Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers are divorcing after a decade of marriage

Armie Hammer makes news for all the wrong reasons. He seems to have permanent foot-in-mouth syndrome. Whenever we talk about him and some new sh-t he’s gotten into, people inevitably bring up his wife, Elizabeth Chambers. People often cite Armie’s marriage to Elizabeth as some kind of proof that he’s a bit different, a bit “off.” And I’ve never been sure why that is? Yes, she’s a tad older – she’s 37 to his 33. Yes, they married when he was only 23. Yes, his (rich AF) family didn’t approve of her at the time. But… for the most part, they seemed to have a strong marriage. In fact, there’s some evidence to suggest that Elizabeth was just as thirsty and weird as Armie. Birds of a feather and all that. Anyway, sad news? Elizabeth and Armie are over.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer have split after 10 years of marriage Hammer, 33, Elizabeth, 37, announced the split on their respective Instagrams with a throwback picture of the two. The former couple married in May 2010 and have two children together: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time,” the statement read. A source tells PEOPLE, “They both still love each other very much and they’ve always been such a close knit family. I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them.”

[From People]

Armie, Elizabeth and the kids spent the lockdown in the Cayman Islands, where he grew up. They were supposed to only be there for a few weeks for vacation, but they ended up getting stuck there for more than three months and judging from Armie’s social media, he was slowly going crazy. People Mag says that it appears as if Elizabeth might have stayed behind on the island with the kids, while Armie finally returned to LA this week. So, is this another coronavirus divorce? I predicted that there would be an influx of divorces this year because of the lockdown (something similar happened in China), but I didn’t know it would happen with so many celebrities! I think the virus and lockdown definitely played a part here, with this couple, but I also bet they were already having problems before all of this pandemic stuff happened.