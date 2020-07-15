“Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married & she refuses to reveal her husband” links

Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married and she won’t reveal her mystery husband’s name. This is such a gross soap opera. [JustJared]
RIP and thank you to Grant Imahara. He was such a kind, intelligent role model to so many. I took a look at the other contributions he made to film and tv (not just Mythbusters) and they were all so impressive.
I don’t get it. It’s not like she can really hide who she’s married to,it’s registered somewhere,it’s a public information. What is she trying to achieve? Or am I wrong and that’s not how it works in the US(I’m french)?I’m a bit lost.
But she might not have gotten married in the us. If she got married overseas but didn’t register it in the us then maybe it would be hard to track?
I don’t understand the significance of her being married either. It’s not going to stop her from being charged, or give her any kind of immunity, unless hubby is a really big fish she wants to turn over, so what’s the big deal? Gotta admit, it would be entertaining if she and Andrew had gotten married in secret. Fergie’s head would explode.
The significance is unknown until we know who the spouse is, but the secrecy makes it interesting.
The significance – my guess – is she is refusing to say how she supports herself or who bought the place she stayed at (the mysterious LLC). This is a way to hide money and her pay offs. Nothing more.
Does the US have spousal privilege? Ie a wife can’t be forced to testify against her husband? If so that would be very interesting
Maybe it has to do with financial matters, that would be the only logical reason then again I’m no expert
Yes, the US absolutely has that and it’s resulted in more than one business marriage. The marriage revelation might be nothing. He might be a no one with no connections to their trafficking operations, but it might be huge. (Also of note, that a spouse can *choose* to testify against a spouse, so if it is someone involved and she turns on him to save her own ass, this could get interesting).
I can understand wanting to keep his identity secret if she’s trying to hide assets, which is illegal and I do suspect is her intent. But does she plan no communications with him for the duration of her incarceration? Visitor lists must be pre-approved and are limited, as are phone calls, and all mail is opened and reviewed.