahern for her handling of Covid in New Zealand as well.
The pearls must be a clutching! Piers Morgan who has a mansion in LA& talk show himself was moaning about how she can talk being a privileged person in a mansion. I knew he couldn’t last long not bashing her.
THIS is what the RF could have had – a global, dynamic ambassador for their ‘brand’. Instead the choose to pander to a couple of dim wits who make dirty dishwater look interesting and glamorous.
Meghan is living her life and following her heart – this shows in how she presents herself and is why people take notice. She is passionate and engaging about things that are important to her.
And yeah, Top CEO is totally copying Meghan’s hair and makeup.
Can we please not speculate on people’s pregnancies? “Womb watching” is invasive and insensitive, and I wouldnt expect a site like this to be in favor of it.
I seldom partake in clothes/jewels discussion, but it happens here all the time- so pregnancy watchin… just because political discussions are had here, we should not forget this is a gossip blog
At least I do not expect this blog to go all LaineyGossip and start a pregnancy shaming campaign, which I find ten times worse than womb watching tbh.
Selene, you must not have been around these parts much if you think this site doesn’t engage in pregnancy speculation.
I really see nothing wrong with harmless speculation.🤷♀️🤷♀️
This is primarily a gossip blog after all.
She looks super pretty. I love the contouring and long hair.
I love the part when she says your gut knows what’s right and what’s wrong and yet the hardest part is to take action. To me, that’s an insight into how they approached the pile-on by the Royal Family and the tabloids. Harry and Meghan knew in their gut it was wrong; they knew they had to take some kind of action but at the same time, taking those steps was hard for them. That’s why we hear Harry say that he knows he did the right thing to leave but it was still difficult.
I think Meghan will eventually hold some kind of public office someday. I’ve already pictured the sour looks on the faces of Will and Kate as King Charles welcomes President Meghan to Buckingham Palace for the state dinner.
Love her. She’ll do well on the speaking market, and this was the perfect platform for her to re-launch her work in that space. I’m kinda of dying for her to go short (I’m thinking long bob), but she looks amazing so I’ll continue to wait patiently.
Wow! Meghan’s speech was powerful – inspirational and empowering, not to mention, well-delivered. She’s a natural at speaking. One big loss for the royal family is a big win for the world. Now we can hear more speeches from both Meghan and Harry. Go Team Sussex – rock this world!
She looks beautiful, she sounds incredibly natural and smart (compared to you-know-who) and doesn’t speak with marbles in her mouth like a certain waste of space
Meghan looks great and her speech was great too. And it was reported everywhere. Any non UK, non gossip media picked up Kate’s latest “project”?